Allen Alley unamimously elected to chair Oregon Republican Party

Oregon Republican Party

Clackamas, Ore. – In a strong showing of Party unity, members of the Oregon Republican State Central Committee (ORP) unanimously selected Allen Alley of Lake Oswego to chair the ORP at its biennial Organizational Meeting on Saturday.

“The ORP has in years past seen hotly contested elections for State Chairman. Not this year. Republicans are united in support of Allen Alley and moving into the Presidential election cycle with unity and purpose,” outgoing Oregon Republican Party Chairman Bob Tiernan said today. “Allen’s leadership style has done much to unify the Party. I can’t remember when a candidate has attracted such broad support, especially in an open seat election.”

Chairman Alley was a Republican candidate for Governor in the 2010 Primary and was elected as the Republican nominee for State Treasurer in 2008. He has an extensive business background in multiple disciplines from engineering to marketing, venture capital, entrepreneurship, and public service.

As he was elected Chairman, Allen Alley said: “Oregon has every advantage imaginable. Yet, we are among the leaders on several lists you don’t want to lead: unemployment, hunger, homelessness. As the Chairman of our great Republican Party, I will rely on our shared values of entrepreneurship, private sector job growth, personal freedom and responsibility, and accountable government to solve these issues.”

“The solutions for Oregon’s economy must include utilizing our rural assets of forests, fisheries, farms, energy resources and ranches as well as our technology and manufacturing base. A “Westside only” solution is not the answer and it is not sustainable. All Oregonians deserve a chance to take a shot and to make a better life for their families,” continued Chairman Alley.

“I am honored to lead Republicans and all Oregonians toward a better, more prosperous future. I also thank outgoing Chairman Bob Tiernan for handing over a State Party that I know he worked very hard to organize from the ground up during his two years of service,” concluded Chairman Alley.

Alley was joined by other Officers elected today to two-year terms. They are:

• Tim Smith, a rancher and geologist from Harney County, was elected Vice Chairman, a post he was previously appointed to in September 2010, filling a vacancy. Vice Chairman Smith has a long record of service to the Oregon Republican Party including Harney County Chairman, Chairman of the Second Congressional District and Credentials Committee Chairman. He is a strong voice for eastern Oregon Republicans on the State Central Committee.

• Rob Kremer of Portland was elected Treasurer. He has long been involved in the political and public policy arena in Oregon. He is the host of “Kremer & Abrams,” the highest rated and longest running weekend political talk show in Oregon, which airs Sunday on 750KXL from 8-10 AM. He is also a principal in Third Century Solutions, a public affairs firm in Lake Oswego. Third Century Solutions is the creator of the Oregon Transformation Project, which is taking a look at Oregon’s budget problem from a new perspective. Allen Alley and Representative Dennis Richardson are the co-chairs of the Transformation Project.

• Darlien France of Dufer in Wasco County, was re-elected as Secretary of the Party, where she has served from 2009-2011. Darlene has served as Wasco County Republican Chair, serves as the Second Congressional District Secretary and was the recipient of the ORP Chairman’s Award for Service, and has held a number of other Party positions over the last twenty years.