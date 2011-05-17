Will there be a kicker tax surprise?
— We hope not! But the bad bills are in place.
By Taxpayer Association of Oregon
There are over seven bills in the State Capitol that deal with taking the people Income Tax Kicker Refund. Here is a list of those bills HJR2, HJR 16, HJR 32, HJR 37, SJR 10, SJR 26, SJR 30.
The Oregon House is expected to vote on a kicker bill the week of May 23-27th.
As the Legislative Session nears the end, any one of these bills may pop up for a last minute grasp at raising your taxes. Remember, the last time a kicker refund check was sent, many kicker checks averaged over $600.
Last year there was an effort by then Governor Kulongoski to raid the Kicker during the February Special Session. We opposed it then and it was encouraging that the governor backed off from his proposal. At least until he brought up the idea again in late summer for his future budget recommendations where we suggested that the Kicker Income Tax Refund be taken for a way to balance the state budget (read here Kicker Tax Raid resurfaces).
When the 2010 Kicker Tax Refund debate happened we issued this cartoon. We think it is appropriate to today.
If you want to protect your kicker then please call your lawmaker at 1-800-332-2313. You can also financially support the effort here.
Pingback: niko - chairs()
Pingback: read this article()
Pingback: test de paternité()
Pingback: Jody Kriss()
Pingback: depannage de nuit serrurier deauville()
Pingback: creation referencement site internet maroc tanger()
Pingback: site web prix maroc()
Pingback: site web prix maroc()
Pingback: site web prix maroc()
Pingback: creationsite.ma Agence Web Maroc()
Pingback: creationsite.ma()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire tanger maroc()
Pingback: centre dentaire dental wave tanger()
Pingback: clinique dental wave()
Pingback: traitement conservateur dents()
Pingback: tanger dentiste()
Pingback: clinique dentaire maroc()
Pingback: dentalwave.ma()
Pingback: blanchiment dents()
Pingback: chirurgien-dentiste()
Pingback: notre philosophie de travail est basee sur un concept de traitements qui s'appuient sur les dernières avancées scientifiques()
Pingback: Notre philosophie de travail est basée sur un concept de traitements qui s’appuient sur les dernières avancées scientifiques()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire tanger()
Pingback: Référencement site internet maroc()
Pingback: création site web tanger()
Pingback: 100 Dofollow High PR Backlinks for $4()
Pingback: hughes net()
Pingback: bambini()
Pingback: fuck()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt()
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm()
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd()
Pingback: state farm insure()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: geld verdienen met sex()
Pingback: best products online()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: Terrie()
Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories()
Pingback: bikini()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: valentines day 2016()
Pingback: no deposit bonus casinosï¿½()
Pingback: search engine optimization minneapolis()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: town hall 8 war base for clan wars()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: meaning of arlo()
Pingback: Unfriended Facebook()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: event management singapore()
Pingback: ahana()
Pingback: pet care in naples()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: great post to read()
Pingback: roasting pan pampered chef()
Pingback: fly swatter nsn()
Pingback: Best Seller Bandana()
Pingback: tick indicator()
Pingback: cat care naples fl()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: pet sitter()
Pingback: Clash Royale Hack Android()
Pingback: casino deposit bonusï¿½()
Pingback: Discover More()
Pingback: ADO Fans()
Pingback: psychic source customer reviews()
Pingback: prints vip()
Pingback: chlamydia info()
Pingback: thenextweb()
Pingback: bhgrealestate()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: hot babe()
Pingback: grannys best natural remedies for alopecia areata()
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams()
Pingback: my review here()
Pingback: Tess + Trish()
Pingback: htc 10 Review()
Pingback: Watch This()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: avast premier serial key()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: more traffic()
Pingback: casual club app()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: podlogi dlh()
Pingback: more info here()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: Bureau d'ingénieurs conseils de droit marocain qui opère dans les domaines de l’eau et de l’environnement et des infrastructures y afférentes. La société a été fondée en 2005 par une équipe pluridisciplinaire ayant développé une grande exp()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: crossfit vancouver()
Pingback: Marnie()
Pingback: Abdul()
Pingback: tee shirt sites()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: Ebonite Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: hair regrowth products()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Xbox One()
Pingback: Anal Porn()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: blackfriday()
Pingback: passwords for brazzers()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: tania Levitra()
Pingback: Mikaela()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: Buy OptiMALE 3 sex toys online()
Pingback: purificadoras()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Garland Texas Chapter 13 Lawyer()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: useful site()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop()
Pingback: PHONE REPAIR HOUSTON()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: nina sauvage swimwear()
Pingback: text correction()
Pingback: Sharan()
Pingback: saleforiphone()
Pingback: http://beataddiction.com()
Pingback: Veterans Day Images()
Pingback: international plaza tampa hours()
Pingback: salon tampa()
Pingback: Studio 414 Contest()
Pingback: Myers()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-order-online/()
Pingback: Chronic Back Pain()
Pingback: seo company packages()
Pingback: Singapore memory training()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: look at this web-site()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review()
Pingback: Boston Taxi()
Pingback: dermatologist tampa florida()
Pingback: Online photography()
Pingback: selling on amazon()
Pingback: Nereida()
Pingback: IPL()
Pingback: make a slideshow()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: free penis enlargement()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: Download C2065-050 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hallandale Beach()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Kais()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: dome marquee hire()
Pingback: chat room embed code()
Pingback: Search Marketing()
Pingback: Search Marketing()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Yiff()
Pingback: see us now()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: 7x50 Binoculars()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: ppcmanagement()
Pingback: mouse click the next internet page()
Pingback: e-vtrailing limit. ex4()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: DUI lawyer glenddale()
Pingback: currumbin wildlife sanctuary()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: orchids care tips()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: 3 week diet review()
Pingback: pron()
Pingback: Design Outdoor Living Space()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: Facebook page()
Pingback: entrar no facebook()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: kom og se her()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: i want to give all my money away()
Pingback: http://www.getthebigpicture.com/blog/Chipotle-Goes-Back-to-the-Start-()
Pingback: xanaina willian monteiro()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: first buddy hundefoder()
Pingback: 원피스 우솝 견문색()
Pingback: nedgravnings trampolin()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: web hosting india()
Pingback: سرور مجازیسرور مجازی()
Pingback: cnc router()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: gay sex()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: billig hundefoder()
Pingback: دانلود برنامه گاراژ 888()
Pingback: drone-works()
Pingback: Pinganillo()
Pingback: amiclubwear()