Portland school bond & levy will raise average homeowner’s property taxes $80/month

by Richard Leonetti

Portland Public Schools wants to raise your property taxes. On the May ballot they are asking for a half-billion dollar (that’s billion with a B) bond measure and a $57 million dollar increased operating levy. For those in the Portland school district, the bond will add $2.00 per $1,000 to their taxes and the operating levy will add $0.74 per $1,000.

This year’s taxes were $14.47 per $1,000, and so the bond and levy will result in a 19% increase in property taxes.

According to City-Data.com, the 2009 mean price for detached houses in Portland was $350,000. Without even adding in the allowed 3% annual increase, the owner of a $350,000 house will see their $5,065 tax bill increase by $960 ($80 per month) to a breathtaking new total of $6,025. Can you spell Chutzpah?