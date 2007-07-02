Rep. Richardson: Final Legislative Report

The session ended at 12:36 p.m., yesterday, June 28, 2007. As a member of the minority party’s leadership team, I feel mixed emotions over the successes and failures of the six months spent in the 74th session of the Oregon Legislative Assembly.
I am a House Republicans, and our caucus tried to focus our efforts on the principles of Building Oregon from the Community Up. These efforts included specifically focusing on promoting successful Oregon students, funding effective, efficient and economical government, ensuring safe and healthy Oregon families and implementing a wise fiscal plan that would promote a robust economy.
With a forecasted increase of $2.5 billion in state revenue for the next two years, House Republicans were unwilling to agree to a number of substantial tax increases. Our position was that with such a huge increase in available revenue, any tax increases would have to be specifically justified. That did not happen. As a result, we protected millions of working Oregonians from having to send more of their hard-earned money to Salem. We called for a sustainable budget, and joined the Democrats in creating a Rainy Day Fund to set aside money for future emergencies. Although the Rainy Day Fund could have been more, it was an historic step in the right direction.
We fought hard to gain the funding for the 139 additional state troopers needed to proved 24/7 patrol coverage for Oregon’s highways. Funding was finally approved for 100 new troopers. Although we failed to gain the full 139, Oregon highways will be safer once the additional 100 patrol officers have been hired, training and assigned duties on Oregon’s roadways. Next session we will continue the work to obtain dedicated funding for the OSP and the additional troopers to provide 24/7 coverage.
As I described in a previous newsletter the proposed “Measure 37 fix,” is a rewrite being sent to the voters in a special election in November 2007. As you will see from my newsletter linked above, I oppose the Measure 37 rewrite for several reasons, and I was truly disappointed at the absolute exclusion of bipartisan input in the final version of House Bill 3540. To add insult to injury, the proponents of the Measure 37 rewrite were unwilling to allow a fair and equitable ballot title and explanation. They merely wrote their own and stuck them into House Bill 2640. Usually the Secretary of State and the Attorney Generals’ offices are involved in proposing ballot titles and explanations, and their decisions are subject to judicial review. Not this time. I believe the blatant partisanship inherent in HB 2640’s circumventing of the normal process for providing a fair ballot title and explanation, highlights the “stacked deck” mentality that generates and justifies the public’s distrust of our state government. Regardless of which party is in power, when politics rule, public policy suffers.
We worked hard and defeated the effort to allow counties to impose a vehicle registration fee without a vote of the people (HB 2691). Even though many counties desire additional local taxation powers, the majority of legislators felt the current requirement for the people to approve the taxes placed upon them at the county level should still apply.
On the 81st day of the session we (unsuccessfully) sought to bring to the House Floor and vote on a bill that would require the Legislature to have its education budget completed by that day of each legislative session. In addition, the vast majority of legislators joined in supporting the $6.245 billion K-12 funding allotment proposed in the Co-Chair’s budget. Ultimately, the $6.245 billion was passed. It represents a 17% increase in K-12 funding over the current 2005-07 budget. Also regarding the topic of education, we were finally successful in abolishing the wasteful and unnecessary CIM/CAM program (HB 2263).
A major failure in the 74th session was the complete lack of Immigration reform. We introduced a number of immigration reforms to strengthen Oregon’s laws on illegal immigration. Unfortunately, none were allowed to pass through the system and become law. Oregon still needs to implement proof of citizenship before someone is allowed to vote or obtain a driver’s license. A modification of the Real ID Act is needed; one that will protect Oregonians from the inevitable catastrophes of the fatally flawed federal Real ID Act. To see what I mean, please refer to the June 8th newsletter.
