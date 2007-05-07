Back to Home Page

Terrorist use Mickey Mouse to Reach Kids?

by In the news Monday, May 7. 2007


The offciial Hamas TV station Al Asqua-TV began airing this children’s video which depict a Mickey Mouse look-a-like telling children to drink their milk, oppose Jewish-Zionist oppression, and fight Condolezza Rice. At one point Mickey mimics an AK-47 assault rifle. Catch this bizarre story at foxnews here.

Click here to watch the video. It is truly one of the most disturbing and backwards things I have seen in a long time.

