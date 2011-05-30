What we owe to our veterans who gave their last full measure

Oregon Catalyst
Memorial Day is a great time to remember our veterans’ sacrifices, and to rededicate ourselves “to the unfinished work”, “that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.
Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battlefield of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.
But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate – we can not consecrate – we can not hallow – this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us – that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion – that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain – that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.
President Abraham Lincoln
November 1863
Pingback: prediksi bola malam ini()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: tv online, online tv()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: best online casinos()
Pingback: DIRECTV vs Cable()
Pingback: Business DIRECTV()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: mp4 mobile porn()
Pingback: laane penge()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: laan penge nu 18 aar()
Pingback: pay day loans()
Pingback: locksmith set()
Pingback: locksmiths new zealand()
Pingback: plumbers bristol()
Pingback: pay per day loans plan()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: HD Coloring Pages()
Pingback: ionizer loans()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: internet service()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xmrsen75dfsrmfsfgsdjgfsfds()
Pingback: x2m5ttttt55dsywzfwmx34rx34()
Pingback: d7k5sjre4j5tge7fet4jrwfrfe()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: try this()
Pingback: navigate to this web-site()
Pingback: bikiniluxe reviews()
Pingback: Adele()
Pingback: ayana angel development()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: th8 base()
Pingback: dr oz face serum()
Pingback: news()
Pingback: Cher()
Pingback: health coach singapore()
Pingback: tv antennas salem oregon()
Pingback: bathroom scale at target()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: strobe jonathan edwards()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: dog walker in naples()
Pingback: in home dog sitter in naples()
Pingback: Drones for sale()
Pingback: Georgianna()
Pingback: grass()
Pingback: more resources()
Pingback: hoer()
Pingback: Go Here()
Pingback: clash royale hack code()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: sleep aid for adults()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: richardson iphone repair()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: Ryann()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: gaming monitor blackhat seo()
Pingback: Education Websites()
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: Despacho de abogados Madrid()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: Viagra tanio()
Pingback: Leki na potencje bez recepty()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: William()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: opciones binarias()
Pingback: http://www.mypsychicadvice.com()
Pingback: watch batman v superman putlocker()
Pingback: eb5()
Pingback: gopro battery bacpac()
Pingback: Coletta()
Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!()
Pingback: pharma()
Pingback: разберете повече()
Pingback: Consulta CPF Online()
Pingback: pia south tampa()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-best-dosage/()
Pingback: Read This()
Pingback: affordable seo plans()
Pingback: zip code()
Pingback: china-goods-online.com-5()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: facials in tampa()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: TED LAPIDUS FSHION BAGS()
Pingback: amazon seller()
Pingback: ifaye sanitary faucets Montreal()
Pingback: Royce()
Pingback: Computer()
Pingback: Post()
Pingback: recover windows 7 password()
Pingback: seo company charlotte()
Pingback: Ahh Smile()
Pingback: Inexto()
Pingback: buy instagram likes()
Pingback: Dinosaur school assembly()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lazy Lake()
Pingback: trendy clothes()
Pingback: Computers()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coral Springs()
Pingback: how to get your boyfriend back()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Sea Ranch Lakes()
Pingback: online personal training()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Oakland Park()
Pingback: Birth Story()
Pingback: classic sports memorabilia sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Cunt()
Pingback: internet radio()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: agen judi bola()
Pingback: Pussy()
Pingback: Vibrator()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: see us()
Pingback: Garcinia cambogia()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: Replacement Windows in Tulsa()
Pingback: www.panelepodlogowe1.pl()
Pingback: AEG Rifle Sniper Case Gun Bag()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: jezioro()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: scavenger hunt riddles()
Pingback: exprimidor de naranjas()
Pingback: forex hacked pro manual()
Pingback: voirfilms the walking dead()
Pingback: guard dog training()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: click through the following post()
Pingback: Pulseira Relógio Nike Digital LED()
Pingback: Feng ShuiFeng Shui Bagua()
Pingback: plumber()
Pingback: song lyrics()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: incontri piccanti()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: house cleaning()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: escort in nottingham()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: find a will online()
Pingback: korea()
Pingback: Rekvalifikace()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: heating and cooling()
Pingback: hacking()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: plumbing()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: Hovenier Rotterdam - Hoveniersbedrijf Rotterdam()
Pingback: performance management()
Pingback: hunde sygdom()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: www.mestradoprofissionaladistancia.com()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: Bathmate Hydromax USA()
Pingback: compare man and van()
Pingback: Brandi Love Blacked()
Pingback: ducted heating()
Pingback: Scarborough()
Pingback: Immigration law()
Pingback: Email Processing Home Business()
Pingback: ducted heating Melbourne()
Pingback: online doctor consultation()
Pingback: logitech gaming mouse()
Pingback: Berita bogor()
Pingback: motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: parodia loka()