We also introduced legislation to require proof of legal presence for state benefits, and to allow state agency employees to report those who cannot provide valid proof of legal presence to federal immigration authorities. We also sought to prohibit state agencies and businesses having state contracts from hiring illegal immigrants (HB 3554)
While I am on the subject of Illegal Immigration, to protect public safety, we unsuccessfully attempted to pass HB 3553 which would have allowed law enforcement to investigate and detain violators of federal immigration laws and would have empowered Oregon district attorneys to transfer illegal immigrants convicted of crimes to federal immigration authorities. The failure to deal with Illegal Immigration at both the state and the federal levels is, in my opinion, a dereliction of duty by our elected officials.
Regarding other issues of statewide significance, we successfully passed legislation that, hopefully, will make Oregon a leader in the production of alternative energies (HB 2210). This will boost agriculture and economic development in rural Oregon.
Relating to health and human services, we voted to make prescription drugs more affordable by supporting legislation to expand access to the Oregon Prescription Drug Program (SB 362). We supported improving Oregon’s welfare-to-work program and increasing funding for community mental health care, and, although unsuccessful, we fought the General Fund cuts to vital seniors programs such as Oregon Project Independence. OPI did receive funding, but the money will come from unsustainable sources. As a result, OPI may have a difficult time obtaining a renewal of General Funds support when the 2009-11 budget planning begins.
At the very end of the session, issues of Ethics and Government Accountability were confronted. I supported both SB 10 and HB 2595. These bills attempt to reform Oregon laws regarding gifts to legislators and other public officials from those having business or contracts with the government. More frequent reporting will be required, and penalties have been increased for ethics violations.
That concludes this, my 25th weekly report on the 74th session of the Oregon Legislative Assembly. I have done my best to research and write weekly Legislative Updates that are both informative and accurate. I hope you have enjoyed reading them. They can be accessed at www.DennisRichardson.org. During the interim period from now to the beginning of the 2009 legislative session, I will spend most of my time in my Central Point office working as both an attorney and legislator. I will refocus my legislative attention on Oregon’s fiscal affairs and continue my research and legislator’s “spot-audits,” in my efforts to ensure your tax dollars are being spent appropriately. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you and all Oregonians. It is an honor to labor in your behalf.
Sincerely,
Dennis Richardson
State Representative
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv()
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm()
Pingback: state farm auto()
Pingback: mandolin picks()
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()
Pingback: security melbourne()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: balentines day()
Pingback: valentines day dinner()
Pingback: http://noweinformacje.890m.com/?p=3479()
Pingback: 100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS()
Pingback: Custom Clothing()
Pingback: Laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: minneapolis seo()
Pingback: nonemergency medical transportation()
Pingback: long distance medical transportation()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: employee survey()
Pingback: Termite Control Perth()
Pingback: hotels in galveston()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: clint bertucci()
Pingback: We buy houses Arlington,TX()
Pingback: streetwear online shop()
Pingback: Top Hip Hop Songs()
Pingback: Freelance makeup artist Singapore()
Pingback: meaning of alberto()
Pingback: see this here()
Pingback: Carin()
Pingback: leaflet printing()
Pingback: effects()
Pingback: Medical marijuana card online()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: Penginapan Murah Di Depok()
Pingback: cotomold()
Pingback: Balifahnen()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: flat belly overnight program()
Pingback: Vehicle GPS Tracker()
