Back to Home Page

So what?

by Steve Buckstein Thursday, September 27. 2007

Questionmark
The Oregonian editorial board weighed in once again yesterday in favor of Measure 50, which purports to pay for children’s health insurance by substantially raising the tax on smokers. The editors dismiss opponents’ concern about writing a specific product tax into Oregon’s Constitution with two words: “So what?”

Apparently, locking a specific tax into our Constitution (which has never been done before) is just fine as long as it’s “for the kids.”
Of course, this attempt explicitly circumvents another voter-approved constitutional provision which requires a 3/5 supermajority vote in the legislature to raise revenues. Current legislative leadership couldn’t meet that hurdle, so they simply went around the will of the voters and put Measure 50 on the ballot without the required 3/5 majority in favor.

If voters let the legislature get away with such tactics this time, what other taxes will it try to put in our Constitution next? Once the dam is broken we could see a flood of similar constitutional proposals to tax everything from junk food to your business.

Lest the Oregonian editors think only “anti-tax activists” are concerned about placing a tobacco tax in the Constitution, they might want to read the statement John Kitzhaber made the day before their “so what?” editorial. Although Kitzhaber comes down in favor of Measure 50, he does say:

“I agree with many of you who argue that the financing mechanism in Measure 50 is far from perfect on a number of counts. First, I do not believe that the Oregon constitution is the appropriate place to put a tobacco tax increase. This should have been a statutory measure. Second, I believe that financing health care for children is the responsibility of our entire society, not just those who smoke.”

So, once again I find myself in at least partial agreement with our former governor. We disagree on the proper role of government in health care, but we both recognize that our state constitution is no place for a tax on smokers.

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:30 | Posted in Measure 37 | 18 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page
  • RinoWatch

    Amen Steve!

    As I have stated from the beginning;
    The argument against M50 begins & ends with a specific tax being placed into the Oregon Constitution.

    NO on 50!

  • Jerry

    Fortunately the Oregonian’s endorsement doesn’t mean much. Their circulation is in a free-fall, their ad revenue is declining, their credibility is strained to the breaking point, and many people, like myself, use their recommendations to vote exactly the opposite way.

    Having said that, it is still sad that they can’t think for themselves, that they carry the water for weak-minded, left-leaning liberal fools, and that they think no one notices.

    The Oregonian, with its website that is a clone of about 50 others, can’t even design and maintain a web presence without outside help.

    What a total bunch of losers and posers. And to think, they were once so very powerful…

    About Measure 50 – it is NOT for the kids, really, it is only for money and power. Nothing else.
    It is a blatant joke and an affront to our intelligence, if we have any left.

    Anyone voting for this measure is a complete fool, dolt, and willing accomplice to government malpractice.

    Anyone.

    Supporters of this sham bill should be ashamed of themselves. It will not help one single kid anywhere in the state. Maybe an illegal kid, but that’s about it.

  • CRAWDUDE

    Vote no!

  • Bob Clark

    The U.S congress is working to pass a similar tax hike on tobacco products, also, aimed at children health programs. Measure 50 would seem to be made largely unnecessary because of this pending federal legislation. Moreover, if the federal government hikes its cigarette tax and measure 50 also passes, cigarette taxes would go up over a $1.50 per pack. I kind of doubt Oregon state revenue forecasts took account of the federal tax hike, which should spur people to buy less legitimate cigarettes and cause Oregon’s cigarette revenues to fall short of plan. So, Measure 50 should be kept out of the constitution because any Oregon program should be coordinated with federal programs and actions. But I bet measure 50 passes because the electorate falls for snake oil all the time.

    P.S Glad I don’t partake of tobacco products.

    • CRAWDUDE

      Me too! I quit 11 years ago and smoked 3-5 packs a day……..I’d have to take out a 2nd mortgage if I still smoked, lol!

      Good points Bob, I agree this should not be a constitutional amendment.

    • Steve Buckstein

      Bob, you’re correct that the state analysis did not assume that the federal tobacco tax may also rise to pay for an expanded SCHIP program. Of course, if the feds cover more Oregon kids, that would free up Oregon’s tobacco tax money to go for unrelated things.

      • CRAWDUDE

        Reinforcing the theory that this is about money and not the children.

  • Anonymous

    Funny how the O gets its panties in a bunch over every proposed right of center constitutional amendment, arguing not necessarily against the proposal, but against amending the constitution.

  • Cheyenne

    http://tigardtimes.com/opinion/story.php?story_id=119031403594076800

    “Across Oregon, it is estimated that 42 percent of the students who use school-based health clinics are without health insurance”

    What? So 58% have health insurance but taxpayers are paying for their health care at school?

    Seems like that’s a pretty strong indication of the aftermath of M50 and the push for Universal Health care.

  • John Fairplay

    Yes, Cheyenne, that’s a typical liberal/progressive “solution” – harm 90 percent of Americans to solve a problem that affects 10 percent.

  • Jerry

    Funny that the schools can provide health care but not an education.

  • join,.

    http://goo.gl/Bj2mQu | fastbet99.besaba.com | fastbet99
    http://goo.gl/SujAA9 | agenbolafastbet99.com | fastbet99
    http://goo.gl/r6IkZV | fastbet99.cc | fastbet99
    http://goo.gl/u8U5l4 | fastbet99.in | fastbet99
    http://goo.gl/1SSsQY | fastbet99.pw | fastbet99
    http://goo.gl/uvC9xg | alt-dewapoker.org | dewa poker
    http://goo.gl/qoRqpa | alt-lapak303.org | lapak303
    http://goo.gl/kVHprM | jayapokers.org | jaya poker
    http://goo.gl/412Qxb | alt-dewapoker.hol.es | Dewa poker

  • Pingback: 2000 Real Human Facebook Likes for $1()

  • Pingback: Amazon kindle voyage()

  • Pingback: togel singapura()

  • Pingback: casino online()

  • Pingback: bandarq()

  • Pingback: bandarq()

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)