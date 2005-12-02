Revisiting CIM/CAM

by In the news

Â As we move closer to ridding our schools of our failed School Reform called CIM/CAM it is important to recognize and acknowledgeÂ why it failed.

Â First and foremost is in CIM’s 14 year life, it has never moved beyond the promise and decree mode and demonstrated (through any independent impartial means)Â that it has helpedÂ any segment of the student population, Let alone the broadÂ spectrum of students being subjected to the distractionsÂ it has imposed.Â

Â Every year more graduates leave our high schools, some with CIM in hand, only to discover (along with their parents) that all that processÂ meant absolutely nothing. Not just nothing, but a severe loss.

Â Administrators, teachers and councilors spendÂ significant hours every week attempting to push more students through this process.Â Unfortunately, these hours must be diverted from other efforts.Â Vulnerable and low-achieving students who need extra help are shortchanged because CIMÂ burden devours the time and resources traditionally used to help these students.Â Â The high-achieving students also are shortchanged, with disappearing time which could have been used to help nurture their ambition and talents.

The bottom line is, that the effort, time, and moneyÂ CIM/CAMÂ requiresÂ is not delivering a reliable and validated benefitÂ worth continuing.

Â Of course, the chorusÂ claiming CIM benefits continues to sing. Yet, withÂ no mechanisms ever in place to verify any of the claims or an actual net gain, we end up perpetuating a myth built on an incomplete system. The reckless use of flawed assessments testing goes unchecked.Â Â Thousands of test results have been thrown out. Â

Â Because these tests ended up in the garbage, all of theÂ time creating, preparing,Â administrating and scoring those tests was wasted by all those involved, which includes the State and 198 school districts. That’s a tremendous failure.Â Â

Â This is the reality of our education system known as CIM. Â That’s why it must go and be replaced with a solid proven system.Â We need a system that is readily available, requires less time, and fewer education dollars.Â Along with those obvious benefits there will also be a return toÂ an assessment system with a correlation to a national normÂ instead of the one we have now which spawns endlessÂ speculationÂ and debate as to what it actually measures.Â Â No longer should we rely on our trial-and-error testing systemÂ which is slicing away, forever, part of our student’sÂ education.

Â Ongoing efforts to brideÂ or threaten students into earning theÂ CIM (which has no worth) are producing exactly what should beÂ expected form a system so lacking in merit.

Â OriginalÂ wellÂ intended motivesÂ have all but dried up as all thatÂ remainsÂ are empty promises, coercion andÂ denial. Continuing the Oregon School Reform Act for the 21st Century will serve onlyÂ to lock Oregon public schoolsÂ in theÂ politicalÂ gutter it now resides.

Â Further eroding credibility andÂ support whileÂ damning more students to a process deserving neither.

Republished with permission of author.