Pingback: best ways to make money online()
Pingback: Arletta()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: sticky notes app for mac()
Pingback: ComeGuadagnare()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: Motor Club of America benefits()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: coverage gap()
Pingback: fundraising()
Pingback: hail damage repair()
Pingback: Trading Emini()
Pingback: dryer box()
Pingback: affordable web design()
Pingback: www.gopher.co.nz/howick/commercial-cleaning/cleaning-quotes()
Pingback: Villa Mutiara Carita Cottage()
Pingback: Classie()
Pingback: le dernier chasseur de sorcières(The Last Witch Hunter en streaming)()
Pingback: cerrajeros en san juan()
Pingback: Sherill Reny()
Pingback: animal kennel naples()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1UnOOtu()
Pingback: wedding venues Houston()
Pingback: m88 wap()
Pingback: HP OfficeJet Pro X551dw Ink Cartridges()
Pingback: wood watches()
Pingback: best forex robot()
Pingback: Best Video App()
Pingback: ruletoyna()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Excel Consultants()
Pingback: golf course netting()
Pingback: http://alexanderatty.com/()
Pingback: Alexander Law Firm()
Pingback: celeb pics()
Pingback: cent auction()
Pingback: 3a-GY6 150cc scooter()
Pingback: dog walking naples florida()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: aaron bowell()
Pingback: family and newborn photography()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: nachatroom.net()
Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn()
Pingback: textyourexback()
Pingback: How to make a birch bark basket()
Pingback: Vancouver Mattress Disposal()
Pingback: Business Credit()
Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl()
Pingback: Robert Augustus Masters()
Pingback: formation anglais dif paris()
Pingback: Mabelle()
Pingback: video Events Messenger ceate Stories()
Pingback: law of attraction and love()
Pingback: neuken()
Pingback: getresponse()
Pingback: The Notebook Quotes by Nicholas Sparks()
Pingback: secondhand textiles()
Pingback: expresspay franchise()
Pingback: this hyperlink()
Pingback: rocketportuguese()
Pingback: custom wedding dress canada()
Pingback: Samples()
Pingback: binary options()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: browse around this website()
Pingback: MyAdStory()
Pingback: You Send It Login()
Pingback: free samples()
Pingback: bow-ties()
Pingback: Phenq Diet Plan()
Pingback: Post Free Ads()
Pingback: Business law()
Pingback: bepurely()
Pingback: Purely()
Pingback: kids fail beanboozled gaming funny jellybean()
Pingback: automotive()
Pingback: School Teacher Cover Letters()
Pingback: Lace Dresses()
Pingback: URL: http://mcafeeaccount.loginu.net/()
Pingback: McAfee Account Login()
Pingback: financial freedom()
Pingback: Business Listings()
Pingback: compress jpg images()
Pingback: best dog walker in naples fl()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: Black Line Transport()
Pingback: chlamydia informatie()
Pingback: http://blogsedotwcsurabaya.tumblr.com/()
Pingback: Justin()
Pingback: best garage door repair Austin()
Pingback: free psychic reading online()
Pingback: california psychics()
Pingback: hankies()
Pingback: cell phone repair()
Pingback: blog - klimczak hair designers()
Pingback: ndfeb magnet manila()
Pingback: tormkey casino solution()
Pingback: Candlewyck Cove Resort()
Pingback: easy webinar()
Pingback: Rocket Piano()
Pingback: online()
Pingback: tek hjelp()
Pingback: carpflix()
Pingback: mietauto()
Pingback: channels for whatsapp messaging()
Pingback: sex toy()
Pingback: christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: Toys & Games()
Pingback: John Song Potomac()
Pingback: John Song Potomac()
Pingback: Banner Printing()
Pingback: Excel Experts()
Pingback: best interior design blogs()
Pingback: house painters Austin()
Pingback: Austin water damage()
Pingback: ITS()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: Come()
Pingback: multilingual seo expert()
Pingback: iPhone 5c 32gb yellow()
Pingback: christian dance music()
Pingback: encounters()
Pingback: Fashion()
Pingback: Workshop()
Pingback: MDW 2016()
Pingback: Managed IT Support Ocala FL()
Pingback: Hydraulic Flange Spreader()
Pingback: Streetwear()
Pingback: jakarta wallpaper()
Pingback: Prison()
Pingback: souvenir murah meriah()
Pingback: Geico Claims()
Pingback: neo2 square()
Pingback: Tech blog()
