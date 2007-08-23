Stop the Congressional gas tax increase

Below is a letter signed by the National Taxpayers Union, Americans for Tax Reform, and over sixty other oganizations:
An Open Letter to the President and Congress:
Taxpayers Oppose Hike in the Federal Gas Tax
August 21, 2007
Dear President Bush and Members of Congress:
On behalf of the millions of taxpayers represented by our respective organizations, we write in opposition to proposals that would increase the existing 18.4 cent-per-gallon federal excise tax on gasoline.
One legislative plan promoted by Representative James Oberstar would temporarily increase the federal gas tax by 5 cents per gallon to fund bridge repair around the country. We are extremely concerned that this “temporary” tax increase would turn into a permanent one. After all, President George H.W. Bush’s “temporary” gas tax increase of 5 cents per gallon in 1990 never went away as promised, while lawmakers “repurposed President Clinton’s 4.3 cent-per-gallon hike when the budget seemed headed toward a surplus.
Proponents of a federal gas tax increase insist that few would even notice the change in their fuel bills. In reality, a 5 cent-per-gallon jump would represent a steep 27 percent tax hike over the current rate and cost American motorists an estimated $25 billion over the next three years. Combined with state gas taxes, many motorists would pay over $7.50 in taxes for the average fill-up. This is a substantial burden on families trying to make ends meet and only makes gas prices harder to stomach. Given high energy costs, now is the time to give taxpayers a lighter — not a heavier — gas tax burden.
We also reject the notion that there isn’t enough money available for infrastructure upkeep. Both the federal and state governments have made record levels of transportation money available. The 2005 Highway Bill increased related funding by 42 percent, to a record $286.5 billion. It also contained 6,500 earmarks totaling 9 percent of the bill’s cost. The Fiscal Year 2008 Transportation, Housing & Urban Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill contained 1,434 earmarks worth over $2.2 billion. This is money that could have been directed to real need-based priorities determined by transportation experts. Instead, it was handed out to politically connected allies. Congress’s bad habit of earmarking has siphoned money away from core repair functions and into questionable projects. This reckless binge should be ended before lawmakers even consider raising gas taxes by a single penny.
Instead of resorting so readily to tax hikes, Congress and the Executive Branch should conduct a review to determine which transportation projects are really worth funding and which are unnecessary. Elected officials should not be feeding more revenues into the gears of an ever-faster spending machine, and we urge you to oppose any federal gas tax hike.
Sincerely,
Pingback: cover up bikini()
Pingback: equilibrium workout pants()
Pingback: ï»¿arganolie()
Pingback: ï»¿british food store online()
Pingback: ï»¿standing pebble tile()
Pingback: free viagra()
Pingback: ï»¿roofing()
Pingback: Dr.Hatem Elhagaly()
Pingback: ï»¿bmx kopen()
Pingback: ï»¿bmx kopen()
Pingback: signs()
Pingback: ï»¿family law()
Pingback: ï»¿divorce lawyer()
Pingback: ï»¿divorce lawyer()
Pingback: ï»¿Ristorante messicano Torino()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Poker Offers()
Pingback: ï»¿krav maga london()
Pingback: Pawn shops in Mexico City()
Pingback: Underwater camera()
Pingback: ï»¿PlayStation 4()
Pingback: ï»¿high interest loans()
Pingback: high interest loans()
Pingback: high interest loans()
Pingback: ï»¿gay porn()
Pingback: enlevement epave gratuit 92()
Pingback: discount voucher()
Pingback: ï»¿Versus Wealth Management()
Pingback: ï»¿Versus Wealth Management()
Pingback: watch this youtube video for more info()
Pingback: see this youtube video()
Pingback: ï»¿masÃ¶z bayan()
Pingback: ï»¿computer repair wilmington nc()
Pingback: ï»¿child porn()
Pingback: equilibrium yoga pants()
Pingback: ï»¿inkt()
Pingback: ï»¿purificadoras()
Pingback: ï»¿Gewinnspiele()
Pingback: ï»¿crÃ©ation sociÃ©tÃ© offshore()
Pingback: casino online()
Pingback: ï»¿bulot montagnard()
Pingback: 7 day bikini cleanse()
Pingback: casino online()
Pingback: casino()
Pingback: furniture jepara dan harganya()
Pingback: sofa minimalis ruang tamu kecil()
Pingback: ï»¿lila nikole()
Pingback: ï»¿pracovne ponuky()
Pingback: ï»¿pracovne ponuky()
Pingback: ï»¿gratis()
Pingback: robert proctor mlm()
Pingback: ï»¿ASEA reviews()
Pingback: playsuit()
Pingback: naughty america discount()
Pingback: ï»¿romper()
Pingback: Buy Viagra Online()
Pingback: amsterdam botox()
Pingback: pisos en Palma()
