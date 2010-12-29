Back to Home Page

Deadline nears for Political Tax Credit

by In the news Wednesday, December 29. 2010

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon PAC

The Oregon Political Tax Credit is one of the best weapons for taxpayers to get involved but most are still unfamiliar with the credit. With the 2011 Legislative in budget knots you can expect to see legislation to eliminate the Political Tax Credit.

Oregon allows you to donate to a Political Action Committee (up to $50 person/$100 per couple) and you receive 100% of it back on your tax return. It is almost too good to be true. If you do not use it this year, you will lose it, and the government will spend it for you. The state government sets aside millions in tax credit money to credit back people who use the Tax Credit. Whatever Tax Credit money is not used is returned and spent by the state government. TAO-PAC uses this money help with certain political activities such as passing ballot measures . It is an easy way to help become politically involved and make a difference without much expense on your part.

As long as it is 2010 there is still time to write and date a 2010 check and mail it in to one of these worthy organizations below:

Work for lower taxes…
Taxpayer Association of Oregon PAC
PO Box 23573
Portland, OR, 97281

Protect property rights
Oregonians In Action PAC
Post Office Box 230637
Tigard OR 97281

Support your local candidates who will cut your taxes.

Friends of Kim Thatcher (State Rep.)
PO Box 9111
Salem, OR, 97305

Friends of Matt Wingard (State Rep.)
28356 SW Wagner Street
Wilsonville, OR 97070

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 04:20 | Posted in Uncategorized | 10 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page
  • valley person

    Since conservatives are always arguing against targeted tax breaks, why do you support this particular one? Why not just let the free market determine whether you have any support or not?

    • a libertarian

      I would prefer that such targeted tax credits not exist, and will vote for those (probably Republicans) who will do away with such social engineering. But as long as it does exist, we should use it just as our enemies surely will.

      This is no more inconsistent than liberal Democrats who want higher taxes, but who don’t pay a dime more than what is legally due. This is not hypocrisy. If liberals claimed that they want higher taxes imposed, but voted for candidates who will not legislate those higher taxes, then that is hypocrisy.

  • Pingback: prediksi bola jitu()

  • Pingback: prediksi bola malam ini()

  • Pingback: www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFj84RERMLY()

  • Pingback: Nintendo switch()

  • Pingback: togel singapura()

  • Pingback: casino online()

  • Pingback: bandarq()

  • Pingback: domino 99()

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)