Obama’s plan for electric cars to pay their fair share

by Lars Larson
So the Obama administration is talking about coming up with a mileage tax to replace the old-style gasoline gallon tax. I’m not necessarily against it.
I know we’re all used to the gasoline tax you pay by the gallon. That means the more you use the roads, the more gasoline you burn, and the more tax you pay.
That always worked, but now we have dramatic differences between, say, a pickup truck that gets 15 to 18 miles to the gallon and some of those little teeny tiny smart cars and Priuses and such, that get around 50 miles to the gallon. And, of course, you’ve got the electric cars that are getting zero miles to the gallon because they don’t burn any gallons. They’re burning electricity – made with good old fashioned high-carbon coal.
So how do you make sure that the taxes you charge are enough to support the roads and charge everybody fairly? I say a mileage tax is probably the right idea. Even if it is coming from Obama.
Pingback: bandar berita()
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: watch free movies online()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: best bottled water()
Pingback: serrurier deauville()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: water ionizer machines()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: electrician tool belt suspenders()
Pingback: flash site()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: plumbing emergency cover()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: creationsite.ma Agence Web Maroc()
Pingback: créateur des sites web au maroc()
Pingback: creationsite.ma()
Pingback: creationsite.ma()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire tanger maroc()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire maroc()
Pingback: dentiste tanger()
Pingback: centre dentaire tanger maroc()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire tanger()
Pingback: tanger cabinet dentaire()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire maroc()
Pingback: clinique dental wave()
Pingback: concept de dentisterie mini invasive()
Pingback: traitement conservateur dents()
Pingback: dentalwave.ma()
Pingback: clinique dentaire maroc()
Pingback: tanger dentiste()
Pingback: facette dentaire()
Pingback: blanchiment dents()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: notre philosophie de travail est basee sur un concept de traitements qui s'appuient sur les dernières avancées scientifiques()
Pingback: Notre philosophie de travail est basée sur un concept de traitements qui s’appuient sur les dernières avancées scientifiques()
Pingback: karaoke hire melbourne()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire tanger()
Pingback: pay plan()
Pingback: La tendance actuelle, est d’être le plus conservateur possible quant aux soins dentaires()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: referencement site web tanger()
Pingback: referencement site internet maroc()
Pingback: referencement site internet maroc()
Pingback: création site internet maroc()
Pingback: agence web()
Pingback: click for info()
Pingback: Référencement site internet maroc()
Pingback: bambini()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd()
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()
Pingback: her latest blog()
Pingback: click through the next article()
Pingback: car Hire Jordan()
Pingback: geld verdienen met chat()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: groupon gift card 100()
Pingback: best online shopping()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: weight loss quick()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: Alison()
Pingback: this link()
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories()
Pingback: ecocardiograf()
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts()
Pingback: Lunch Box()
Pingback: Faye()
Pingback: create first iphone anal()
Pingback: th8 base()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: hebrew babies names()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Descargar Musica()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: hand water pump for 5 gallon()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: blogging tips()
Pingback: car accessories 2007 saturn sky()
Pingback: bathroom scale dial()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: horse sitter()
Pingback: roasting pan too small for turkey()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: 1 month gold trial()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: cost of pure forskolin()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: incest comics()
Pingback: garden()
Pingback: neuken()
Pingback: Read Full Article()
Pingback: short jokes()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: http://surabaya-sedotwc.angelfire.com/()
Pingback: techhive.bagging.top()
Pingback: android game cheat no root()
Pingback: cheap search engine optimization()
Pingback: tube-videos()
Pingback: tumblr bot()
Pingback: Tess and Trish bracelet()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon 25 off()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Download()
Pingback: windows replacement()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: print vip()
Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة()
Pingback: avast license key()
Pingback: bureau d'études hydraulique maroc()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Britt()
Pingback: ingenieur conseil hydraulique marrakech()
Pingback: ingenieur conseil marrakech()
Pingback: ingenier conseil marrakec maroc()
Pingback: bureau etude maroc()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: this hyperlink()
