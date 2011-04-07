10th Taxpayer Awards: Senator Brian Boquist, Rep. Matt Wingard win top honors

11th Annual Taxpayer Awards Winners & Losers
Presented by the Oregon Executive Club and the Taxpayer Association. At the April 6th Executive Club meeting Matt Wingard was present to accept his Thomas Jefferson award. Previous winners have been Lars Larson, Rep. Linda Flores, and Dorothy English. World renown Teddy Roosevelt impersonator was guest speaker at the event and it was spectacular.
Thomas Jefferson Award:
— Awarded to Oregonians for advancing the principles of individual liberty and limited government in 2010.
State Senator Brian Boquist
Senator Boquist combed through state agency budgets and led a year-long charge urging state government to use billions in unspent funds to help balance the budget. Senator Boquist encountered a backlash by liberal Democrat lawmakers who denied that such unspent funds existed. In 2010, the Secretary of State’s office reported that more than $3.3 billion in “unreserved, undesignated fund balance” existed and was available for spending. This fully verified Boquist’s efforts. Also in 2010, Boquist was an outspoken opponent of legislation that allowed politicians to tamper with ballot measure statements.
State Representative Matt Wingard
Representative Wingard has been one of the early and most persuasive critics against waste in Oregon’s unaccountable energy tax credit program. The program has made headlines for $1.6 billion in questionable spending. Wingard is currently spearheading legislation to bring limits to the program. Wingard is also one of the best advocates for protecting the rights of charter and online schools.
Wiener Politician Award:
— Awarded to the most obnoxious, cowardly, or reckless elected official
State Representative Mitch Greenlick
This lawmaker singlehandedly has ushered a tidal wave of nanny state government intrusion bills including: outlawing bike trailers for kids (HB 2228) a soda tax to reduce people’s fat levels (HB 2644), forcing citizens to get a doctors permission and prescription to buy a cigar (HB 2233), and merging Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties into one dysfunctional county (HB 2645). Rep. Greenlick defended the nanny state nature of his bills during a hearing by saying, “I love my nanny”.
Pork Barrel Project Award:
— The best example of government waste.
$23,000 Teacher Conference in Mexico
West Linn-Wilsonville school district spent $23,000 of school funds on airfare, hotel, meals and drinks for 19 administrators and teachers for a conference in Monterrey, Mexico. Critics complained on how going to Mexico to take classes on “capitalism” and “Islam in Democracy” will help 3rd grade gym teachers improve their classroom. Currently, the district has defended the trip while at the same time is considering raising a local income tax to help balance the school budget.
Bureaucratic Bungler:
— Worst example of government regulation, overreach or bureaucratic mistake
Portland Aftershave Ban:
The Portland City Council has banned cologne, perfume, and aftershave from all city offices. Employees can now face disciplinary action for wearing too much scent.
Golden Schnoz Award:
— Best example of government sticking its nose in other people’s business
Teacher Defrauds Innocent Taxpayers at Work
Beaverton middle school teacher, Jason Levin, spent school hours organizing a political opposition to the Tea Party movement. His plan was to discredit Tea Party rallies by getting opponents to pretend they were supporters and to wave highly offensive (even racist) signs and slogans. Additionally, Levin was criticized for trying to acquire social security numbers of taxpayer rally supporters.
