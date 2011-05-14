Back to Home Page

Oregon ranks near the bottom of business-friendly states

by In the news Saturday, May 14. 2011

Oregon Transformation

According to a recent Chief Executive survey of 550 CEO’s who were asked to grade and rank states for their business environment based on a wide range of criteria including taxation, regulation, workforce and quality of living, Oregon ranks near the bottom (#33) for maintaining a business-friendly atmosphere.

Below is a chart that illustrates the 2011 national rankings.

*Note the states with an asterisk: Texas, Indiana, Wisconsin and Louisiana.

Texas has held the #1 position since 2005, based on consistent pro-business state policies/regulations, overall attitude toward the business community and work ethic of its population.

Indiana, Wisconsin and Louisiana have made the most significant gains since 2010 after implementing statewide policies that foster private sector growth. In reshaping their frame of mind toward the role of business in their states, they have set themselves on a path of economic growth.

And Americans are flocking toward the jobs. Texas has attracted 4.3M people over the last decade, the highest influx of any state.

Everyone benefits when state governments recognize that the business community supplies desperately needed jobs, income and opportunities for its citizens to thrive and when state leaders work toward improving the environment for them to do so.

Source: http://chiefexecutive.net/best-worst-states-for-business


  • Notworking

    This is old news. Every business person in the world already knows this. It is why businesses are leaving Oregon and have left Oregon and will continue to do so.
    Oregon is not a good place to do business. Never was. Never will be.
     

  • Moe

    Funny thing. The bottom seven are all losing working people! I wonder why that ever could be??? 

  • Bob Clark

    Notice South Carolina ranks in the top ten.  South Carolina, a right to work state where you don’t have unionized labor strikes every three years like in Washington state, attracted Boeing for a new plant.  Obama’s thugs at the National Larbor Review Board (NLRB) are now trying to stop Boeing from locating its production in a U.S state with economical costs.  I guess they would rather Boeing locate this plant outside the U.S.  The constitutionality of the NLRB’s action regarding Boeing’s South Carolina investment is highly dubious, but Bama needs the Union vote and demonstrates a degree of disdain for the Constitution.  

  • valley person

    Setting aside whatever bias there may be in the survey, how is 33 out of 50 “near the bottom?” Statistically it is nearer the center. 

    • gasp!

      The Kentucky Derby features 20 of the best.  Ranked 33rd of 50…not quite  paddock material, VP.       

  • valley person

  • valley person

