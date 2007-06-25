Sen. Atkinson reviews the Legislature

Below is a newsletter from Senator Jason Atkinson 6-25-07:
Making Salem work for Oregon
Whether promoting the renewable energy industry in Oregon, fighting to take politics of the education budget, urging legislators to preserve the intent of Measure 37, or working to make the People’s Building beautiful again, Senator Jason A. Atkinson has been focused this session on making state government work for the people of Oregon.
– Renewable Energy:
Senate Bill 838, recently signed by the Governor, will require 25% of the electricity produced by Oregon’s largest utilities to be created from clean, renewable energy. This will encourage the growth of a new industry in Oregon providing new jobs in rural Oregon. For more information:
– Capital Gains Tax:
Senator Atkinson continues his crusade to eliminate capital gains taxes in Oregon with SB 585. For more information, please see the video of his testimony before the Senate Revenue and Finance Committee:
– Hunger Relief:
This session Senator Atkinson sponsored legislation creating an income tax credit for donations to Oregon food banks, food pantries, or shelters that provide meals to the hungry. “I have been forever changed by the work of Gospel Rescue Missions around the state,” said Sen. Atkinson. “Allowing nonprofits like these, who help Oregon’s most in need, is not only the right thing to do — it is the moral thing to do.” Unfortunately, the majority party defeated the measure with a party line vote in favor of an amendment to repeal the double-majority taxing requirement. For more information:
– Bioptic Bill:
In 2003, at the request of Aaron Matthews, a Grants Pass high school senior at the time, Senator Atkinson sponsored legislation allowing people with eye conditions such as macular degeneration to drive when using bioptic lenses. This session Senator Atkinson sponsored and the Oregon Legislature approved SB 728 which allows the program to continue beyond its expiration date. For more information: lenses. This session Senator Atkinson sponsored and the Oregon Legislature approved SB 728 which allows the program to continue beyond its expiration date.
For more information:
– Measure 37: Oregonians voted for Measure 37. Senator Atkinson believes the Oregon Legislature needs to respect their decision. See this clip of Senator Atkinson’s floor speech urging fellow senators to keep Measure 37 the law in this state.
– Capitol Beautification Project:
After years of neglect, needed repairs have been
ignored. And the Capitol’s infamous ugly orange carpet has long been out of style. Senator Atkinson is passionate about making Oregon’s Capitol Building beautiful again. Senator Atkinson led the effort to renovate the building. He is especially excited to see the original sky lights above the stair well unveiled. The project is scheduled to begin this fall and be finished before the 2009 Legislative Session.
– Atkinson Plays Lincoln:
Senator Atkinson keeps life in the capitol from getting too dull. See the video:
Outside of the Capitol:
Speaking Around Oregon: Last year, Senator Atkinson visited every city in the state. Like a good marching band, he is going one time around again. Since the beginning of the year, Senator Atkinson has spoken in Astoria, Cave Junction, Grants Pass, Medford, Bend, La Grande, Monmouth, Portland, Pendleton, and the Dalles. If you are interested in having Senator Atkinson speak with your group of concerned citizens please contact us at [email protected]
Working with the Kurds in Iraq:
Although it is not well-known, Oregon has a sister state relationship with Kurdistan in Iraq. As a result, Senator Atkinson has been working closely with the Kurdistan Development Corporation which is working to promote the northern region in Iraq as a good place to do business. This work opened the door for Senator Atkinson to travel to Iraq with Gold Star families last fall.
For more information of his trip, see the journal he kept of his trip. Also, read the WorldNetDaily article Senator Atkinson wrote on the U.S. involvement in Iraq.
In the News:
“Senator’s Son is Already Learning Family Business,”
Grants Pass Daily Carrier, April 19, 2007
Here’s an except article about Sen. Atkinson’s four year old son, Perry:
The son of a prominent politician is already familiarizing his own child with the political process. On Wednesday afternoons, local Sen. Jason Atkinson has been taking a short walk from the Capitol to a day care facility to pick up his son, Perry, who spends the rest of the day at his father’s work.
“He actually knows all the ladies on the second floor and which one of them has candy,” said Jason Atkinson, who names his son after his own father…”
If you have questions or comments, please contact Senator Atkinson.
