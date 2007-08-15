Back to Home Page

Bee mascot replaces killed Hamas Mickey Mouse

by In the news Wednesday, August 15. 2007

It’s back! The Hamas children’s show “Tomorrow’s Pioneers” became famous for featuring a Mickey Mouse look-a-like who encouraged kids to fight Isreal and become martyrs. The show soon killed the character by having him being beaten to death by an Isreali border agent.

Now a new mascot has arrived called Nahoul — a large yellow bee. The 11-year old co-host, Saraa Barhoum, mentioned “Lots of Palestinians hope to be martyrs.”

(This story is so twisted I had to post it)

