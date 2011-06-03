John Edwards of Kerry-Edwards charged in felony indictment

by In the news

The Associated Press is reporting that John Edwards has been charged with soliciting and covering up the secret spending of almost $1 million to hide his mistress and their baby during his 2008 campaign for the White House.

John Edwards was the Democratic nominee for Vice President in 2004 on the Kerry-Edwards ticket, and was a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2004 and 2008.

The AP noted that “If convicted, Edwards faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of the six counts. First time white collar offenders usually don’t receive prison terms in federal court, but the Justice Department typically presses for at least a short prison sentence for public officials.”