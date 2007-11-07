Help Baby Gabriel

by In the news

Greetings all:

I think we need to draw a line in the sand with DHS over the baby Gabriel case. I am sick and tired of watching our nanny state destroy the lives of our citizens. It is absolutely gut-wrenching to think of that sweet child being thrown into a strange family, speaking a strange language in a foreign country.

I can only think of one way to turn this into any kind of a fight. We must give that family the adequate resources to start a litigation that will keep this tied up for years. That’s going to take money.

Last night I pledged to that effort. There is an account set up at Washington Mutual for “Baby Gabriel” (#3954).

I would urge you, if you haven’t already, to publicize the existence of this account via your blogs, e-mail communication and on the air. Somehow we have to get the donations pouring in.

Your friend in the good fight,

Dave Lister

