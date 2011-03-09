Saving Education

Several months ago, prior to the convening of this legislative session, I wrote in response to the hand wringing by Democrats and Oregon’s major newspapers over the alleged $3.5 Billion budgetary shortfall:
“Myth No. 1. There is a $3.5 Billion budgetary shortfall. No there isn’t.
“The peculiar way that the state legislature deals with the budget assumes that every program will continue unabated adjusted for inflation and growth in demand. It assumes that every public employee will continue and (s)he will receive two raises per years plus increased costs for healthcare insurance and the Public Employee Retirement System (PERS). And it assumes that the state will fund every federal unfunded mandate and/or provide matching funds for every federal partially funded mandate.”
Not surprisingly the whole issue of the budget shortfall has disappeared since Gov. Kitzhaber announced his budget and turned his back on any mention of a “shortfall.” Oregon’s major newspapers, being what they are, quickly understood the change in the message and have begun to echo the governor’s new message.
But there is still a budget problem because those 6,200 public employees are still on the job and still draining the state’s coffers with salaries above private sector equivalents and health and pension benefits far in excess of private sector employment. And Gov. Kitzhaber has made it worse by increasing the number of employees by another 1,700 with February’s increases yet to be reported.
Those 6,200 public employees have become 7,400 and their cost to state government has increased. Based on The Oregonian’s figure of $80,000 as the average annual cost of a state public employee ($50,000 in salary plus $30,000 in benefits and employer payroll taxes) the cost has risen from $992,000,000 for the biennium to $1,184,000,000 for the biennium.
Budget constraints, even for education, are necessary in order to provide a balanced budget. But the focus of those constraints can be either prudent or punishing.
Democrats in past election cycles and legislative session, at the urging of the public employee unions, have listed the “parade of horribles” that any reduction in spending will cause – schools will close, the sick will die, the elderly will be cast out into the streets and the prison doors will be thrown wide open. The public employee unions have demonstrated repeatedly that they are prepared to sacrifice programs in order to maintain benefits. This is a season where those two apparitions could combine to punish Oregonians by sacrificing classroom instruction in order to maintain benefits.
Following are four elements for ensuring that Oregon’s children do not suffer in the context of funding K-12 education:
- Funding cuts should be first applied to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and her Department of Education. The cost of the Superintendent’s office and the Department of Education along with their intrusion into local school decision making has increased dramatically over the past three decades. And during that same period of time Oregon has watched a consistent decline in academic achievement vis-a-vis other states and more importantly other countries. One only need remember the fourteen years of the CIM/CAM boondoggle which cost Oregonians hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars with not a single definable benefit. Whatever the rationale for the growth in the Department of Education, it isn’t working and any education budget reductions should be applied first there.
- State legislative mandates relating to instructional criteria should be eliminated and such decisions should be the purview of local school boards. The same can be said of federal unfunded mandates. The state should simply inform the federal government that it will not enforce federal mandates unless fully funded by the federal government.
- State funding for education should be limited to classroom uses. In the past I have been critical of formulaic solutions to school funding such as the Sixty-five Percent Solution because of the ease of manipulating the criteria. However, the intent of such measures is laudable and that intent should be pursued. By limiting state funds to the payment of classroom instructors, instructional materials and recurring utility costs, the burden for making decisions regarding administration, buildings and ancillary service will vest with the persons responsible for incurring the income to support them.
- Schools were never intended to be all things for all people. The limitation or elimination of social services within the schools should be a ten-year goal. The responsibility for raising, feeding and educating children as to their health, moral and societal responsibilities rest with the parents – or the social services agencies – and not the schools. The elimination of personnel and costs attendant to those programs will allow schools to focus on their primary mission – the education of children.
Oregon’s legislature is not the vehicle for determining how to educate children, but it sure is the vehicle for exercising fiscal discipline to ensure that education dollars are spent on classroom education.