Pingback: fuck sex()
Pingback: hotmail()
Pingback: ï»¿court martial lawyer()
Pingback: ï»¿Military lawyer()
Pingback: london escort agency()
Pingback: ï»¿high traffic academy()
Pingback: new()
Pingback: chicago seo()
Pingback: ï»¿online bets()
Pingback: ï»¿george johnson iweb()
Pingback: ï»¿george johnson FINRA()
Pingback: Marley Frankies Bikini()
Pingback: bonus()
Pingback: odds apuestas()
Pingback: odds apuestas()
Pingback: beste quoten()
Pingback: mecanismos electricos()
Pingback: george johnson meyers associates()
Pingback: victor vargas venezuela()
Pingback: Personalberatung()
Pingback: cheap auto cleaning()
Pingback: ï»¿cheap dildos()
Pingback: Electrician in Ankeny()
Pingback: Geld Gewinnspiele()
Pingback: electrician in clive()
Pingback: emergency plumbing()
Pingback: beste quoten()
Pingback: www.sms6.pl()
Pingback: ï»¿Ã§ocuk pornosu()
Pingback: cheap dildos()
Pingback: Avene()
Pingback: animal kingdom()
Pingback: izmir masaj()
Pingback: conveyancer sydney()
Pingback: housing loans()
Pingback: aldo toledo()
Pingback: ï»¿aldo toledo()
Pingback: bramka()
Pingback: desert safari()
Pingback: taba()
Pingback: negative seo()
Pingback: Hostel Siem Reap()
Pingback: Canadian Viagra()
Pingback: brett rutecky honesty scam()
Pingback: boss matka()
Pingback: escort girls()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: clique aqui para somatodroll()
Pingback: ï»¿best bank to close your business accounts without notice()
Pingback: mouse click the following web page()
Pingback: solar panels()
Pingback: versus wealth management()
Pingback: instagram takipçi hilesi()
Pingback: buy vaporizer()
Pingback: porn streaming()
Pingback: kids bikinis()
Pingback: designer kids bikinis()
Pingback: Factory of terror()
Pingback: Adolph Mongo()
Pingback: on the main page()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: cheap pharmacy()
Pingback: ï»¿porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: buy backlinks()
Pingback: IIQE()
Pingback: baby car seat installer()
Pingback: Online Gifts()
Pingback: ï»¿iphone repair san angelo()
Pingback: g78s6fg5s7df57g5d75fgs7df()
Pingback: meilleur vpn()
Pingback: gs67df67gs5d7f5g7sd57fgsd()
Pingback: ym765gn7gbxs7fcbh54sh6n()
Pingback: 56cfghsdfghd3fhfghdfgs()
Pingback: film izle()
Pingback: gs78hgfds3gs3f4g3sdfgsdfgsdgf()
Pingback: best bank to close your business accounts without notice()
Pingback: ristorante messicano torino()
Pingback: fake gucci()
Pingback: wyposazenie lodzialni()
Pingback: cigar malaysia()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: dash()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Sexe model 2016()
Pingback: perfumes & companhia()
Pingback: quantumasters()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: ï»¿cigars()
Pingback: local electrician()
Pingback: vimax()
Pingback: ï»¿Online Spielautomaten()
Pingback: kayak reviews()
Pingback: Clipping path provider()
Pingback: porn streaming()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: ankara escort()
Pingback: sxeseis()
Pingback: sxeseis()
Pingback: Catalina Hoffmann()
Pingback: law legal system lawsuits court cases()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Free Online Degree?()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: booters()
Pingback: orcahub()
Pingback: ï»¿viagra()
Pingback: drupal developers()
Pingback: Roulette Strategie()
Pingback: szybkie chwilówki bez bik()
Pingback: inboot()
Pingback: vdos-s()
Pingback: vdos-s()
Pingback: 4chan()
Pingback: 4chan()
Pingback: Loan()
Pingback: Diet Pills()
Pingback: xnxxfreeon()
Pingback: router slap()
Pingback: idata almanya vizesi()
Pingback: Ewen Chia()
Pingback: ï»¿escorts()
Pingback: Gmail correo electrónico()
Pingback: loose diamonds()
Pingback: glen checkley()
Pingback: Electrician()
Pingback: ï»¿libros cristianos()
Pingback: Regnskabsprogram()
Pingback: m88()
Pingback: ESCORTS()
Pingback: m88.()
Pingback: Big dicks()
Pingback: sensual massage()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia()
Pingback: cheap and best car insurance()
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland()
Pingback: sick()
Pingback: papa johns coupons codes()
Pingback: tacfit commando()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: zasilanie agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym()
Pingback: Armani()
Pingback: visit my web site()
Pingback: quinoa recipe()
Pingback: instagram followers generator free()
Pingback: Fidelia Rosenberger()
Pingback: FREE YOUTUBE DOWNLOADER CNET()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFAyImX-PQA()
Pingback: groupon deals()
Pingback: business aid centre reviews client applications()
Pingback: End of Tenancy Best Cleaning London()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: t shirt league of legends()
Pingback: Emails Extractor Private()
