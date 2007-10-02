Back to Home Page

The Right to…Garden Nude?

by In the news Tuesday, October 2. 2007

In light of a recent complaint of neighbors who are shocked over their 56 year old nieghbor who gardens in the nude, the Happy Valley City Council is considering an ordinance making it a $1,000 crime (see artilce here). The problem is that it appears that the law protects nudity on one’s property as long as it is not sexual in nature. Speaking of nature… is a man in his nature state in his own backyard a violation of decency standards or a fundmental right to BARE one’s arms and more? We report, you comment.

