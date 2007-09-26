Chart shows wild absenteeism for Mult. County

Oregonian reporter Arthur Gregg Sulzberger uncovered huge absenteeism rates among Multnomah County Commissioners this summer (article here). Taxpayers deserve better from the County, and hats off to the County Auditor who put in more than an eight hour day on average this summer (see second chart).
Missed Summer Office Days (of 65):
Lisa Nato 42
Lonnie Roberts 30
Maria de Steffey 26
Jeff Cogan 18
Chair Ted Wheeler 14
Auditor Griffin-Valade 13
Hours at the office
Lisa Nato 4.5
Lonnie Roberts 3.75
Maria de Steffey 5.5
Jeff Cogan 6
Chair Ted Wheeler 6.5
Auditor Griffin-Valade 8.5
This reflects poorly upon the county and dishonors the county workers who work a hard days shift trying to run a very difficult county. The county’s police and fire do not have such luxury.
Pingback: kobe 9 all star()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: state farm auto quotes()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: waterproof fitness tracker heart rate()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: agregaty pradotwï¿½rcze()
Pingback: thuis geld bijverdienen()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: Green SEO Writing()
Pingback: raspberry ketones side effects reviews()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: More hints()
Pingback: ecografe()
Pingback: Leaflet template()
Pingback: plumbing repair Cherry Creek()
Pingback: bikini luxe promo code()
Pingback: online casino no deposit bonus()
Pingback: Sell SMTP()
Pingback: long distance medical transportation()
Pingback: doll()
Pingback: agen bola euro 2016()
Pingback: toy()
Pingback: super mario anal free()
Pingback: Adipex Online()
Pingback: kit tattoo()
Pingback: Cheap Sunglasses()
Pingback: genetics()
Pingback: MS()
Pingback: Residual Income()
Pingback: kit tatuaggi()
Pingback: anchor()
Pingback: generate website traffic()
Pingback: my singing monsters trucchi()
Pingback: cheat hungry shark evolution()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: Commercical Insurance Singapore()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: healthy eating on the run()
Pingback: logo design sydney()
Pingback: Cheap Roller Banners()
Pingback: malaga agencia de publicidad()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1PXVifH()
Pingback: Heartburn relief()
Pingback: start up business loans()
Pingback: #3626;ติ๊กทู()
Pingback: best edm()
Pingback: PURCHASE AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE()
Pingback: how to make money from google adsense()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Email advertising USA()
Pingback: recruiting()
Pingback: homes for sale fort lauderdale()
Pingback: highend romper()
Pingback: exclusive dating geneva()
Pingback: bathroom scales with handrails()
Pingback: magnetic dart boards for sale()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey()
Pingback: punta cana que visitar()
Pingback: Secure internal door()
Pingback: http://HelpWithDrugTreatment.com()
Pingback: landscaper Canberra()
Pingback: roof vents()
Pingback: black diamond ring()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: http://rosengard.tv()
Pingback: Olen Potocki()
Pingback: bracciolo salvaspazio armrest organizer()
Pingback: starcom mediavest group()
Pingback: free kik guide()
Pingback: regarder series en streaming()
Pingback: homone therapy pregnancy()
Pingback: Compatible Cartridge Brother TN-221 TN-225 Yellow()
Pingback: affärsjurist stockholm()
Pingback: RunAWebinar Review()
Pingback: Is Wealthy affiliate a scam?()
Pingback: hack howrse()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: most expensive jewelry Ideas()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Bonus()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki()
Pingback: hollywood news()
Pingback: san diego real estate()
Pingback: Startup Idea()
Pingback: daily dog walker naples fl()
Pingback: InstallShield 2016()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: how to get my ex back via spell caster()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: http://www.hcg-diet.com/cognimaxx-xl/()
Pingback: pure forskolin for weight loss()
Pingback: 8muses()
Pingback: putlocker()
Pingback: http://clashroyalehack.androtransfer.com()
Pingback: lose weight()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: voice lessons sing your style()
Pingback: working proxies()
Pingback: best casino bonuses()
Pingback: residual income()
Pingback: Our Limousine service Vancouver BC office()
Pingback: free loops()
Pingback: MyAdStory()
Pingback: Commercial production services()
Pingback: royalty free samples()
Pingback: house samples()
Pingback: Search engine optimization()
Pingback: Classified Advertisements()
Pingback: kids fail beanboozled gaming funny jellybean()
Pingback: tannlege Oslo()
Pingback: Life()
Pingback: jetsmarter()
Pingback: Transport Dienstleistungen()
Pingback: chlamydia info()
Pingback: best streetwear brand()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: creator()
Pingback: usa online casinos()
Pingback: magnet philippines()
Pingback: asacp.easywomen.date()
Pingback: Distressed Chairs()
Pingback: garbage disposal reviews()
Pingback: fishing videos()
Pingback: web design miami()
Pingback: mobile strike hack no survey()
Pingback: John Song Baltimore()
Pingback: chat gratuit()
Pingback: GE JVM7195SFSS()
Pingback: Buy Beats Instantly()
Pingback: Energy Healer in Burbank()
Pingback: multilingual seo()
Pingback: SEO expert()
Pingback: trouver artisan avec avis pour devis travaux()
Pingback: Women()
Pingback: clothes()
Pingback: Tess and Trish()
