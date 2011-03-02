Executive Club Tonight: Rep. Katie Eyre Brewer

State Rep. Katie Eyre Brewer
Guest Speaker Oregon Executive Club
Wed. March 2nd, 6:30pm
Portland Airport Shilo Inn
Feel like you need a breath of political fresh air? Well then, be sure you make the March meeting at the Airport Shilo when we will present as our special guest speaker, Katie Eyre Brewer, one of the brighter additions to the new (and improved) Oregon Legislative Assembly. Eyre Brewer is a freshman Republican Representative from Hillsboro. She said that she strongly believes good government only happens when a majority of elected officials understand that the peoples’ work and money belong to the people and not the government!
Pingback: overboard skins 10 inch()