Pingback: hydraulique()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/254rBEh()
Pingback: modrzew dlh()
Pingback: best umbrella for wind()
Pingback: crossfit vancouver()
Pingback: Detroit TIgers()
Pingback: love image quotes()
Pingback: pit gymnastics()
Pingback: the tao badass pdf()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa XXX()
Pingback: Sara Jay XXX()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts()
Pingback: fast cash loan()
Pingback: Levitra cena()
Pingback: commercial cleaning companies()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: Free Minecraft Accounts()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop()
Pingback: Reviews Attorney TX()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: batman v superman full movie dawn of justice()
Pingback: coin shop()
Pingback: gopro extended battery()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear dress()
Pingback: it disposal()
Pingback: recycling computers()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: hack msp()
Pingback: Bud()
Pingback: Will()
Pingback: Evonne()
Pingback: essentials spa carrollwood()
Pingback: memory courses in Singapore()
Pingback: aluminium alloys()
Pingback: vancouver affordable luxury cars()
Pingback: seo packages london()
Pingback: listen to this podcast()
Pingback: visit the website()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: android battery saver()
Pingback: best viagra online()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: jewls()
Pingback: why not try these out()
Pingback: Roberto()
Pingback: david michael sammon()
Pingback: Porn()
Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi Manajemen Informatika dan Komputer()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم جدید()
Pingback: https://v.gd/penis_enlargement_that_works()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: Olliella()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale Lakes()
Pingback: Inexto()
Pingback: dog grooming sg()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Deerfield Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coral Springs()
Pingback: stephen hebscher()
Pingback: Download CRCM Certification Dumps()
Pingback: life coaching brisbane()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coral Springs()
Pingback: career()
Pingback: E-learning()
Pingback: poker online Android()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lazy Lake()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderhill()
Pingback: teleteria casino()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Davie()
Pingback: letting agency Milton Keynes()
Pingback: SUCCEED()
Pingback: mobdro tv()
Pingback: grandstream gxp2130()
Pingback: actionneur électrique()
Pingback: chat room template html()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Twat()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: authentic autographs()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: floor24.net.pl()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: easter egg scavenger hunt()
Pingback: interracial milf porn()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: e cig sydney()
Pingback: Holidays in Norway()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage 2018()
Pingback: DUI Lawyer scottsdale()
Pingback: wet n wild()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Holidays Watch()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Phalaenopsis Orchids()
Pingback: cheap diamond engagement rings()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: gas ducted heater()
Pingback: Retaining Walls Omaha()
Pingback: ducted heating Melbourne()
Pingback: Nigeria classifieds ads()
Pingback: Instamate 2.0 Review()
Pingback: Mitsubishi air conditioning()
Pingback: Brivis heater()
Pingback: click()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: lawn bowls()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Samsung air conditioners()
Pingback: evaporative cooler()
Pingback: social media david sammon()
Pingback: plumbers()
Pingback: Tenerife Facebook()
Pingback: sexycoquinevideo()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Unique gifts()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: criar um facebook()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: dui lawyer()
Pingback: Medicare Medigap 2018()
Pingback: https://www.dek24sideline.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=594466&do=profile&from=space()
Pingback: tech news()
Pingback: wedding flowers using lilacs()
Pingback: gas ducted heater()
Pingback: Online doctor chat()
Pingback: locksmith mesa az()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: best telescope()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plan F()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans()
Pingback: sign in to walmartone()
Pingback: www walmartone com()
Pingback: slagharen boeken()
Pingback: mini drone()
Pingback: monitors()
Pingback: download lagu()
Pingback: Tacoma Park()
Pingback: gutter()
Pingback: Side effects()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: cpanel web hosting()
Pingback: New York Video Production()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: hydroponics()
Pingback: personal loans()
Pingback: marmuro stalvirsiai()
Pingback: Cozytime()
Pingback: evaporative air conditioners()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Haartransplantation()
Pingback: hair transplant cost()
Pingback: http://www.softcity.com/citizen/QN0AzN1AzM/view/ferestal-lorrias()
Pingback: buy viagra()
Pingback: natural garcinia cambogia()
Pingback: adult separation anxiety disorder()
Pingback: navigate to these guys()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()