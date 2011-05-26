Oregonians lose $10 billion in income, state spending grows 50%

What does “Revenue” really mean?
We repeatedly hear the term “revenue” with regards to the state budget, but what exactly does that mean and why is the current $1.2 Billion shortfall in “tax revenue” important?
Tax Revenue is this: your tax dollars that go to the government for public services.
The budget deficit is the result of government spending too much, not Oregonians paying too little.
In fact, “budget deficit” is actually a misnomer. The “deficit” exists because the state plans on spending more than it anticipates taking in as opposed to a negative balance of funds in an account.
In Oregon, the revenue forecast for the current 2009‐11 biennium decreased $49 million. This is the tenth reduction since we ended the last legislative session in June 2009.
Overall, Oregon has not taken in $1.2 billion of the “revenue” it expected to receive during the past two years.
Given Oregon’s tax rate structure, this means that Oregonians’ personal income dropped by more than $10 billion from what it was expected to be at the start of the biennium.
With personal income dropping, Oregonians have had to cut household expenses and rein in their spending in order to accommodate for the loss of income.
Yet, our state budget has grown by 50% over the last four years.
Considering our current economic climate, where is the shared sacrifice between the public and private sectors?
Pingback: Pixel Film Studios()
Pingback: porn movies()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf()
Pingback: mxcn5w7xmwncwexnicensrgffg()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: groupon()
Pingback: best t-shirt design()
Pingback: quickest way to lose weight fast()
Pingback: go()
Pingback: dog playpen()
Pingback: Georgette Sarees (Buy Georgette Sarees Online, Buy Indian Sarees Online, USA)()
Pingback: print on demand sites()
Pingback: t20 world cup 2016 schedule()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia myfitnesspal()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: dr oz face serum()
Pingback: Find Out More()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: italiana name()
Pingback: Cory()
Pingback: Ashley Hohney()
Pingback: hack hungry shark evolution()
Pingback: british used clothing()
Pingback: leadership training singapore()
Pingback: guided html()
Pingback: News Magazine()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker()
Pingback: catalogue with children's clothes()
Pingback: how to make money online as a teen()
Pingback: bathroom scale accuracy comparison()
Pingback: tv antennas wholesale()
Pingback: dart boards in colorado springs()
Pingback: sticky notes mac desktop()
Pingback: punta cana a santo domingo()
Pingback: Good()
Pingback: help loading uhaul truck()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: in-home pet sitter()
Pingback: instagram free cheat followers()
Pingback: java training and placement in pune()
Pingback: help needed()
Pingback: lunesta sleeping pills()
Pingback: Workout Clothes()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Bonus()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: how to get ex back ldr()
Pingback: optimind pills()
Pingback: cartoon porn()
Pingback: raspberry ketones side effects()
Pingback: landscape()
Pingback: over at this website()
Pingback: More Info()
Pingback: ADO Den Haag()
Pingback: http://pintupartisilipat.tumblr.com/()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: escorts()
Pingback: sleep aid()
Pingback: xxxonxxx.tonguejoys.pw()
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: accounts for brazzers()
Pingback: do you agree()
Pingback: http://printingvip.bravesites.com()
Pingback: Live Stream Rugby()
Pingback: mca reviews 2016()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: fornir()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: Email Blast in USA()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: click here for more()
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski dlh()
Pingback: Vietnam videos()
Pingback: 点卡充值中心()
Pingback: http://www.latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Hottest Actress Sexy Images()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review()
Pingback: Despacho de abogados()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: Ver Peliculas online gratis()
Pingback: Interracial Porn()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Naughty America Porn()
Pingback: Golf Balls()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel()
Pingback: german malaysian()
Pingback: office cleaning services()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: Magan()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: Andrew Borsellino()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: Best Christian Shirts()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie download in hindi()
Pingback: this page()
Pingback: sex shop()
Pingback: cheap-china-goods.com-3"(76MM) HOLE-TO-HOLE()
Pingback: Jerrie()
Pingback: skin care tampa()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs()
Pingback: review()
Pingback: pendik escort()
Pingback: filmizle()
Pingback: market maker method()
Pingback: cheap video()
Pingback: freebetcastle bookmakers()
Pingback: pokemon go hacker()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: hand and stone tampa()
Pingback: try this()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: Lucrecia()
Pingback: Baron Transport Logistics Broker()
Pingback: Lorene()
Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi Manajemen Informatika dan Komputer()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم جدید()
Pingback: Preventivo finestre pvc()
Pingback: shipping from Japan()
Pingback: Ahh Smile()
Pingback: tesao de vaca funciona()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Design Letters()
Pingback: list qq()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Wilton Manors()
Pingback: Hotel di Malang()
Pingback: Toko Bunga Surabaya()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Coconut Creek()
Pingback: how to get my ex back()
Pingback: top affiliate programs()
Pingback: where can i buy phentermine()
Pingback: life coaching brisbane()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services West Park()
Pingback: Labor and Delivery Videos()
Pingback: vòng tay thạch anh tím()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Moneymailme()
Pingback: women dress()
Pingback: Dungeon()
Pingback: NETWORKING()
Pingback: dome event hire()
Pingback: Final Expense Leads()
Pingback: chat room widget for website()
Pingback: accounts receivable()
Pingback: Website()
Pingback: 619()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Replacement Windows in Tulsa()
Pingback: AEG Rifle Sniper Case Gun Bag()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: interracial milf porn()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: easter egg scavenger hunt()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: oral()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: deduping()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning prices()
Pingback: vegas valley()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: wedding speeches()
Pingback: Fishing Charter Directory()
Pingback: jamaican mutton curry recipe()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: incontri hot()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: bola99()
Pingback: ΑΠΟΦΡΑΞΕΙΣ ΒΡΙΜΗΣΣΙΑ()
Pingback: free casino games()
Pingback: Guttering Newcastle()
Pingback: CalcSoft()
Pingback: Edmonds landscaping services()
Pingback: see more()
Pingback: how to obtain a copy of a will()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: The lost ways by claude davis()
Pingback: Led koplampen()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets with bluetooth()
Pingback: Mothers Day Gift Ideas()
Pingback: Casino Online()
Pingback: sticker kahwin()
Pingback: Fujitsu air conditioning()
Pingback: Happy Mother's Day 2017 Australia()
Pingback: เครื่องปั่นน้ำผลไม้แบบพกพา()
Pingback: Rabbit Vibrator Review()
Pingback: mestrado a distancia()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: Rabbit Vibrator Review()
Pingback: abogado de inmigracion()
Pingback: smart()
Pingback: she said()