Corporate Minimum Tax Cartoon

by Jason Williams



The Governor has said a lot fo about how we need to raise the Corporate Minimum Tax in Oregon because it has not been raised since 1929.

Such one dimensional thinking would give the green light to all sorts of taxes.

It is crazy to think that small business are overdue for more taxes. While many states are cutting business taxes, Oregon is thinking of raising theirs.

.

.

.

.

Special thanks to James Cahill of the Lars Conservatoons