EcoFlats: One More Unsustainable Green Icon for Portland

So-called “sustainable development” is a longtime political interest in the city of Portland. Although the term itself is never defined, the concept implies the use of “green” design and technologies in order to reduce energy consumption, water use, solid waste and automobile travel. The loftiest goal is “net zero,” whereby all electricity and water needs are met from on-site generation and no outside sources are necessary.
One such “sustainable” project is the EcoFlats apartment building located on North Williams Avenue in Portland’s Boise neighborhood. Recently, the development received a good deal of media coverage due to its implementation of green technologies and an “affordable” price tag. EcoFlats has no interior hallways, no air conditioning, a large roof top solar array and the goal of net-zero energy usage. On the surface it would seem an excellent model for future affordable, sustainable development; but an extensive back-story to EcoFlats’ financing and planning reveal otherwise.
First, EcoFlats’ location is no coincidence. Although promoted as a bicycle commuter friendly location (North Williams Avenue is considered a major “bicycle thoroughfare”), it is within the Portland Development Commission’s (PDC) “Interstate Corridor Urban Renewal Area.” This means businesses and developers can receive subsidies from PDC. EcoFlats sits on land previously occupied by a small equipment repair shop, which was considered underutilized space. In order to aid redevelopment, PDC provided the developer with a $740,000 commercial loan representing roughly 23% of the total project cost. Loans approved by PDC are intended to close financial gaps and may have reduced interest rates if applicants meet certain requirements, such as using sustainable technology.
In addition to the incentives from PDC, the developer also applied for Oregon’s business energy tax credit. The program covers up to 50% of costs towards the purchase of certain technologies. These include high-efficiency combined heat and power projects, such as the $200,000 solar array on top of the building.
The estimated costs are misleading. Tenants pay the energy costs for their residence, so the tax credit only benefits the developer. Proponents argue that energy costs will be lower because the building produces its own energy, cancelling out the cost of solar panels. However, the solar panels are subsidized by taxpayer money. All Oregonians, including the tenants, are footing the bill.
Furthermore, the developer of EcoFlats was not required to build any off-street parking for the building, a significant subsidy that allowed for more revenue-generating units. The developer received a parking exemption because North Williams Avenue is considered a “transit street” because it has a TriMet bus route. However, the majority of tenants likely will own an automobile, meaning the surrounding neighborhood will have to bear the burden of increased on-street parking.
Finally, EcoFlats is part of Energy Trust of Oregon’s “Net Zero” pilot program. The Energy Trust is a non-profit organization funded through a three percent, state-mandated surcharge on customers of the state’s largest energy suppliers, including PGE, PacificCorp and NW Natural. The Energy Trust works to promote reduced energy use by providing incentives from the money they collect. Projects enrolled in their “Net Zero” pilot are eligible to receive up to $575,000 in various incentives. The goal is to achieve net-zero energy consumption through careful planning and implementation of new technology. Again, however, the benefits are concentrated in developments such as EcoFlats, while the cost is spread across all who pay the three percent energy surcharge.
In total, EcoFlats has $1,415,000 in potential and realized subsidies, representing roughly 44% of the total project cost. Yet, even with these subsidies, the rents are very high for the local market. Portland Housing Bureau designates the Boise neighborhood as a low-moderate income community. Rent for 600- and 750-square-foot apartments at EcoFlats are $1,000 and $1,500 a month, respectively. This means it does not meet the requirements of low-moderate income families for affordable housing, which should represent less than 30% of gross annual income. Current Boise neighborhood residents are effectively priced out of the development.
There are clear winners and losers here. The 18 residential units and two commercial spaces are filled, which is good for the developer. The City of Portland wins, because they now collect almost double the property taxes on the land. The Energy Trust wins, because they can claim more energy savings, though whether or not the building ever achieves its net-zero energy goal will depend on the usage of the tenants. It will require a conscious effort in order to do so, and actual performance is likely to lag the estimated performance.
Oregon taxpayers and all who pay the Energy Trust surcharge are the big losers. They are required to make up the difference in costs for “sustainable development” but receive none of the touted benefits. EcoFlats is only one in a long list of heavily subsidized projects which have increased in number in recent years. Eventually, people will realize that “sustainability” in Portland is not about helping the environment, but rather about creating an image that only benefits a select few.
Christopher Robinson is a research associate at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research organization.
