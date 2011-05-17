Obama’s stimulus: $1 trillion spent to destroy half a million jobs

by NW Spotlight
“So the American people borrowed and spent close to a trillion dollars to destroy a net of more than one-half million jobs.”
Powerline is reporting on a study on the effects of the stimulus bill (ARRA) by economists Timothy Conley (University of Western Ontario, Canada) and Bill Dupor (The Ohio State University). Per Powerline, the bottom line of the 36-page study:
Our benchmark results suggest that the ARRA created/saved approximately 450 thousand state and local government jobs and destroyed/forestalled roughly one million private sector jobs. State and local government jobs were saved because ARRA funds were largely used to offset state revenue shortfalls and Medicaid increases rather than boost private sector employment. The majority of destroyed/forestalled jobs were in growth industries including health, education, professional and business services.
Pingback: prediksi bola hari ini()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: antivirus()
Pingback: watch free movies online()
Pingback: stream movies()
Pingback: water ionizers()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: light gloves()
Pingback: get satellite tv()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: pay per day loans plan()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: i loved this()
Pingback: additional info()
Pingback: victorinox locksmiths()
Pingback: check here()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j()
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley ca()
Pingback: Watch Live NBA Online()
Pingback: link webpage()
Pingback: private proxies()
Pingback: Dane Redo()
Pingback: http://events.khon2.com.eventful.com/tickets/redirect?url=http://www.e-maniacs.com()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: best diet to lose weight quickly()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories()
Pingback: Reena()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: town hall 8 war base()
Pingback: biblical names()
Pingback: meaning of alrigo()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: auto()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia youtube reviews()
Pingback: coaching()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: bathroom scale at best buy()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: local movers()
Pingback: fly swatter inventor()
Pingback: Full Article()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: dog walker naples()
Pingback: how to get ex back for good()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: in home dog sitter in naples()
Pingback: Cerchio nel grano()
Pingback: forskolin reviews amazon()
Pingback: john persons()
Pingback: cat sitter naples fl()
Pingback: lawn mower shop()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: clash royale how to get gold()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1NCR9e8()
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: Tess + Trish()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: Reviews()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Bonus()
Pingback: vinyl windows()
Pingback: Garantiedividende()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: Live Stream Rugby()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Buddy()
Pingback: club flyer()
Pingback: forniry dlh()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: interexpresscargo iec casillero virtual()
Pingback: http://accrecruit.info/story.php?id=61078()
Pingback: Business articles()
Pingback: more traffic()
Pingback: casual club gratis()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: Latest Offer()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: Du lich Viet()
Pingback: best umbrella nyc()
Pingback: love image quotes()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: http://www.sssmep.cz/new/wadmin/index.php?title=User:DyannaTrotta549()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat()
Pingback: Despacho de abogados Madrid()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts()
Pingback: female escort sex()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/()
Pingback: Xbox One()
Pingback: Teen XXX Porn()
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: Levitra opinie()
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: Buy Doc Johnson Butt Plug Small sex toys online()
Pingback: Serina()
Pingback: Lettie Sanmarco()
Pingback: Best in Chapter 7 Lawyers()
Pingback: Audria Stutler()
Pingback: manifestation miracle pdf()
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes()
Pingback: Free Credit Report()
Pingback: http://www.bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie free()
Pingback: installation doors and windows()
Pingback: Negocios nos EUA()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: discreet sex toys()
Pingback: Towanda()
Pingback: seo optimization cost()
Pingback: best value seo packages()
Pingback: Singapore memory training()
Pingback: fast loan()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: bitcoin matrix()
Pingback: Microneedling Tampa()
Pingback: Porno()
Pingback: useful source()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: enlarged penis()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Sunrise()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Dania Beach()
Pingback: bread bin cream black retro modern kitchen storage()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pompano Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Wilton Manors()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: igloo marquee()
Pingback: WI&G Radio()
Pingback: parachat()
Pingback: Recommended Reading()
Pingback: Cunnilingus()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: slut()
Pingback: online casino games()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: Landscaping()
Pingback: 3 week diet review()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: cleaners()