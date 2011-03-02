Back to Home Page

Executive Club Tonight: Rep. Katie Eyre Brewer

by In the news Wednesday, March 2. 2011

State Rep. Katie Eyre Brewer
Guest Speaker Oregon Executive Club
Wed. March 2nd, 6:30pm
Portland Airport Shilo Inn

Feel like you need a breath of political fresh air? Well then, be sure you make the March meeting at the Airport Shilo when we will present as our special guest speaker, Katie Eyre Brewer, one of the brighter additions to the new (and improved) Oregon Legislative Assembly. Eyre Brewer is a freshman Republican Representative from Hillsboro. She said that she strongly believes good government only happens when a majority of elected officials understand that the peoples’ work and money belong to the people and not the government!

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 12:42 | Posted in Uncategorized | 1 Comment |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)