Pingback: Cascade Carpet Cleaning Medford Oregon | cheap - window cleaning services()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf()
Pingback: 3xdt57wf4dimdn5bf2dwefsda()
Pingback: Carpet Cleaning The Dalles Or | air-duct cleaning services()
Pingback: Cascade Carpet Cleaning Medford Oregon | teams - cleaning co directory()
Pingback: Carpet Cleaning The Dalles Oregon | cleaning supplies()
Pingback: cheapest online car insurance()
Pingback: Check This Out()
Pingback: Cascade Carpet Cleaning Medford Oregon | sign-up local cleaning champs()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: in the know()
Pingback: Integrity Carpet Cleaning Medford Oregon | housekeeping co()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: how to lose weight the fastest()
Pingback: browse around here()
Pingback: curso de detetive particular profissional()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: dog playpen()
Pingback: top mobile app developers()
Pingback: Ottawa personal injury lawyer()
Pingback: Seo()
Pingback: ios app development()
Pingback: Adelaide Catering()
Pingback: driving range netting()
Pingback: 3rd eye activation()
Pingback: Get More Info()
Pingback: master dog groomer()
Pingback: Facts()
Pingback: custom jewelry denver()
Pingback: Buy Phentermine()
Pingback: http://massagesway.com/()
Pingback: travr()
Pingback: multilingual digital marketing()
Pingback: Wood profits()
Pingback: Online Retail Arbitrage Software()
Pingback: Street Food Around The World()
Pingback: identity guard()
Pingback: kit tattoo()
Pingback: Shocking()
Pingback: ceyda erem()
Pingback: event acoustic guitarist()
Pingback: exotic lingerie()
Pingback: Locuras()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: TOYOTA GAINESVILLE FLORIDA()
Pingback: Property Insurance Singapore()
Pingback: pest control live oak tx()
Pingback: event planner singapore()
Pingback: Penginapan Murah Di Depok()
Pingback: hate job()
Pingback: overnight dog sitters naples()
Pingback: forex shop()
Pingback: teensafe()
Pingback: need to sell my house fast()
Pingback: Morzine Transfers()
Pingback: Chamonix Chalet()
Pingback: bracelets()
Pingback: benchtop injection moulding machine()
Pingback: Best Revshare()
Pingback: Banheira()
Pingback: iq option()
Pingback: Match Attax Cards()
Pingback: web page design houston()
Pingback: http://safetymom.ca/h2s-alive/()
Pingback: Obamacare Medicare Supplement Health Insurance Agent()
Pingback: travel insurance for Vietnam()
Pingback: ANTI CUT FENCE()
Pingback: international dating()
Pingback: How To Be A Better Husband()
Pingback: Custom Vape()
Pingback: student resources()
Pingback: ios 9.2.1 jailbreak()
Pingback: hollywood fl homes for sale()
Pingback: safe scraper()
Pingback: sticky notes notes()
Pingback: How to fix a relationship()
Pingback: mobil jetski repair ft. lauderdale()
Pingback: Energy and metering()
Pingback: unique fundraising()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Clínica del Campestre()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: Rosengï¿½rd()
Pingback: fly swatter with scoop()
Pingback: roasting pan or dutch oven()
Pingback: heating()
Pingback: Big women shoes()
Pingback: do you agree()
Pingback: Templates()
Pingback: seo agency jersey()
Pingback: طراحی سایت()
Pingback: Self Made Millionaire()
Pingback: ballrooms Houston()
Pingback: epub()
Pingback: voir streaming series gratuit()
Pingback: คาสิโนออนไลน์()
Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn()
Pingback: Online Money()
Pingback: Austin Fence and Deck()
Pingback: Sacramento compounding pharmacy()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: lethbridge flower arrangements()
Pingback: Solar Panels()
Pingback: Cedar park orthodontics()
Pingback: Breast Implants Plano()
Pingback: free music()
Pingback: Tobi and Fabian()
Pingback: Nutrition plan()
Pingback: attractionmarketing()
Pingback: gameplay()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: marine supplies()
Pingback: canlı casino oynananbahissiteleri()
Pingback: condo()
Pingback: Real estate()
Pingback: Wearable()
Pingback: spa break jersey()
Pingback: Puzzle Games()
Pingback: eleb gossip()
Pingback: washing()
Pingback: seo services()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: lubes and lotions()
Pingback: Death announcements()
Pingback: smoky eyeshadow()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: How to()
Pingback: Crop circle()
Pingback: piano tutorial()
Pingback: singorama.com()
Pingback: Commission Express Reviews()
Pingback: landlord insurance san diego()
Pingback: http://www.hcg-diet.com/brain-peak-review/()
Pingback: bee cave flood damage restoration()
Pingback: hentai comics()
Pingback: clash royale android()
Pingback: how to send bulk sms from whatsapp()
Pingback: the Notebook love quotes()
Pingback: voice lessons sing your style()
Pingback: https://www.linkedin.com/in/counselconnectzdrdaviesg()
Pingback: rocket portuguese language()
Pingback: link()
Pingback: my site()
Pingback: free loops()
Pingback: Full Article()
Pingback: socks5 proxies list()
Pingback: my ad story review()
Pingback: Post Free Ads()
Pingback: best fat burning supplement for men()
Pingback: kids fail beanboozled gaming funny jellybean()
Pingback: Inspiring Life Is Too Short Quotes()
Pingback: CT Party DJ()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: killionest()
Pingback: Steve Rahseparian()
Pingback: business strategist london()
Pingback: how to earn with traffic monsoon()
Pingback: Iphone repair()
Pingback: camscape.datingwomen.pw()
Pingback: carp fishing videos()
Pingback: ryobi outlet()
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: JVM7195SFSS()
Pingback: Reiki()
Pingback: 401k()
Pingback: VRBO()
Pingback: Workshop()
Pingback: Prison()