Pingback: 2000 Real Human Facebook Likes for $1()
Pingback: xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf()
Pingback: mxcn5w7xmwncwexnicensrgffg()
Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Watch NBA Live()
Pingback: private proxies()
Pingback: vapor pens without nicotine()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/laptop-and-tablets/()
Pingback: best deals online right now()
Pingback: find()
Pingback: Nona()
Pingback: Prostate Health Supplement()
Pingback: dog play pen()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: 100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS()
Pingback: ebay razordog deals()
Pingback: pussy lickers()
Pingback: here you go()
Pingback: name meanings()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Cherish Person()
Pingback: cheat hungry shark()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract phase 2 reviews()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: diabetes review()
Pingback: tv antennas at menards()
Pingback: add sticky notes to pdf()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: NY()
Pingback: Clínica del Campestre()
Pingback: Manguito Rotador Rehabilitación()
Pingback: fly swatter multiplication game()
Pingback: law of attraction()
Pingback: heating()
Pingback: Hypnosis Toronto()
Pingback: reprogramação mental()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: sedation dentistry cedar park()
Pingback: Cliff Davis Tampa FL()
Pingback: sunglasses()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: Trawler()
Pingback: java training centre pune()
Pingback: Cambridge Cars for sale()
Pingback: Cleavage()
Pingback: Nature()
Pingback: howrse hack()
Pingback: Cedar park sedation dentistry()
Pingback: Best Online Dress Shop UK()
Pingback: Pet Portraits()
Pingback: QBeats()
Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography()
Pingback: vibration training()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Organic Dog Food()
Pingback: Mekot()
Pingback: pub()
Pingback: ea robot()
Pingback: comptable strasbourg()
Pingback: finance()
Pingback: Alexander Law Firm()
Pingback: Home Management Software()
Pingback: Doctors()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: Digital Marketing()
Pingback: aaronbowell()
Pingback: g spot dildos()
Pingback: swedish bitters bears garlic()
Pingback: where to buy essential oils()
Pingback: modern dining table()
Pingback: cocaine abuse()
Pingback: marchscopes()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop()
Pingback: dog care in naples()
Pingback: Hard Money Mortgage Lenders California()
Pingback: dominican republic vacation rentals()
Pingback: Bowcutt Dental()
Pingback: Wedding-photography-Washington-DC()
Pingback: youtube services()
Pingback: dog sitter naples fl()
Pingback: fort collins air conditioning replacement()
Pingback: How to Lose 30 Pounds in 30 Days()
Pingback: no deposit casino()
Pingback: hosting murah indonesia()
Pingback: restoration()
Pingback: mower repair()
Pingback: naples fl pet sitter()
Pingback: AOL Mail Login()
Pingback: groups chat()
Pingback: strong()
Pingback: Reggae/R&B()
Pingback: CDR SAMPLES FOR PETROLEUM ENGINEER()
Pingback: Fiske()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: clixsense tutorial()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: notebook()
Pingback: affordable custom wedding dresses west vancouver BC()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: binary options()
Pingback: ALEXANDRIA cleaning maid service()
Pingback: Hip hop backing track()
Pingback: Resource()
Pingback: bepure()
Pingback: clash royale tricks()
Pingback: school Principal resumes()
Pingback: Business card magnets()
Pingback: Mountfield lawnmowers()
Pingback: McAfee Account Login()
Pingback: jet stupid()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: Ottawa Basement Finishing()
Pingback: Eggs()
Pingback: store supply warehouse()
Pingback: Brazoria County()
Pingback: SEO Bergen()
Pingback: holographic computer()
Pingback: cheap personalize bracelets()
Pingback: chlamydia info()
Pingback: Copy trading()
Pingback: prefolded pocket squares()
Pingback: Buy Isagenix 30 day()
Pingback: Cheap Ray Bans for sale()
Pingback: best ps4 games()
Pingback: Netflix Login()
Pingback: Dental implants()
Pingback: Grand Lake Oklahoma cabins()
Pingback: how to make a flesh ligt()
Pingback: europa car()
Pingback: sex toys australia()
Pingback: cheap seo()
Pingback: Las Vegas Electrical Contractor()
Pingback: alive hepa air purifier()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: Star signs()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Book Review()
Pingback: SEO Denmark()
Pingback: like ebay but free()
Pingback: event planner()
Pingback: Secure Development()
Pingback: mieszki()
Pingback: listing films()
Pingback: replacement bra straps()
