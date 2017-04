Key member of U.S. House leadership team to speak at Dorchester Conference

by In the news

by Dorchester Conference

PORTLAND, Ore – The Dorchester Conference announced Wednesday that Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will deliver the keynote address at this year’s conference in Seaside. McCarthy serves as House Majority Whip – the number three ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives – and represents California’s 22nd district.

“Dorchester is excited to have Congressman McCarthy on our program and I think everyone is looking forward to the exciting look inside Congress,” stated Dorchester President, Becky Tymchuk.

Oregon Congressman Greg Walden, who works directly with McCarthy in Walden’s role as Chairman of the Republican Leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives, was instrumental in securing McCarthy as the Dorchester Conference’s keynote speaker.

As House Majority Whip, McCarthy is working with his fellow members of Congress to advance common-sense conservative policies designed to encourage economic growth and job creation in America, restore accountability and transparency in government and ensure that the tax dollars that come to Washington are spent more wisely, efficiently and effectively. Congressman McCarthy also serves on the Financial Services Committee for the 112th Congress.