Pingback: builders in hampsted()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: startup company()
Pingback: BestPromotionGifts()
Pingback: Y-ou International Trade()
Pingback: Indoor Turkey Fryer()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: inflatable pool with slide()
Pingback: Tech blog()
Pingback: kids birthday party planner singapore()
Pingback: windows installation()
Pingback: no credit check loans()
Pingback: Alkaline()
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in miami fl deck()
Pingback: avast pro antivirus license key()
Pingback: avast license key()
Pingback: sustainable materials()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: kings review()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: Flowers to ho chi minh city()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: best gaming monitor()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: Email Marketing in USA()
Pingback: Melamine Dinner Sets()
Pingback: cedr dlh()
Pingback: Web Design Cork()
Pingback: birthday wishes()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: fishing charters stuart()
Pingback: Alquiler de Autos en Mendoza()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Fleet management software()
Pingback: Hottest WAGs In Sports()
Pingback: obrien()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond()
Pingback: recliner website()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: Five little monkeys jumping on the bed()
Pingback: gymnastics wrist support()
Pingback: Peliculas Hindu Subtitulo en español()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/screen-transmitter-modulator-bluetooth-kitsmp3mp4-p-10977.html()
Pingback: learn colors()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Viagra skutki uboczne()
Pingback: 10 most()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings()
Pingback: LinkedIn Training()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: executive coaching nz()
Pingback: Asphalt Repair Somerset, NJ()
Pingback: check pnr status()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on legs()
Pingback: poker indonesia()
Pingback: Zella()
Pingback: Cathey()
Pingback: the best limos rental in Vancouver BC()
Pingback: office cleaners()
Pingback: ganar dinero operando forex()
Pingback: Gerry Lagrant()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: premium weebly templates()
Pingback: fun()
Pingback: windows and doors()
Pingback: Latest Hit Songs()
Pingback: Child Proofing()
Pingback: relevant life()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: Los 10()
Pingback: Garage()
Pingback: Finanzmärkte()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: FastComet Promo Code()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: TABLE LAMPS()
Pingback: international driving document()
Pingback: Laga iPhone 6 Norrköping()
Pingback: coloring pages()
Pingback: top 10()
Pingback: sex shop()
Pingback: http://msphack.com.pl()
Pingback: drawing paper()
Pingback: Fist()
Pingback: Lizzie()
Pingback: cloud storage()
Pingback: cbdreem()
Pingback: what is stress()
Pingback: beataddiction.com()
Pingback: URL()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: veterans day messages()
Pingback: tampa bay spas()
Pingback: vancouver best seo services and florida best seo company()
Pingback: memory training courses()
Pingback: precision motors()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1()
Pingback: click for more info()
Pingback: click to investigate()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: cartoons()
Pingback: Rocket - Seu Portal de Dicas e Consultas!()
Pingback: Wells Fargo Online Banking Account Login()
Pingback: Invisalign()
Pingback: Miami Lakes Real Estate()
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: qq online()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: share()
Pingback: baseball hats()
Pingback: cosmetology schools in tampa()
Pingback: cast aluminum patio furniture()
Pingback: iam the ceo()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-ERHNk2fGE()
Pingback: jualam tilam murah()
Pingback: Commodity Tips()
Pingback: Carolina()
Pingback: replica sunglasses()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: skor bola()
Pingback: how to make money fast()
Pingback: how to make money on youtube()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Miramar()
Pingback: kettle whistling enamel 3l sunflower brown black white flowers()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Tamarac()
Pingback: best criminal lawyer toronto()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Deerfield Beach()
Pingback: ken calhoun()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Cooper City()
Pingback: judi bola online()
Pingback: boots()
Pingback: laundry in kilimani()
Pingback: Deepthroat()
Pingback: SMM Reseller Panel()
Pingback: How Does His Secret Obsession Work()
Pingback: Pet import requirements in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: 7x50 Binoculars()
Pingback: sean brown()
Pingback: Escort Malatya()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: eskisehir eskort()
Pingback: Nitrile Exam Gloves()
Pingback: patente inpi()
Pingback: mart binary bot()
Pingback: bombfell()
Pingback: whore()
Pingback: DUI attorney Chandler()
Pingback: PureMature Lisa Ann Fucked By The Pool()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: zenphorol review()
Pingback: Phentermine Online()
Pingback: firmalogo()
Pingback: comment devenir riche()
Pingback: lose weight fast()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: david sammon social media()
Pingback: green carpet cleaning()
Pingback: facebook login()
Pingback: Turmeric benefits()
Pingback: entrar no facebook()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()