Pingback: c8n75s5tsndxcrsfsfcscjkfsk()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: werken bij islive()
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()
Pingback: anchor()
Pingback: Manitoba Highway Traffic Act()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: car Rental Poland()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: best online shopping sites for women()
Pingback: Leaflets()
Pingback: zubin medora()
Pingback: plumbing repair Cherry Creek()
Pingback: August Varady()
Pingback: Kids arts academy()
Pingback: mengatasi ejakulasi dini()
Pingback: plushies()
Pingback: hotels galveston tx()
Pingback: cheap ayurvedic packages in kerala()
Pingback: wereview.org()
Pingback: Rosella Winstanley()
Pingback: super fast reply()
Pingback: Gold Toe Socks()
Pingback: Hotel Di Depok()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: corporate training in singapore()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: online()
Pingback: surveillance cameras()
Pingback: medical marijuana evaluations san francisco()
Pingback: How to make money online()
Pingback: Free Marvelous Designer texturing tutorial()
Pingback: vape kits()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/21eqRdM()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: flat belly overnight program()
Pingback: agen judi bola()
Pingback: electro mix()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Dating agency()
Pingback: investigation()
Pingback: exclusive dating paris()
Pingback: tv antennas worcester massachusetts()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: movies()
Pingback: punta cana web()
Pingback: ABANICO PERSONALIZADO()
Pingback: EN1434 and RHI compliant meters()
Pingback: fundraising()
Pingback: diamond earrings()
Pingback: Cleaning Quotes()
Pingback: Peter Castellana()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: australias worst bank()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: help loading penske truck()
Pingback: طراحی سایت()
Pingback: m88 wap()
Pingback: Social Media()
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop()
Pingback: Sacramento compounding pharmacy()
Pingback: Canon Pixma MG5422()
Pingback: affärsjurist stockholm()
Pingback: cuff links()
Pingback: Colocation Oslo()
Pingback: virtual runs()
Pingback: small home safe()
Pingback: Hemen casino oyna()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Bonus()
Pingback: Excel Consultants()
Pingback: best forex robots()
Pingback: Tammie()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: lovetts()
Pingback: proposal()
Pingback: narcotics anonymous chat rooms()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: how to get ex back if he moved on()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Tao of Badass Joshua Pellicer()
Pingback: what are the side effects of the diet pill lipozene()
Pingback: attraction marketing()
Pingback: hentai comics()
Pingback: endangered()
Pingback: Sexcontact()
Pingback: Best Happiness Quotes()
Pingback: superiorsingingmethod()
Pingback: this article()
Pingback: Find Out More()
Pingback: ï¿½Vancouver Limo Services()
Pingback: us proxies list()
Pingback: Visit This Link()
Pingback: This Site()
Pingback: make money online()
Pingback: bass guitar sample()
Pingback: piano loops()
Pingback: Apply for a Reverse Mortgage()
Pingback: games()
Pingback: exercise()
Pingback: Temporary body painting hong kong()
Pingback: Mens panda shirts()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: Ottawa Basement Finishing()
Pingback: www.xhcheater.net()
Pingback: hitting drills()
Pingback: hsc result 2016 data()
Pingback: storage()
Pingback: buyers agent sydney()
Pingback: learn more from this link()
Pingback: local listing()
Pingback: City Pro Dentists()
Pingback: friends()
Pingback: android game cheat engine()
Pingback: nyc movers()
Pingback: Whatsapp bulk messaging app()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: discount seo deals()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: http:www.christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: www.quoras.pw()
Pingback: social trends melbourne()
Pingback: commercial overhead garage door installation austin()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream()
Pingback: SEO Norge()
Pingback: protected Music Converter()
Pingback: liquor stores near me()
Pingback: China Engineering Equipment Network Co.,Ltd()
Pingback: stories()
Pingback: vine bot()
Pingback: Check This Out()
Pingback: ultimate demon monthly discount()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon code()
Pingback: http://www.tienda.fast.muplatas2.com()
Pingback: Website()
Pingback: Jobs()
Pingback: htc 10 Review()
Pingback: Secret Lies Here()
Pingback: tannlege oslo()
Pingback: dentist burien wa()
Pingback: make money online()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: games arabs()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Laptop lifestyle()
Pingback: film en streaming()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Singapore Online Marketing()
Pingback: envios internacionales()
Pingback: List my house for sale()
Pingback: milo yiannopoulos()
Pingback: funny()
Pingback: badoo en espaï¿½ol()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: private label rights()
Pingback: Facebook chat bot()
Pingback: Twin Cities limo()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag()
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview()
