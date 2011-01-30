Lars Larson: Learning some lessons from the hunters

by In the news

You can learn a lot by spending the whole weekend at the biggest gathering of hunters in the world, Safari Club International. From these people, you’ll find that over the decades, governments all over the world have tried their best to protect wildlife. Many of those efforts have simply fallen flat.

Do you know what does work? Money and private enterprise. That’s right. Showing why wild animals can be both hunted and preserved at the same time. Why game management includes killing some of them for sport. How that generates the kind of cash that helps local economies stay alive and that that keeps both the habitats and the animals alive.

That’s the whole point of Safari Club International. Governments could learn a lot by watching that model.

