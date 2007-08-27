Back to Home Page

Business Association brings Edwards to Oregon?

by In the news Monday, August 27. 2007

Many are surprised to see that Presidential Candidate John Edwards will be brought to Oregon by the Oregon Business Association on October 9th. Senator Hillary Clinton and Governor Bill Richardson are widely viewed as the more business friendly candidate of the Democratic Presidential candidates. In fact, Edwards is one of the few candidates on the campaign trail to come out and advocate for a massive tax increase on higher income wage earners and an “excess” tax for certain businesses. Even the Willamette Week found it bizarre.

This decision comes off the heels this summer of another controversial OBA decision when they hired retiring Sen. Ryan Deckert. Although Senator Deckert has great respect in the buidling and has voted more business friendly than many of his colleagues in the Majority, he still has a lot more anti-business votes than pro-business votes. Such decisions begin to tie the hands and typecast the OBA as a political opportunist organization rather a principled business interest group.

The best quote on the OBA comes from Senator Gary George’s office this year..

“The OBA wants to suspend the corporate kicker for one biennium, increase the corporate minimum tax, increase gasoline taxes, increase beer and wine taxes, and increase cigarette taxes. They want to do this at a time when the current revenue system is generating an increase of more than 20 percent above the last biennium”¦ The OBA supports open primaries, elimination of the double majority requirement for public spending decisions, spend more money on non-highway transportation infrastructure, and require that 25 percent of Oregon’s electricity come from “renewable energy.””

Posted by at 07:31 | Posted in Measure 37
  • Steve Plunk

    The OBA is hardly a true representation of Oregon business. It is nothing more than a group of liberal business owners and executives pushing the agenda of the left. They get headlines just because of the unusual positions they take.

    Look closely and you will also see many of the business benefit greatly from increased taxes and spending. It’s a deal with devil. Give up on solid business principals and work with the government to avoid competition and reap the spending of the taxpayers money.

  • David

    What Ever… I have been saying for 40 tears You can’t tell them apart without a program in Oregon.

    • DMF

      There are major differences in businesses in OBA and the guy that is truly a businessman. A true businessman is ethical, astute, and a workaholic. His goal is to increase his wealth. That is no different than the guy with wages who wants to increase his wealth. All business are not bad, all businesses are not crooks, all businesses are no unethical. Some are. The attitude today seems to be John has brown hair, therefore all boys named John have brown hair.

      As far as Edwards, I really appreciate the fact that he does not have my vote. I do not want him to even give an inkling that he thinks he supports business. He does not and the OBA can go stick their heads in the sand.

      • Captain_Anon

        Not all business men are ethical. sad, but true. i wish they were all ethically straight and narrow.

        but also, i do NOT believe that a true businessman is a workaholic. workaholics are a plague to thier families and are not good models at all. they get the job done, but at what cost? a good business man knows when to sacrafice for his business, but also when to be a man and be with his family, even if at the expense of the business.

        in my humble opinion.

        • DMF

          You are right about the workaholic, a better choice of words should be committed

          • Captain_Anon

            then i’m on board!

  • Jerry

    There is absolutely no way this buffoon will ever get the nomination, so who cares where he goes or when or why???

  • iop

    Lets tax our way to prosperiety and a better economy.

  • Jerry

    Maybe he is for all hair stylists getting pay raises.