Pingback: how can i make money online()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: Y-ou International Trade Co., Ltd.()
Pingback: pediatric dentist pflugerville()
Pingback: jvzoo coupon()
Pingback: solihull()
Pingback: event()
Pingback: windows installation()
Pingback: kids party planner singapore()
Pingback: Clash of Kings Game()
Pingback: simple interior design()
Pingback: How does YouTube pay()
Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream()
Pingback: Effective SEO services North Vancouver BC()
Pingback: Barre Chords()
Pingback: printingvip.bravesites.com()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: Angelia()
Pingback: stretches for sciatica()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: fornir dlh()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: Send flowers to vietnam online()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: casillero virtual envio de paquetes()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: Best Websites 2016()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: modrzew()
Pingback: Fleet management software()
Pingback: Despacho de abogados Madrid()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: online casino Malaysia()
Pingback: visit here()
Pingback: gymnastics wear australia()
Pingback: Ver Peliculas online gratis()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: social()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Teen XXX Porn()
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Xbox One()
Pingback: Gentle Dental Tooth Pain()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel()
Pingback: parties()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on thighs()
Pingback: status pnr()
Pingback: microsoft office 365 support()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: gramercy park grange road()
Pingback: Juanita()
Pingback: Best Deals Lightning To USB Cable()
Pingback: ganar dinero operando forex()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: premium weebly templates()
Pingback: agen judi online()
Pingback: Temple Shirakawa()
Pingback: lose weight()
Pingback: review()
Pingback: Plastic surgeon Cyprus()
Pingback: Poker online indonesia()
Pingback: Rap()
Pingback: What is The Best G Spot Vibrator()
Pingback: steel suppliers in perth()
Pingback: Music On Fire()
Pingback: doors and windows replacement()
Pingback: Yoga Weight Loss Execersize()
Pingback: Arian Romal()
Pingback: MCA Work from home reviews()
Pingback: agen poker()
Pingback: Garage()
Pingback: sauvage diva()
Pingback: sbobet asia()
Pingback: under Mary Christina Brown()
Pingback: click here for full review()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: http://msphack.com.pl()
Pingback: weight loss()
Pingback: Leslie()
Pingback: How to Find Real Estate Deals()
Pingback: Peppa Pig English Episodes()
Pingback: cloud n9ne syrup()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: apartment for rent in hcmc()
Pingback: pokemon go exploits()
Pingback: BC Media GRP - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es!()
Pingback: MLM SOFTWARE IN DELHI()
Pingback: newsletter design Singapore()
Pingback: Isaac()
Pingback: hijab()
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs()
Pingback: memory workshop()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: zip code()
Pingback: brainsmart()
Pingback: like this()
Pingback: Joker()
Pingback: Turvi TV()
Pingback: cartoons()
Pingback: battery saver()
Pingback: Trackr bravo review()
Pingback: Fast Food()
Pingback: Runescape()
Pingback: left handed golf swing()
Pingback: German Shepherd()
Pingback: agen taruhan bola()
Pingback: Miami Lakes Real Estate()
Pingback: situs poker()
Pingback: poker niche()
Pingback: Globalandia()
Pingback: poker qq()
Pingback: Super Mario Run Game Coin Download()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: loan()
Pingback: spirituality()
Pingback: PRP Facial Treatment Tampa()
Pingback: Photo Marketplace()
Pingback: turnkey home business()
Pingback: harga tilam murah()
Pingback: spirulina and chlorella()
Pingback: Forex News()
Pingback: Angie()
Pingback: cheap web hosting()
Pingback: vertu phones()
Pingback: navigate here()
Pingback: skor bola()
Pingback: how to make money online()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: For Honor Warden()
Pingback: Ubud Villa()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale Lakes()
Pingback: villa in seminyak()
Pingback: daytrading university()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lazy Lake()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Dania Beach()
Pingback: mobdro tv()
Pingback: Lean Belly Breakthrough()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Miramar()
Pingback: agen taruhan bola()
Pingback: amazon gift card()
Pingback: Does His Secret Obsession Work()
Pingback: http://ow.ly/q94D30afkrw()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: online radio()
Pingback: natural home remedies()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Gangbang()
Pingback: Vlogs()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: patente inpi()
Pingback: relevant internet page()
Pingback: subscription box()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: oral()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: trunk club()
Pingback: WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF YOU PUT A HUMAN IN A MICROWAVE()
Pingback: movie keren()
Pingback: Phalaenopsis Orchids care()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: animasjonsvideo()
Pingback: Youtube Klicks Kaufen()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: Outdoor Kitchens()
Pingback: köpa billiga sminkborstar online()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: washwiserebate()
Pingback: Facebook page()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()