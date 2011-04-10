Lars Larson: Anti-abortion group has the guts to use Obama’s picture

by In the news

by Lars Larson

I’ve got to give real credit to an anti-abortion group for having the guts to use Obama’s picture on its latest billboard – a series of billboards put up in the Windy City of Chicago. It’s put up by thatsabortion.com and it says on it simply: Every 21 minutes, our next possible leader is aborted. The face of Barrack Obama is prominently featured.

Now this is a group that is used to controversy – their last billboard just a few weeks ago said the most dangerous place for an African-American is in the womb. This is an anti-abortion group called thatsabortion.com and they point out that while only 13% of the population is black in America, 36% of the country’s abortions are done on black women. And they’re challenging people to think about this – the conundrum that every single 21 minutes a next possible leader of America is aborted. They want it to stop – it should stop – and it will be interesting to see how the President explains being both a Christian and pro-abortion.