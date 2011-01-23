Lars Larson: The anti-gun crowd is at it again

by In the news

The anti-gun crowd can be awfully scary. In this case, I’m talking about New York’s senior Senator Charles Schumer. Schumer seems to think there is a way to take guns out of the hands of more Americans. Here’s how.

In the federal statutes it is already illegal to sell a gun to someone who is a chronic user of illegal drugs. Schumer is unhappy because Jared Loughner, the young man who shot the congresswoman and federal judge in Arizona a week ago, was not denied the right to buy a gun because the U. S. military knew that he was a chronic user of marijuana.

The fact is, Schumer just sees another opportunity to tell Americans “you can’t buy guns”.

I’m not in favor of smoking dope or illegal drugs. But, I’m also not in favor of denying Americans there second amendment rights.

“For more Lars click here”