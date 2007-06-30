Back to Home Page

Rep. Boquist retires

by In the news Saturday, June 30. 2007

Rep. Brian Boquist announced he will not seek re-election. Boquist is a Taxpayer Protection Pledge signer who has a long record of defending taxpayers and standing up for the righst of Oregon veterans (as an Iraqi War Veteran himself). Thanks Brian for your leadership.

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

No related posts.

Posted by at 09:10 | Posted in Measure 37 | 254 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)