Confirming Judge Alitoâ€”The Oregonian has it wrong.

Although the Oregonian’s lead editorial 1/15/06 opposed Judge Alito’s confirmation to the Supreme Court It actually made a much stronger case for confirmation.

The Oregonian said that Judge Alito "”¦has a solid command of constitutional law and a reputation for fairness."  What they objected to is the outcomes that might result. That is precisely and importantly the reason he should be confirmed. The laws should be made by the legislature and fairly interpreted.

What the Oregonian, and many others are wanting, is to get the outcomes they desire without going to the trouble of passing laws that dictate those outcomes.

There are many who want judges to make the laws, but I want that done by the appropriate legislature.