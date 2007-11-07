Help Baby Gabriel

Greetings all:
I think we need to draw a line in the sand with DHS over the baby Gabriel case. I am sick and tired of watching our nanny state destroy the lives of our citizens. It is absolutely gut-wrenching to think of that sweet child being thrown into a strange family, speaking a strange language in a foreign country.
I can only think of one way to turn this into any kind of a fight. We must give that family the adequate resources to start a litigation that will keep this tied up for years. That’s going to take money.
Last night I pledged to that effort. There is an account set up at Washington Mutual for “Baby Gabriel” (#3954).
I would urge you, if you haven’t already, to publicize the existence of this account via your blogs, e-mail communication and on the air. Somehow we have to get the donations pouring in.
Your friend in the good fight,
Dave Lister
Donations for the Brandt family legal fund to retain custody of baby Gabriel can be made at any branch of Washington Mutual. The account is “Baby Gabriel Account”, the account number ends in 3954. Everybody needs to drop in and write a check, no matter how small. These folks need to lawyer up.
