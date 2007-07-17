Rep. John Dallum to Resign

by In the news



John Dallum- R The Dalles, announced today that he would be resigning as a State Representative to move to Montana with his wife Dorothy.

There is no word on what the effective date of his resignation will be or who may be interested in the position. John won a hard fought battle for re-election last cycle by just a few hundred votes and was poised to run again before his surprise announcement. John we wish you luck.