What Ted Kulongoski Knew

Radio talk show host, Lars Larson, has filed a complaint with the Oregon State Bar regarding Gov. Kulongoski’s knowledge of former Gov. Neil Goldschmidt’s sexual exploitation and rape of a minor child. The thrust of the complaint is to determine whether Kulongoski has lied about when and what he knew. Most of the mainstream media (with the exception of the Oregonian’s Steve Duin) have swept the allegations under the carpet as would be expected of any charges of corruption leveled at the incumbent Democrat power structure.
But the fact of the matter is that these are serious charges and they are charges that could be leveled at other lawyers who have been a part of the Goldschmidt/Kulongoski power structure. Goldschmidt may have escaped responsibility for his part in this gruesome tale, but other’s should not — particularly those who knew and did nothing prior to the running of the statute of limitations — the period of time in which Goldschmidt could have been indicted, tried and convicted of multiple counts of rape, child abuse and other crimes.
I don’t come to this opinion lightly. Lawyers should be held to a higher standard because of their training, their knowledge and the position they occupy in the community — that of guardian of the rule of law. And that higher standard imposes obligations of truthfulness, forthrightness and vigilance.
I’m a lawyer and have been admitted to practice in both Montana and Colorado. I never sought admission to Oregon, nor do I practice law here.
When I entered law school at the University of Montana, the law school was then under the active supervision of the Montana Supreme Court. Admission to law school not only required the normal academic screening, but an additional screening by the Supreme Court that was the same as that imposed upon every applicant to the Montana bar. The law school imposed upon students the same standards of conduct as those of members of the bar. In addition the school imposed an “honor code”. That honor code required students to refrain from conduct amounting to moral turpitude (lying, cheating, etc.) It also imposed an affirmative obligation to report others who violated those standards. The penalty in both instances was expulsion.
There is a similar requirement in today’s ethical standards in Montana. Lawyers are required to refrain from certain conduct (obviously including the rape of minor children) and they are required to report lawyers who violate those ethical standards. It is my belief that if a lawyer/legislator/attorney general/supreme court justice/governor was aware of the rape of a minor child and the ongoing sexual abuse of that child by a lawyer/mayor/governor and failed to disclose it, he would be subject to disciplinary action and probable disbarment. But that’s Montana where they actually believe in protecting children just not talking about it as a political posture.
I’m not sure what will happen in Oregon. I’m not even sure whether Oregon has the same ethical requirements. What I am sure of is that in the year’s between Goldschmidt and Kulongoski, a series of Democrat governor’s — all part of the cozy political structure dominated by Goldschmidt and his proteges — have appointed most of the appellate judges that currently serve in Oregon. These are the same judges who will have the ultimate responsibility of making a decision as to whether Gov. Kulongoski knew of Goldschmidt’s activities and whether he should be disciplined for failing to disclose that information. What I do know is that one of Kulongoski’s former assistants when he was attorney general now serves on that court and that Kulongoski’s former law partner also serves on that court. What I wonder is whether these two judges will recuse themselves from consideration of the matter.
And what I also wonder is whether the remaining judges will have the courage to dismiss their political loyalties and their long term participation in Oregon’s Democrat power structure and find some justice for the victim of Neil Goldschmidt and those political sycophants who protected him by their silence.