Pingback: Palazzo Pants()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon code()
Pingback: Special Occasion Hats()
Pingback: barton creek drain cleaning()
Pingback: get brazzers accounts free()
Pingback: www.cnilight.com()
Pingback: Maillot Klay Thompson()
Pingback: Carpet Cleaning Woodland Hills()
Pingback: windows replacement()
Pingback: Pakistani Casual Dresses()
Pingback: aleks design()
Pingback: Rugby Live Stream()
Pingback: moviebox app()
Pingback: men's magazine()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: julius()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: multilingual seo()
Pingback: multilingual digital marketing()
Pingback: tow truck()
Pingback: toronto trip()
Pingback: robert augustus masters()
Pingback: Biggest Electronics Exhibition 2016 in Pakistan()
Pingback: Chill Playlist()
Pingback: Comment devenir riche()
Pingback: Q币充值()
Pingback: buy marijuana weeds()
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in miami fl deck()
Pingback: 12 month loans uk()
Pingback: Penginapan Murah DI Carita()
Pingback: http://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: Fu Lu Shou Complex()
Pingback: how to stop smoking()
Pingback: bondage()
Pingback: bear()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: Business Products Reviews()
Pingback: jeep()
Pingback: download youtube videos()
Pingback: Administración de proyectos()
Pingback: contact form()
Pingback: whatsapp channel sender()
Pingback: Fillings()
Pingback: swim()
Pingback: Quartz stone()
Pingback: Routine matinale()
Pingback: austin commercial real estate appraiser()
Pingback: bookkeeping Austin TX()
Pingback: Austin carpet cleaning()
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions NFL Preview()
Pingback: rubber extrusions()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: kids playing games()
Pingback: Orlando airport car service()
Pingback: Eleonora()
Pingback: Photo quotes()
Pingback: After Effects template()
Pingback: Top 10 Business Texting Services()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: adult toys()
Pingback: large recliner()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: fence contractors austin tx()
Pingback: window tint()
Pingback: best sport tipsters()
Pingback: roofing contractor()
Pingback: visit site()
Pingback: hair regrowth()
Pingback: manufacturing()
Pingback: developer news()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts()
Pingback: men's toy()
Pingback: My Pillow Reviews()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: watch the video()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Miami Wedding Photographer()
Pingback: antincendio()
Pingback: Interracial Porn()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison()
Pingback: entrance doors Toronto()
Pingback: virtual office()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: mobile unlock()
Pingback: Link()
Pingback: Canggu()
Pingback: Fetish Porn()
Pingback: Homemade Porn()
Pingback: punk rock()
Pingback: putaria gay()
Pingback: abc songs()
Pingback: biological dentistry()
Pingback: Lilumia()
Pingback: reusable food pouch()
Pingback: Mike Posner Took Pill Ibiza Parody()
Pingback: Incesto()
Pingback: agen sbobet()
Pingback: drain clearing()
Pingback: 10 Pcs Apple Lightning To Usb Cable()
Pingback: Orlando SEO()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: pnr status()
Pingback: Paul Okade()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: agen poker indonesia()
Pingback: Limousine service in toronto()
Pingback: Play Milan Online()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: peppa pig finger family collection()
Pingback: clear acne()
Pingback: Buy Booty Call Booty Rocket sex toy online()
Pingback: Best Deals Cell Phone Accessories()
Pingback: Peter harris barbados()
Pingback: Gamer()
Pingback: Trucos clash of clans()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal New York()
Pingback: yt mp3()
Pingback: como combatir la celulitis()
Pingback: how to clean gymnastics mats()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: Happy birthday Cake Images Free Download()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: Nikah()
Pingback: mattress disposal()
Pingback: deck builder austin tx()
Pingback: Make Money taking surveys online()
Pingback: slitherio()
Pingback: Kata-Kata Bijak()
Pingback: Florida Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: new riddims 2016()
Pingback: spiderman()
Pingback: gopro extended battery housing()
Pingback: junk car buyer Austin()
Pingback: lose weight()
Pingback: healthy e liquid()
Pingback: pre-wedding photo singapore()
Pingback: grammar check()
Pingback: how to make money on fiverr()
Pingback: it disposal()
Pingback: acrylic()
Pingback: sketch()
Pingback: vacation homes in puerto vallarta()
Pingback: Tulsa Home Loans()