Pingback: 支付宝充值()
Pingback: fee based financial planner san jose()
Pingback: Myanmar house()
Pingback: Austin Fence and Deck()
Pingback: foundation repair Austin()
Pingback: live score bola()
Pingback: abundance()
Pingback: games arabs()
Pingback: Classic Cars for Sale()
Pingback: roof repair contractor San Antonio()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: your calvert calvert county real estate()
Pingback: toko sprei()
Pingback: Last Mile Delivery Service()
Pingback: daily quote()
Pingback: media()
Pingback: Free Shipping()
Pingback: Hemp Cream()
Pingback: Car key locksmith mesa()
Pingback: iv therapy jobs nj()
Pingback: 一卡通充值()
Pingback: type 2 diabetes blood sugar charts()
Pingback: 12 month loans()
Pingback: http://cloudbasedresponse.info/story/64257()
Pingback: Photo booths London()
Pingback: unconscious women()
Pingback: Cheap Roll up Banners()
Pingback: halitosis()
Pingback: Medical call center()
Pingback: a line wedding dresses()
Pingback: Silicone Bra()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: gig schmidt()
Pingback: blu ray cover dimensions()
Pingback: Melamine Dinnerware()
Pingback: cheap()
Pingback: Foundation repair Austin TX()
Pingback: offshore fishing charters stuart()
Pingback: detroit pistons andre drummond max contract()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: roof repair San Antonio()
Pingback: Aluguel de Carros em Mendoza()
Pingback: computer repair near me()
Pingback: bible land()
Pingback: how to design t shirts()
Pingback: adult video site maker()
Pingback: Kingdom Ridge SAC Capital Zepf()
Pingback: Learn How to Make A Volcano Eruption with this fun Science Experiment()
Pingback: austin roofing contractors()
Pingback: fence contractors austin tx()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: home security Austin()
Pingback: learn copywriting()
Pingback: Thai Movie()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: Music()
Pingback: penny auction script()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: Jeunesse Global Sunum()
Pingback: top 10()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: cisco()
Pingback: Kamagra bez recepty()
Pingback: ants removal()
Pingback: Anal Porn()
Pingback: Gay Porn()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Bowling Store()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel()
Pingback: Business coach new zealand()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: Loris()
Pingback: brazzers porn()
Pingback: Orlando SEO()
Pingback: Asphalt Repair Somerset, NJ()
Pingback: microsoft 365 customer support phone number()
Pingback: cairns drones()
Pingback: fast cash lender()
Pingback: peppa pig finger family lyrics()
Pingback: adult modeling jobs()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: plumbing and heating()
Pingback: Aria()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: website development()
Pingback: Orlando Riveros()
Pingback: Agen judi()
Pingback: natural health()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: fast weight loss()
Pingback: day spa Austin TX()
Pingback: Balloon()
Pingback: http://austinsteamit.com/()
Pingback: Plastic surgeon Cyprus()
Pingback: http://aceroofingtexas.com/()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: Music()
Pingback: manifestation miracle review()
Pingback: landfill litter fence()
Pingback: Nikah()
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes()
Pingback: شركة تنظيف فلل بجده()
Pingback: Music Videos()
Pingback: opciones binarias 2016()
Pingback: www.mypsychicadvice.com/()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: Billo()
Pingback: Kata-Kata Bijak()
Pingback: MCA Work From Home()
Pingback: top10()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: under Mary Christina Brown()
Pingback: Breaking News()
Pingback: orthodontist()
Pingback: Lam nhôm()
Pingback: symbian sex toy()
Pingback: laser()
Pingback: moviestarplanet hack()
Pingback: drawing pad()
Pingback: Garth()
Pingback: Federico()
Pingback: Peppa Pig English Episodes()
Pingback: diet tips()
Pingback: apartment for rent in saigon()
Pingback: Internet Marketing()
Pingback: academic dermatology()
Pingback: esthetician tampa()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-10-mg/()
Pingback: newsletter design Singapore()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: piano lesson port coquitlam()
Pingback: gta v modding()
Pingback: islamic lecture()
