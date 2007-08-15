Bee mascot replaces killed Hamas Mickey Mouse

by In the news

It’s back! The Hamas children’s show “Tomorrow’s Pioneers” became famous for featuring a Mickey Mouse look-a-like who encouraged kids to fight Isreal and become martyrs. The show soon killed the character by having him being beaten to death by an Isreali border agent.

Now a new mascot has arrived called Nahoul — a large yellow bee. The 11-year old co-host, Saraa Barhoum, mentioned “Lots of Palestinians hope to be martyrs.”

(This story is so twisted I had to post it)