Pingback: Malware Removal Service()
Pingback: Malware Removal Service()
Pingback: ï»¿best online newspaper()
Pingback: local seo minneapolis()
Pingback: Related Site()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: babies names viking()
Pingback: meaning of alberto()
Pingback: Descargar Mp3()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: ï»¿cheap product()
Pingback: strony internetowe kielce()
Pingback: debarpan mukherjee()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: consignment shops kalamazoo()
Pingback: pure white kidney bean extract go.php()
Pingback: seller is away ebay()
Pingback: email traffic()
Pingback: online marketing()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: purificadoras de agua()
Pingback: purificadoras de agua()
Pingback: viagra.()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: rosengard.tv()
Pingback: free xbox live codes list 2013()
Pingback: diaper caddy organizer malaysia()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: Seyfath Robert Creely()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: my website()
Pingback: mini disco party light()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Startups Events()
Pingback: Jasa SEO Terbaik Murah()
Pingback: ï»¿google porn()
Pingback: canli sohbet hatti()
Pingback: how to get ex back quickly()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Cusco to Puno()
Pingback: sex videos()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: men running shoes()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: phen375 diet reviews()
Pingback: plantas purificadoras de agua()
Pingback: xxx comics()
Pingback: Scotts lawn()
Pingback: pijpen()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: Visit This Link()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: electric heating()
Pingback: reviews on psychic source()
Pingback: ï»¿wedding dresses toronto()
Pingback: Tianna()
Pingback: www.DrugTreatmentExperts.com()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: sms timer()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: naples pet care()
Pingback: sportsbook()
Pingback: riparazione iphone roma()
Pingback: spearguns()
Pingback: inbox dollars()
Pingback: instagram hack()
Pingback: yeezy shoes()
Pingback: cuzco to puno()
Pingback: class schedule maker()
Pingback: college schedule maker()
Pingback: podiumtelefonica.acreen.top()
Pingback: vine bot()
Pingback: Online Casino()
Pingback: free accounts brazzers()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon code()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery()
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement()
Pingback: tapas bluewater()
Pingback: romano's stores close()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: printing()
Pingback: sms lån()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: spanish tapas bars in london()
Pingback: restaurants grand central()
Pingback: Jewell()
Pingback: hacklink()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: unlock samusng()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/()
Pingback: landscape garden design london()
Pingback: restaurants westfield london()
Pingback: Brian wiita()
Pingback: Removals Company Gloucester()
Pingback: Removals Cheltenham()
Pingback: My Homepage()
Pingback: takipci porn()
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: samsonite carry on luggage()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag()
Pingback: inspirational quotes()
Pingback: Popular Feet()
Pingback: plr ebooks()
Pingback: Hottest WAGs in Sports()
Pingback: kalici makyaj()
Pingback: consulta CPF online 2016()
Pingback: water heater prices()
Pingback: troubleshooting heating()
Pingback: recupero dati()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: oversized recliner()
Pingback: kalici makyaj()
Pingback: kalici makyaj()
Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador()
Pingback: gymnastic websites()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: Cricket PAYGo usa()
Pingback: tao of badass buy()
Pingback: Escorts iquique()
Pingback: Escort en Chillan()
Pingback: Escorts en Chillan()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Viagra skutki uboczne()
Pingback: dewedding()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: porno.()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: irctc next gen autofill()
Pingback: couponcode()
Pingback: coupon codes promo()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: Porn()
Pingback: photo booth toronto()
Pingback: Matthew()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: free sex()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: ESCORT()
Pingback: ESCORT()
Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche()
Pingback: london tantric()
