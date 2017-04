Lars Larson: More waste in the federal stimulus

by In the news

Here’s my latest and the best example of waste of federal stimulus money. A train system that now has $4 million from the federal government to invest in special capacitors.

Those capacitors are supposed to store up the electricity that is generated by the train when it applies the brakes. I suppose that is sensible. The problem is $4 million and what is the annual cost savings? About $160,000. Not even the value of the investment. Not even the value of the money at 5%.

That doesn’t make any sense but it is just another example of how green technology is supposed to provide jobs. By having us waste $4 million to save less than 5% of that every year and the equipment will probably wear out in less than twenty. That is an awful lot of money wasted for almost no savings.

“For more Lars click here”