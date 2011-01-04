Back to Home Page

Taxpayer Association on CNN over Oregon gas tax hike

by In the news Tuesday, January 4. 2011

Taxpayer Association & AFP on CNN over Oregon gas tax hike
By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

Don McInitre and the Taxpayer Association was featured on CNN on a report on states raising their gas taxes. Not many states were daring to raise taxes in a recession, but Oregon gets the unwanted fame once again.

Below is an excerpt from the CNN article:
“Oregon drivers may get an unpleasant shock when they pull up to the pump in the new year.Drivers there are already paying an average of $3.06 per gallon, but in the new year the state Department of Transportation is hiking the gas tax by 6 cents. That will bring the state tax to 30 cents per gallon.”

“Taxpayers in the rest of the nation, however, can breathe a sign of relief. Oregon’s gas tax increase is one of the few hikes taking place on Jan. 1. …[A]nti-tax advocates are not pleased with the measure.Oregon’s unemployment rate stood at 10.6% in November, the seventh highest in the nation and above the national 9.8% rate. Many people are already suffering from higher property taxes and utility costs, said Jeff Kropf, director of the state chapter of Americans for Prosperity, which advocates for limited government. That means the gas tax could prove a weighty burden. “For the working person, in particular, it will take more money out of their pocket or it will cut their opportunities to get around,” said Don McIntire, president, Taxpayer Association of Oregon.

  • Steve Plunk

    Trucking companies were hit with a 25% increase in their fees back in October. All so we can continue to face delays from wasteful, ill advised road construction projects. ODOT sold this to the legislature with falsehoods and empty promises as is their stock in trade. Until we put ODOT under control we will continue to see waste, fraud, and abuse.

    The big question remains what kind of economic illiterates raise taxes during a severe depression?

  • Rupert in Springfield

    I think Oregon was the first state to have a gas tax. Hiking a tax in a recession? That’s kind of been the way for the past two years hasn’t it?

    Its worked out real well, hasn’t it? Unemployment is up or unchanged at best. We are more in debt than ever and gas prices are 50% higher than when junior took office.

    Look – Get used to high gas prices. BO is a man of many dubious accomplishments, and having gas prices go up 50% during an historic recession is one of his more dubious ones.

    Weenie alert – yes we are all well aware that had Bush won a third term Gas prices would be One Trillion Dollars a barrel.

    With BO’s doubling down on a bad decision, to extend the ill thought out and generally criticized moratorium to a permitorium we now are looking at lower domestic production levels, that means even higher prices to come at the pumps.

    Good going Obama!

    Weenie alert – Yes yes, of course all the usual DNC drones will claim that if we dont go with whatever pops into Obama’s head, the world will end, oil companies will drill in the gulf for the express purpose of spraying the oil directly into the ocean and we will all die.

    The sad part is none of this really needed to happen. The gulf problems were largely due to existing safety procedures being overlooked because BP had greased the skids by handing Obama a huge pile of money.

    The clean up was a problem largely because the administration didnt have its act together to such an extent that even Louisiana residents felt the Katrina response was a model of Swiss watch precision by comparison. I mean thats bad.

    Well, what do you expect from a boob who spends a trillion dollars on a failed stimulous and then after more than a year finally figures out that the shovel ready jobs were a myth.

    Yes yes weenies – we all know had Obamas stimulus not been passed the world would have ended.

    Raising gas taxes when you have gas prices through the roof in a recession is about as ill advised a decision as you can make.

    However given the decisions at every level – issuing raises to state employees in the middle of a shortfall, a very expensive and very failed stimulus and jacking taxes when people are out of work makes it all entirely consistent.

    Bad decisions in a bad economy – it would be nice to see a change from this approach.

    • Greta N

      Well-said, Rupert!

  • Bob Clark

    We could use help here in the city of Portland paring back Portland Public School’s proposed 9% plus spike in property taxes targeted for this May’s ballot. Anybody on a pension or social security stipend hasn’t seen an increase in their incomes in the last two to three years. Heck average per capita income in the Portland Metro area has increased at less than 1% rate for the past three years. All we’re asking is for the PPS to go at it at a slower pace. But no they wouldn’t hear of it. So, now it’s war…all or nothing.

    Onward, American for Prosperity soldiers!

  • Drivingmissdaisy

    Gas taxes are great because it is time the rich finally paid their fair share. Rich people have big cars that get bad miles per gallon, so this way they pay more in taxes. Oregon will use this money fairly, too, to help with bike paths and such like. I am very happy with this situation and am proud to be an Oregonian at a time like this.

    • Al-smejkal

      Last I looked around my area of normal and low income I saw large older pick-ups and vans for all the poor folk who work construction, landscaping and other trades that require hauling equipment. I’m one of them you jerk off!

    • Al-smejkal

  • hbguy

    From Republican Sen. Bruce Starr’s website….

    Jun 19, 2009
    After a lengthy series of hearings, work sessions, and negotiations to secure a consensus, Senator Starr and the Legislature were triumphant in presenting a transportation package that will stand as one of the session’s greatest accomplishments. HB 2001 conquered its final hurdle in the Legislature on May 29th when it passed the Senate on a 24-6 vote.

    With Senator Starr’s leadership (click here to view his floor speech), this bill was made possible. It garnered near universal support of the business community and benefits Oregonians all around the state, both urban and rural, by giving 50% of the funds to counties and cities to invest in locally identified projects. The other 50% will fund state highway maintenance and preservation, as well as 50 specified projects, a distinction from past transportation packages, to ensure the trust of the public and that certain projects get done. In total, the project list will amount to a $960 million investment.

    In addition, this legislation will generate 4,600 full-time jobs each year, creating more Oregon jobs than any other bill this session. “This bill is about creating jobs for Oregon families in the short and long terms,” said Starr. “In the short term this bill puts people back to work building projects, and in the long term these projects will increase the economic vitality of our state and make this a more attractive place to operate a business. This is an example of the quality product Oregonians can expect from their legislators when they put partisanship aside and unite around a compromise that puts Oregon’s future first.”

    As Hillsboro’s technology belt grows, encouraging greater economic development in Senator Starr’s district is largely dependent on convenient access to the area and the swift movement of traffic. Projects in Washington County will include lane expansion on Highway 26 and revamping both the Shute road interchange and the Highway 26/Glencoe Road interchange. The bill is funded through a $16 increase in the auto registration fee, a $22 increase in the title fee, and a six cent increase in the gas tax in January 2011 or two consecutive quarters of economic growth, whichever occurs first.

