Students: internships and scholarships being offered by Dorchester Conference

The Dorchester Board of Directors wants to give every student a chance to participate as a Dorchester intern and/or to apply to receive scholarship money for school.

This year’s conference, Dorchester XLVII, which will be held March 4th – 6th in Seaside, Oregon. Dorchester provides a unique opportunity – in fact, unique across the entire nation – for Republicans from all corners of the state and all walks of life to gather for an open dialogue, some networking, and of course, have some fun!

There are 15 internship opportunities available for students between the ages of 15-22, who are enrolled in high school, college or graduate school. Internships are a great way to learn more about the operation of the conference. Each intern will be assigned specific duties for an approximate two-hour time period, and they will also be asked to help with occasional, smaller tasks on the conference floor throughout the weekend. The rest of the time, interns are free to participate in the conference at their tables. The interns will receive a complimentary conference registration, but will be responsible for their own travel and accommodations.

In addition to internship opportunities, the Dorchester Board of Directors awards Jean Young Scholarships ($500-$750 each) to high school, college or graduate students between the ages of 15 & 25 each year as well. The applicant must be a full time student and must be a participating delegate at the Dorchester Conference.

If you know of a student who should apply for either the internship or scholarship (or both!), please have them fill out an application which can be found online at www.dorchester.org and send their completed application(s) no later than February 14, 2011 to:

Dorchester welcomes new and returning applicants, so please apply today and /or spread the word by passing on this information to those you know who may be interested in the Dorchester experience.

Applications to register and to apply can be found at www.dorchester.org.