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon()
Pingback: manifestation miracle book()
Pingback: watch batman v superman full movie online()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort()
Pingback: http://picatastic.com/spipguardar.php()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: Bryant()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: this site()
Pingback: Terrie()
Pingback: veterans Day 2016()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: porno sex()
Pingback: Sanchez()
Pingback: memory courses in Singapore()
Pingback: seo packages in mumbai()
Pingback: ladyboy()
Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes()
Pingback: furniture village voucher codes()
Pingback: escort bayan()
Pingback: John Greed Vouchers()
Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off()
Pingback: Buy Valium No prescription()
Pingback: free cash()
Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off()
Pingback: pokemon go hacks()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: バーバリー 財布 メンズ()
Pingback: day spa south tampa()
Pingback: VANS スニーカー()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: charlotte real estate()
Pingback: porno drones()
Pingback: #iamtheceo()
Pingback: Baron Transport Logistics Broker()
Pingback: Dia()
Pingback: Star()
Pingback: Computer()
Pingback: Luxurious lifestyle()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم()
Pingback: Dr. Dębski()
Pingback: Preventivo infissi casa()
Pingback: photo booth()
Pingback: free wrist watch()
Pingback: New Orleans uniforms()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale Lakes()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Cooper City()
Pingback: Hotel Malang()
Pingback: Discount faucet online()
Pingback: New World Design Builders()
Pingback: buy facebook views()
Pingback: top criminal lawyer toronto()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: cheap phentermine, discounted phentermine()
Pingback: hotel in legian()
Pingback: Executive()
Pingback: hotel di anyer()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Sea Ranch Lakes()
Pingback: User guide Visual video for cellphone()
Pingback: Emotional Labor and Delivery()
Pingback: vòng đá thạch anh hồng()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: wellness bike()
Pingback: Cheap Hotels in Dubai()
Pingback: dome tent rental()
Pingback: classic sports memorabilia sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Bronx slip and fall attorney()
Pingback: Cum()
Pingback: grandstream gxv3275()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: Taxi Gare Montparnasse()
Pingback: Immigration DNA testing()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Gloryhole()
Pingback: Gabelhubwagen()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Gourmet Popcorn from Premier Popcorn()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: Replacement Windows in Tulsa()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: www.panelepodlogowe1.pl()
Pingback: tactical airsoft military grip()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: targeted nutrition()
Pingback: domek24()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: esprimidores()
Pingback: voirfilms streaming()
Pingback: Arrosticini()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: Sexiga underkläder Dam()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: responsive web design services / responsive website design services (less search volume)()
Pingback: how to toilet train a puppy()
Pingback: simply click the up coming website()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: Relogios Importados()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: xxx()
Pingback: trik game gaple()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: house bond cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: cara menang poker()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: house cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: nottingham escort()
Pingback: pr0n()
Pingback: Design Outdoor Living Space()
Pingback: lose weight fast()
Pingback: mouse click the up coming article()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: claude davis the lost ways()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Brivis ducted heater()
Pingback: electricians Melbourne()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: kad kahwin()
Pingback: teak wood furniture()
Pingback: room for rent singapore()
Pingback: Ormekur til kat()
Pingback: Rabbit Vibrator Video()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Brandi Love()
Pingback: se mere her()
Pingback: Best Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: Get More Info()
Pingback: Pickering()
Pingback: Gilangp()
Pingback: give my money away()
Pingback: bbs.tourongdai.com/space-uid-787031.html()