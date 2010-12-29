Deadline nears for Political Tax Credit

by In the news

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon PAC

The Oregon Political Tax Credit is one of the best weapons for taxpayers to get involved but most are still unfamiliar with the credit. With the 2011 Legislative in budget knots you can expect to see legislation to eliminate the Political Tax Credit.

Oregon allows you to donate to a Political Action Committee (up to $50 person/$100 per couple) and you receive 100% of it back on your tax return. It is almost too good to be true. If you do not use it this year, you will lose it, and the government will spend it for you. The state government sets aside millions in tax credit money to credit back people who use the Tax Credit. Whatever Tax Credit money is not used is returned and spent by the state government. TAO-PAC uses this money help with certain political activities such as passing ballot measures . It is an easy way to help become politically involved and make a difference without much expense on your part.

As long as it is 2010 there is still time to write and date a 2010 check and mail it in to one of these worthy organizations below:

Work for lower taxes…

Taxpayer Association of Oregon PAC

PO Box 23573

Portland, OR, 97281

Protect property rights

Oregonians In Action PAC

Post Office Box 230637

Tigard OR 97281

Support your local candidates who will cut your taxes.

Friends of Kim Thatcher (State Rep.)

PO Box 9111

Salem, OR, 97305

Friends of Matt Wingard (State Rep.)

28356 SW Wagner Street

Wilsonville, OR 97070