Pingback: Recommended Reading()
Pingback: seo packages in pakistan()
Pingback: Family Law Daytona Beach()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: zip()
Pingback: Animation Movies For Kids()
Pingback: Opa()
Pingback: brainsmart ultra()
Pingback: tunisian lawyer()
Pingback: đá xuyên sáng()
Pingback: power of sale()
Pingback: تقويماسنان()
Pingback: As Melhores Dicas - Whi-Not()
Pingback: divorcio mutuo acuerdo()
Pingback: Peoria Illinois()
Pingback: dog heath()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: الفينير()
Pingback: bursa taruhan bola()
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: borrow()
Pingback: PPC()
Pingback: sell online()
Pingback: Nereida()
Pingback: puertas corredizas para baño()
Pingback: lightweight stroller()
Pingback: Crabion Express & Holding()
Pingback: jualam tilam murah()
Pingback: Commodity Tips()
Pingback: Nereida()
Pingback: Posters Quotes Sayings()
Pingback: Teknik()
Pingback: Muay Thai Kickboxing Omaha NE()
Pingback: replica lv bags()
Pingback: have a peek here()
Pingback: phen375 reviews()
Pingback: Breast Lift San Antonio()
Pingback: Laredo Dental Care()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: how to make money()
Pingback: Declutter your closet()
Pingback: agen poker()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Dania Beach()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Davie()
Pingback: Contact lens()
Pingback: faucet direct Quebec Canada()
Pingback: Ubud Villa()
Pingback: adam eve toys()
Pingback: trays serving wedding cake tray()
Pingback: jimbaran villa()
Pingback: life coaching brisbane()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hollywood()
Pingback: ken calhoun()
Pingback: mobdro tv()
Pingback: mobdro tv()
Pingback: Lean Belly Breakthrough()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Wilton Manors()
Pingback: casino franchise()
Pingback: fossil replicas()
Pingback: Moneymailme()
Pingback: laundry in kilimani()
Pingback: amazon giveaway()
Pingback: Domme()
Pingback: Traveling notary()
Pingback: rent a dome()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Memorabilia()
Pingback: grandstream ht701()
Pingback: Website()
Pingback: WI&G Radio()
Pingback: ALAMAT SAFIRA GARDEN()
Pingback: sbobet mobile casino()
Pingback: business funding()
Pingback: Taking a pet to Sri Lanka()
Pingback: Dominatrix()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Tulsa Windows()
Pingback: authentic autographs()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: guaranteedppc()
Pingback: Allergy Free Nitrile Gloves()
Pingback: streaming saison episode voirfilms()
Pingback: deposito de patente()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: trends tracker pro ea review()
Pingback: Indie Authors()
Pingback: money online()
Pingback: online styling service()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Relógio Calvin Klein Clássico Preto()
Pingback: edible mushrooms()
Pingback: DUI attorney Scottsdale()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: high pressure dust control systems()
Pingback: wet n wild()
Pingback: Personalized Jewelry()
Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust and Riley Reid at Mommy's Girl()
Pingback: Holidays Watch()
Pingback: Adult Cams()
Pingback: incontri occasionali()
Pingback: bioskop keren()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: motivational speaker business speaker corporate trainer()
Pingback: ï»¿Pegtura()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: Youtube Views Kaufen()
Pingback: 3 week diet review()
Pingback: camel toe()
Pingback: Outdoor Kitchens()
Pingback: köpa billiga rouge online()
Pingback: Rekvalifikační kurzy Praha()
Pingback: ï»¿TSC Music()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Cracked tools and software()
Pingback: Situs Judi Casino Online Indonesia()
Pingback: plumber Melbourne()
Pingback: ï»¿Recorder video call free()
Pingback: forum tenerife()
Pingback: the four percent group()
Pingback: Mothers Day 2017 Australia()
Pingback: property for rent()
Pingback: Health articles()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: amazing selling machine()
Pingback: orange hunting vest()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Homes for sell in Weston, Florida()
Pingback: Weston homes for sell()
Pingback: compare London man and van()
Pingback: ï»¿Farm Land()
Pingback: ducted gas heating()
Pingback: Money Printer DIY()
Pingback: ï»¿Bitz()