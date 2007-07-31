Back to Home Page

Candy Flavored Meth?

by In the news Tuesday, July 31. 2007

EUGENE – Twice this summer Police have found fruit flavored meth during Lane County raids. Strawberry flavoring was used to reduce that pesky bitter taste of meth (was that really a bitter taste, or just your taste buds deteriorating?). Such fruit flavorings have shown up around the NW such as Idaho, California and Washington.

This leads to obvious question, what will police find next?

– Luck Charms with yellow moons, green clovers and pink ecstasy?
– Going coocoo for cocaine puffs?
– Pez dispensing LSD?
– Super Strong Pop Rocks (Crack edition)
– Pixy Stixs — Heroin flavored

If I missed anything, please add.