Pingback: Garth()
Pingback: Real Estate Investing Workshop()
Pingback: Playstation 4 Games()
Pingback: this URL()
Pingback: http://beataddiction.com()
Pingback: допълнителна информация()
Pingback: https:[email protected][email protected]y-adore-them-909b701cfa3d()
Pingback: Emotional Paycheck()
Pingback: African inspired running shoes()
Pingback: gamescom()
Pingback: memory training in Singapore()
Pingback: programming examples etc()
Pingback: seo packages london()
Pingback: Wollongong accountants()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: Büroboxen()
Pingback: nackpain()
Pingback: More Info()
Pingback: 訪問マッサージ()
Pingback: Opa()
Pingback: tas ransel wanita()
Pingback: Rentals()
Pingback: Sexual desire()
Pingback: assistenza apple roma()
Pingback: filmizle()
Pingback: abogados especialistas exequatur()
Pingback: بي سي()
Pingback: sportsbar()
Pingback: Domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: pokerkiukiu()
Pingback: judi online()
Pingback: situs poker terpercaya()
Pingback: situs poker terpercaya()
Pingback: domino qq()
Pingback: LinkedIn Login()
Pingback: Securus Login()
Pingback: evictions()
Pingback: Latest Hum Tv Dramas()
Pingback: Boston Taxi Boston()
Pingback: Huntington Beach Cryotherapy()
Pingback: strategie roulette online()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: Brand Merchandising Ideas()
Pingback: drop ship seller()
Pingback: Honeymoon in umalas()
Pingback: puertas corredizas para baño()
Pingback: Thajsko()
Pingback: david michael sammon()
Pingback: origin vape coupon()
Pingback: musician accountant()
Pingback: Aurora Illinois Truck Accident Lawyer()
Pingback: Terri()
Pingback: reset windows 7 password()
Pingback: Computer()
Pingback: Muay Thai Kickboxing Omaha NE()
Pingback: computer rental Orange county()
Pingback: exhibition event stands()
Pingback: ed sheeran galway girl()
Pingback: study for CDL()
Pingback: irving taxi cab irving tx()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: dry wall()
Pingback: Declutter your closet()
Pingback: dog grooming singapore()
Pingback: beauty guru()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Davie()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pompano Beach()
Pingback: Hotel in Sanur()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: the criminal law team()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Margate()
Pingback: how to get your boyfriend back()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: memory foam mattress Australia()
Pingback: Agen judi poker()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments West Park()
Pingback: teleteria()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Sea Ranch Lakes()
Pingback: Car Shield reviews()
Pingback: women's shoes()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Sabado()
Pingback: DaquyVietnam()
Pingback: SURVIVE()
Pingback: online radio()
Pingback: Free Internet Radio()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: judi casino online()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Cunnilingus()
Pingback: watch us()
Pingback: Yiff()
Pingback: Best Laptop Bags()
Pingback: Premier Popcorn Gourmet Popcorn Store()
Pingback: Tulsa Windows by Scelta Windows()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: www.panelepodlogowe1.pl()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: 3-9x50AO Rifle Scope()
Pingback: floor24.net.pl()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: Norway travel()
Pingback: pokaz strone()
Pingback: jaguar hedge ea()
Pingback: lema closet()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: edible mushroom()
Pingback: Selling()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: DUI Lawyer scottsdale()
Pingback: San Francisco Bay Area Stair Lifts()
Pingback: Hot MILF Kendra Lust Ride Cock()
Pingback: web design marketing()
Pingback: Snowman plumbers()
Pingback: Phalaenopsis Orchids care()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: play online casino()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: Nottingham escort agency()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: The lost ways by claude davis()
Pingback: adjustable weights()
Pingback: tenerifeforums()
Pingback: small business()
Pingback: baahubali 2 movie youtube()
Pingback: bird hunting vest()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Kendra Lust MILF()
Pingback: Currency Printing Machine()
Pingback: Bethesda, Maryland, parent and child counseling programs()
Pingback: automotive engineering course()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: technology()
Pingback: powertochoose()
Pingback: automotive engineering()
Pingback: wedding flowers church()
Pingback: Graphic Design()
Pingback: comfortable sleeper sofa()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()