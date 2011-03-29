Redistricting hearings across the state:

by Rep. Shawn Lindsay
Every 10 years, the Oregon Legislature is charged with redrawing the state’s congressional and legislative boundaries. Many have described Oregon’s redistricting process as intensely political and partisan. In fact, 10 years ago the Legislature and governor failed to agree on a plan and, under the current system, allowed then-Secretary of State Bill Bradbury to draw gerrymandered districts.
The system hasn’t always worked, but I strongly believe the Legislature should fulfill its constitutional duty.
We must do better for the people of Oregon. As co-chair of the House Redistricting Committee, I’m optimistic the Legislature can pass a fair and bipartisan redistricting plan this session.
Oregon has changed dramatically since the last redistricting plan was adopted. The state has added more than 400,000 residents, with Washington and Deschutes counties experiencing explosive population growth.
During the same period, thousands have left Portland’s urban core and thousands more have left rural communities across the state. Due to this simultaneous growth and shift in population, the districts must be redrawn to ensure that every Oregonian is equally represented in Washington, D.C., and Salem. It’s time for Republicans and Democrats to work together to achieve this goal.
State law gives the Legislature clear guidelines for legislative and congressional redistricting. Districts must be contiguous, be of equal population, be connected by transportation links and use existing geographic or political boundaries. Perhaps most importantly, districts must not divide communities of common interest. There is a strong case that the current plan, written by the secretary of state in 2001, clearly failed to meet these standards.
The current House and Senate district maps are cluttered with “fingers” and “peninsulas” that were, arguably, intended to carve out “safe” districts for one party or another. As the Legislature works to redraw the lines, we must be careful not to interpret the law to create districts that provide undue advantages to any political party, incumbent or potential future candidate. I believe we must recognize urban, suburban and rural areas as distinct communities. We must also emphasize economic ties that bind these distinct communities together.
For example, Oregonians in Northwest Portland and the Pearl District have far more in common than Oregonians in Hillsboro and Banks. Rural communities that depend on Oregon’s natural resources have far more in common than those living and working in suburban or urban areas.
The next redistricting plan must recognize these clear differences and establish new districts that, as a whole, reflect the demographic and economic diversity of our state.
Republicans are willing to put politics aside and help craft a bipartisan plan. I’m hopeful Democrats share our commitment, but we can’t do it alone. To accomplish a fair and bipartisan plan, Oregonians need to be involved throughout the process. We need Oregonians to share their ideas and concerns about their future representation.
Both the House and Senate redistricting committees have embarked on a tour across the state to capture citizen feedback on the next redistricting plan. From Portland to Ontario, Oregonians will have opportunities to participate. We will hold hearings in Beaverton and Portland on April 8. For more information on the redistricting process and our hearings, visit www.leg.state.or.us/redistricting.
Redistricting is one of the most important issues the Legislature will consider this year. The new legislative and congressional boundaries will strongly impact Oregon’s future. With strong bipartisanship and citizen participation, we can — and will –produce a fair plan to govern our state over the next 10 years.
Redistricting hearings across the state:
FRIDAY APRIL 1st
12PM-3PM MEDFORD – Rogue Community College & Southern Oregon Univ. Higher Ed Ctr, Multipurpose Room, 101 South Bartlett, Medford 97501
Simultaneous Participation by Video Conference in
ASHLAND: Southern Oregon University, Ed-Psy Building, Room, 1250 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland 97520
KLAMATH FALLS: Klamath County Library Video Conferencing Rm, 126 South Third St, Klamath Falls 97601
GRANTS PASS: Rogue Community College, Redwoods Campus Rm, Cotal 9B, 3345 Redwood Hwy, Grants Pass 97527
SATURDAY APRIL 2nd
9:00-12:00PM COOS BAY – Southwestern Oregon Community College, Eden Hall, 1988 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay 97420
Simultaneous Participation by Video Conference in
BROOKINGS: Southwestern Oregon Community College Room 2 420 Alder Street Brookings, OR 97415
ROSEBURG: Umpqua Community College, Lockwood Hall 2, 1140 Umpqua College Rd. Roseburg 97470
FRIDAY APRIL 8th
9:00-12:00PM BEAVERTON – PCC Rock Creek Campus, Auditorium Building 3, 17705 NW Springville Rd, Portland
2:00–5:00PM PORTLAND – Portland State Univ. (Specific Location Details TBA)
SATURDAY APRIL 9th
9:00-12:00PM GRESHAM – Mt. Hood Community College, Room 1710, 26000 SE Stark St, Gresham 97030
3:00–6:00PM OREGON CITY – Clackamas Community College, McLoughlin Auditorium, 19600 Molalla Ave, Oregon City 97045
FRIDAY APRIL 15th
11:00-2:00PM TILLAMOOK – Tillamook Bay Community College, Room 214/215, 4301 3rd St, Tillamook 97141
Simultaneous Participation by Video Conference in
ASTORIA: (Specific Location Details TBA)
LINCOLN CITY: Oregon Coast Community College, Room 119, 3788 SE High School Dr, Lincoln City, OR 97367
NEWPORT: Oregon Coast Community College, Room 61, 400 SE College Way, Newport, OR 97366
SATURDAY APRIL 16th
10:00-1:00PM EUGENE – Univ. of Oregon, Knight Law Center, Room 175, 1515 Agate St, Eugene 97403
3:30-6:30PM CORVALLIS – Linn-Benton Community College (Specific Location Details TBA)
To download a full detailed schedule of hearings => CLICK HERE
Map of Locations => http://explorer.arcgis.com/?open=49e66b8c57d3497d9f082b9a0ff7efff
For more information on Redistricting in Oregon please visit => The Joint Committee on Redistricting Website
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: tvpackages.net()
Pingback: DIRECTV vs Dish()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: lane penge nu()
Pingback: mobile porn()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: locksmiths in las vegas()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: paypal loans()
Pingback: water ionizer loan()
Pingback: loan payment plan()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: http://makemoney.camkingz.com/()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j()
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd()
Pingback: need cheap car insurance()