Pingback: xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: womens silk robe()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: waterproof fitness tracker wrist watch()
Pingback: webcamgirl worden()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: hop over to these guys()
Pingback: car Rental Poland()
Pingback: buy proxies()
Pingback: vape pen()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: open sky()
Pingback: chapter 7 attorney carlisle()
Pingback: Roofer Portland Oregon | Home()
Pingback: important site()
Pingback: swimwear()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: http://wykreowacbloga.esy.es/uncategorized/tworzenie-stron-www-2/()
Pingback: goodwill online()
Pingback: ebay return policy()
Pingback: minneapolis seo()
Pingback: keez movies development()
Pingback: free anal sex videos app()
Pingback: th8 war layout()
Pingback: th8 war base november 2015()
Pingback: boom beach hack()
Pingback: boom beach hack tool()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: candy floss machine rental()
Pingback: british used clothing()
Pingback: black()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com()
Pingback: bathroom scale load cell()
Pingback: Adalberto Cazaree()
Pingback: best mattress 2016()
Pingback: free xbox live codes list 2014()
Pingback: fly swatter gif()
Pingback: best pet care in naples()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: http://www.raspberry-ketones.org/()
Pingback: neuken()
Pingback: Recommended Site()
Pingback: no deposit casino bonus codesï¿½()
Pingback: check this our()
Pingback: psychic source reviews()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: chlamydia info()
Pingback: Analisa()
Pingback: free psychic reading online()
Pingback: bdsmcircle.fehrdata.win()
Pingback: media()
Pingback: imilfs()
Pingback: windows replacement()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: mencengkram()
Pingback: Beacon Falls painting()
Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة()
Pingback: avast premier license key()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: beautiful faces()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: Email Blast in USA()
Pingback: iv therapy miami()
Pingback: podlogi dlh()
Pingback: cedr()
Pingback: Original Product For Sale()
Pingback: Vietnamese Food()
Pingback: 神魔大陆充值()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: Edgar()
Pingback: Famous Feet()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings 1926 Jersey()
Pingback: consulta CPF online 2016()
Pingback: Despacho de abogados Madrid()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: uab ost express()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: Tempered Glass Screen Protector For Apple 5.5()
Pingback: Leki na potencje()
Pingback: Chara()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: Levitra()
Pingback: Buy Bondage Kits()
Pingback: http://chantier-delamare-honfleur.com/major-types-of-house-cleaning-services-vancouver-bc/()
Pingback: TX Chapter 7 Law Firm()
Pingback: wallpaper()
Pingback: Engineer()
Pingback: coffee beans online()
Pingback: شركات النظافة بجدة()
Pingback: Jade residences()
Pingback: home page()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: Cheap()
Pingback: batman vs superman free full movie putlocker()
Pingback: bootcamp in dubai()
Pingback: driving lessons barnet()
Pingback: business invoices()
Pingback: FastComet Coupon()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear silk tunic()
Pingback: Golf cart rear seat kit()
Pingback: web design Houston()
Pingback: proofreading()
Pingback: anabolic steroids for sale()
Pingback: Computer recycling()
Pingback: spam software()
Pingback: french bulldog coffee mug()
Pingback: RKN Global()
Pingback: HOLE-PITCH 160MM()
Pingback: Tobi()
Pingback: lottery()
Pingback: Haley()
Pingback: judi online()
Pingback: Handbags()
Pingback: משרד חקירות()
Pingback: http://www.kiziplay.info/()
Pingback: online casino review()
Pingback: family van()
Pingback: day spas in tampa()
Pingback: taxi in irving tx()
Pingback: Cream Temulawak()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/generic-levitra-usa/()
Pingback: Lucy()
Pingback: affordable mover north vancouver bc()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: Silicon Dioxide()
Pingback: top seo packages()
Pingback: Thing thing arena classic best friv games()
Pingback: memory training Singapore()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1()
Pingback: balance bikes()
Pingback: best SEO service for building quality backlinks()
Pingback: Opa()
Pingback: arresting ship in tunisia()
Pingback: generate b2b leads()
Pingback: SCR888 desktop()
Pingback: filmizle()
Pingback: Dawn Incorporated Africa()
Pingback: Eacyo - Dicas de Verdade!()
Pingback: battery saver()
Pingback: visit poster's website()
Pingback: fast loan()
Pingback: Friv games kizi - yoob kizi play friv yoob games()
Pingback: Friv games()
Pingback: Drones()
Pingback: Xero Waikato()
Pingback: click()
Pingback: depression islamic lecture()
Pingback: Globalandia()
