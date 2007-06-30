Rep. Boquist retires

Rep. Brian Boquist announced he will not seek re-election. Boquist is a Taxpayer Protection Pledge signer who has a long record of defending taxpayers and standing up for the righst of Oregon veterans (as an Iraqi War Veteran himself). Thanks Brian for your leadership.
