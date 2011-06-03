Back to Home Page

John Edwards of Kerry-Edwards charged in felony indictment

by In the news Friday, June 3. 2011

The Associated Press is reporting that John Edwards has been charged with soliciting and covering up the secret spending of almost $1 million to hide his mistress and their baby during his 2008 campaign for the White House.

John Edwards was the Democratic nominee for Vice President in 2004 on the Kerry-Edwards ticket, and was a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2004 and 2008.

The AP noted that “If convicted, Edwards faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of the six counts. First time white collar offenders usually don’t receive prison terms in federal court, but the Justice Department typically presses for at least a short prison sentence for public officials.”