Pingback: agen casino sbobet()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: gymnastics equipment balance beam()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: Web Wealth System()
Pingback: YU Televentures mobile india()
Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/double-faced-acrylic-foam-adhesive-meters-long-tape-51020mm-p-10571.html()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal California()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: VoIP vonage()
Pingback: erotica stories()
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()
Pingback: Jayden Jaymes Porn()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: Golf Balls()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: Detroit SEO()
Pingback: Shiloh()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Real estate listing()
Pingback: ASMR Cranial Nerve Exam Examination()
Pingback: Greenleaf tulsa lawn care()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: 55prints()
Pingback: purifiadoras de agua()
Pingback: underrated australia destinations()
Pingback: Elijah()
Pingback: Rashguard Men()
Pingback: situs poker()
Pingback: Tyron Bialaszewski()
Pingback: you can try here()
Pingback: Prediksi Bola()
Pingback: Top 10()
Pingback: Craigslist VIPN()
Pingback: craigslist pva()
Pingback: Rotab Mazafati Bam()
Pingback: movie reviews()
Pingback: Discount Sex Toys()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: qq online()
Pingback: watch dawn of justice full movie online()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: anal balls()
Pingback: Chicago Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: coin shop()
Pingback: locksmith chandler()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: Gifted schools in Dubai()
Pingback: try this site()
Pingback: Led bulb()
Pingback: text correction()
Pingback: what women want in bed()
Pingback: office designers()
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..()
Pingback: lokai()
Pingback: Adan()
Pingback: hospedaje en gualeguaychu()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: best hunting crossbows()
Pingback: cosmetology school tampa()
Pingback: Picur Style - Dicas Gratuitas!()
Pingback: french press travel mug()
Pingback: piano lesson port coquitlam()
Pingback: cheap seo package()
Pingback: gaming news()
Pingback: top ruby jewelry brands()
Pingback: MASHA AND DORA()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: Singapore memory training()
Pingback: basics()
Pingback: IOT()
Pingback: toronto mortgage()
Pingback: search engine tips()
Pingback: Buy Facebook Reviews()
Pingback: Narcos Game()
Pingback: Situs poker()
Pingback: best viagra online()
Pingback: pokerkiukiu()
Pingback: agen judi online()
Pingback: San Diego Best Rates()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: City Car Driving Keygen()
Pingback: Lucky Taxi Cab()
Pingback: tampa acupuncture()
Pingback: how to sell on amazon()
Pingback: iamtheceo()
Pingback: design blog()
Pingback: software development company()
Pingback: wholesale used tires by container()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: penis enlargement does it work()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: situs poker terbaru 2017()
Pingback: hot apk games()
Pingback: pet loss()
Pingback: pet headstone()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale Lakes()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Wilton Manors()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hallandale Beach()
Pingback: air conditioning repairs()
Pingback: https://stairscloud.com/his-secret-obsession-review/()
Pingback: taruhan online()
Pingback: Lampitt()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: online radio()
Pingback: Advertise Online()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: visit site()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: clit()
Pingback: Eskort Ankara()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: CADR Ratings()
Pingback: exploratorium()
Pingback: ejaculate()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: vegas valley()
Pingback: Kamagra opinie()
Pingback: taronga zoo()
Pingback: DUI attorney Scottsdale()
Pingback: acting()
Pingback: Gold Price()
Pingback: Custom home builders()
Pingback: judi bola online()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: zenphorol review()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: inventos de da vinci()
Pingback: ï»¿Hoover()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Hovenier()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: forums()
Pingback: is my esta still valid()
Pingback: www.comocriarfacebook.com()
Pingback: training courses Dubai()
Pingback: drones()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: he has a good point()
Pingback: taxi service()
Pingback: Evergreensystem()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: wholesale wedding flowers edmonton()
Pingback: ouvir xanaina()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: barf hundefoder()
Pingback: ï»¿make money()
Pingback: web hosting()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: buy viagra()
Pingback: פרופיל אלומניום()
Pingback: schneestopper()
Pingback: Exfolia()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: roblox robux generator()
Pingback: ï»¿can ho starlight()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم گیتا()
Pingback: Construction Services Ottawa()
Pingback: دانلود برنامه گاراژ 888()
Pingback: coinltd()
Pingback: Under 18 child sex()
Pingback: http://www.ukporntube.com/profile/LouisaTudor418660986/()