Pingback: cat kennels()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: tacfit commando()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: how to make quinoa()
Pingback: private proxies()
Pingback: vape pens for oil()
Pingback: Boyd Conaughty()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/flatratecomputerservice/()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: groupon getaways review()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: here are the findings()
Pingback: Dong()
Pingback: Prostate Health Supplement()
Pingback: dog play pen()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia jama()
Pingback: create free android anal online()
Pingback: find more()
Pingback: minnesota seo expert()
Pingback: italiana name()
Pingback: Descargar Mp3()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: pa system rental singapore()
Pingback: sales training course singapore()
Pingback: malaga agencia de publicidad()
Pingback: Libbie()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: GPS Tracker()
Pingback: Travel guide blog()
Pingback: nose hair trimmers for men rated()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: rehab centers in california()
Pingback: landscaper Canberra()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: help loading penske truck()
Pingback: fly swatter salt gun()
Pingback: xbox live codes()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: Katelyn Mcgown()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: light dj strobe()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki()
Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography()
Pingback: dog walking naples fl()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: na chat rooms()
Pingback: clash royale cheats()
Pingback: puppy sitter()
Pingback: Scotts lawn()
Pingback: funny jokes()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: Click That Link()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: Fanclubdenhaag()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: xxx()
Pingback: jetsmarter()
Pingback: www.homesteaders.us()
Pingback: bionaire home air purifier()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: palanca()
Pingback: check comment is here()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon()
Pingback: Vancouver BC Airport Shuttle()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: Live Stream Rugby()
Pingback: games arabs()
Pingback: fliers club woodland()
Pingback: mca scam review()
Pingback: http://arabsinisrael.info/story/62660()
Pingback: opinion web miaffaire()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: Best Reviews()
Pingback: Latest Offer()
Pingback: Y币充值()
Pingback: http://samsonitecarryon1.blog.com/2016/05/24/buying-guide-regarding-continue-luggage-and-totes/()
Pingback: irene()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: hair regrowth for men()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Jayden Jaymes Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts()
Pingback: Wynell()
Pingback: Sherika()
Pingback: Renay()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: club flyer printing()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: Wilfred Mcgrane()
Pingback: slimming program()
Pingback: www.hr.com/en/app/blog/2016/05/3-keys-to-reducing-employee-turnover-in-the-christ_inzzz3ra.html()
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes()
Pingback: http://bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: windows and doors()
Pingback: gopro extended battery housing()
Pingback: FastComet Coupon()
Pingback: spelling check()
Pingback: sex shops brisbane()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: професионален домоуправител софия()
Pingback: Bigo Live UK()
Pingback: great facials()
Pingback: day spas in tampa fl()
Pingback: memory training courses()
Pingback: seo plans()
Pingback: memory course()
Pingback: you can try this out()
Pingback: free cash()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: Lucky Taxi Cab()
Pingback: ecommerce investment()
Pingback: Teknik()
Pingback: find this()
Pingback: computer rental Orange county()
Pingback: shipping from Japan()
Pingback: Breast Lift San Antonio()
Pingback: Laredo Dental Care()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: permanent penis enlargement pills()
Pingback: photo booth for events()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: where can i buy instagram likes()
Pingback: dog grooming sg()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Plantation()
Pingback: adam & eve coupon codes()
Pingback: Catch LA()
Pingback: Download 650-127-CGE Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pompano Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: Counselling brisbane()
Pingback: escort guide()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Sunrise()
Pingback: Emotional Labor and Delivery()
Pingback: rent a dome()
Pingback: Michael Jordan Autographed Jersey()
Pingback: mobdro apk()
Pingback: Search Marketing()
Pingback: click this()
Pingback: olark()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Spanish Translation Services()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: find us()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Garcinia cambogia()
Pingback: chinese snuff bottles()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: 4-16x50 Rifle Scope()
Pingback: domek24.com.pl()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: easter egg scavenger hunt()
Pingback: liverpool rumours()
Pingback: binary reaper v4()
Pingback: Kelowna mortgage broker()
Pingback: puppy kindergarten()
Pingback: this web site()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: EF()
Pingback: Feng ShuiFeng Shui Bagua()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage 2018()
Pingback: underwater world mooloolaba()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Kamagra cena()
Pingback: custom name necklace()
Pingback: San Francisco Bay Area Stair Lifts()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: best pizza Daytona beach()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: online gambling()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: samsung s8()
Pingback: tea()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Mitsubishi air con()
Pingback: evaporative air conditioning()
Pingback: carpet cleaners()
Pingback: tenerife page()
Pingback: Fujitsu air conditioners()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: online gambling()
Pingback: mother's day 2017()
Pingback: property singapore()
Pingback: Effektiv ormekur()
Pingback: เครื่องปั่นน้ำผลไม้()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()
Pingback: Best Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: Panasonic air conditioning()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: wedding flowers 101()
Pingback: we love bogor()
Pingback: Tubemate()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()