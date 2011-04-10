Back to Home Page

Lars Larson: Anti-abortion group has the guts to use Obama’s picture

by In the news Sunday, April 10. 2011

by Lars Larson

I’ve got to give real credit to an anti-abortion group for having the guts to use Obama’s picture on its latest billboard – a series of billboards put up in the Windy City of Chicago.  It’s put up by thatsabortion.com and it says on it simply: Every 21 minutes, our next possible leader is aborted. The face of Barrack Obama is prominently featured.

Now this is a group that is used to controversy – their last billboard just a few weeks ago said the most dangerous place for an African-American is in the womb.  This is an anti-abortion group called thatsabortion.com and they point out that while only 13% of the population is black in America, 36% of the country’s abortions are done on black women.  And they’re challenging people to think about this – the conundrum that every single 21 minutes a next possible leader of America is aborted.  They want it to stop – it should stop – and it will be interesting to see how the President explains being both a Christian and pro-abortion.

 

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:00 | Posted in Uncategorized | 7,227 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page