Pingback: rent lambo miami()
Pingback: Smart Android TV Streaming Box Kodi()
Pingback: merchant account()
Pingback: best social media management tool()
Pingback: dr almuderis()
Pingback: college consulting fountain valley()
Pingback: Drone Cases()
Pingback: Towing toronto()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: Camera & Photo()
Pingback: essay writing service()
Pingback: betting system reviews()
Pingback: köpa billiga puder smink online()
Pingback: dokumen kantor()
Pingback: parker colorado()
Pingback: fun88 login()
Pingback: jual sex toys()
Pingback: Bronzer()
Pingback: Gold IRA reviews()
Pingback: Creation de filiale au Maroc()
Pingback: windows 7 password reset()
Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi Manajemen Informatika dan Komputer()
Pingback: affordable engagement rings under $500()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: Vacation destination()
Pingback: Yahoo customer service number()
Pingback: yahoo phone number()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: exhibition contractors()
Pingback: Tomasz Dębski()
Pingback: casino online()
Pingback: phen375 reviews()
Pingback: www.google.com()
Pingback: lawn care service rogers ar()
Pingback: team building()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: School uniforms()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Southwest Ranches, Florida()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Davie()
Pingback: ifaye sanitary faucets Montreal()
Pingback: Download MA0-101 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: how to get my ex boyfriend back()
Pingback: Adipex rx online()
Pingback: where can i buy phentermine()
Pingback: Counselling brisbane()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Davie()
Pingback: How to become an escort()
Pingback: kontraktor lombok()
Pingback: vòng đá thạch anh hồng()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Coconut Creek()
Pingback: bulk minerals()
Pingback: Foot Doctor Queens()
Pingback: situs casino()
Pingback: seminyak villa()
Pingback: Siemering()
Pingback: rent a dome()
Pingback: classic sports memorabilia sports memorabilia()
Pingback: No Pull Reflective Dog Harnesses Training()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: accounts receivable()
Pingback: 3some()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: Palettenhubwagen()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: DFB Pokal()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: LBE()
Pingback: targeted nutrition()
Pingback: online movies 2017()
Pingback: como se manifiesta un coma diabetico()
Pingback: Dan Headrick()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: voirfilms series gratuit()
Pingback: Arrosticini()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Lift top coffee tables()
Pingback: Norwegian getaway()
Pingback: Kelowna mortgage broker()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: nuk babyphone eco control()
Pingback: brendan urie()
Pingback: coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: sales rebuttals()
Pingback: DUI lawyer Pinal County()
Pingback: music collections()
Pingback: wedding speech()
Pingback: Kamagra opinie()
Pingback: xxx()
Pingback: Viral News()
Pingback: Taxi Den Haag()
Pingback: io games()
Pingback: Endless Space Defender()
Pingback: free logo design()
Pingback: web design software free()
Pingback: best pizza Daytona beach()
Pingback: incontri occasionali()
Pingback: domino indonesia()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: Home Care Agency - Los Angeles()
Pingback: sex toy coupon code()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: prediksi bola hari ini()
Pingback: agen judi bola deposit termurah()
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook()
Pingback: Kenneth Ketner()
Pingback: Rijschool Rotterdam()
Pingback: Roof restoration Lake Macquarie()
Pingback: Cheap Adipex Online()
Pingback: 13 Best wiper blades for winter()
Pingback: harvoni generic name()
Pingback: 3 week diet review()
Pingback: Femme de menage()
Pingback: claude davis()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: blog()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Situs Casino Online()
Pingback: Melbourne plumber()
Pingback: Fujitsu aircon; Fujitsu()
Pingback: house cleaners()
Pingback: Socially Recommended Marketing()
Pingback: Unique gifts()
Pingback: Houston condos()
Pingback: criar uma conta no facebook()
Pingback: online jewellery sale()
Pingback: Custom Jewelry()
Pingback: Rabbit Vibrator Video()
Pingback: mestrado a distancia()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: Lisa Ann Fucks Her Daughter Boy Toy()
Pingback: Anovite Review()
Pingback: Sports betting()
Pingback: Condo for sale in quezon city()
Pingback: Medicare Medigap 2018()
Pingback: Full Version PC Game()
Pingback: south africa tours()
Pingback: i want to give you money()
Pingback: electricity bill()
Pingback: split system installation()
Pingback: 24 hour tow company near Lynn, MA.()
Pingback: town truck near me()