by Kathryn Hickok

In the next couple weeks, students everywhere return to school. Have you ever thought of how important it is where a child goes to school? After their family, the greatest influence on growing children is usually their school.

Private scholarship programs like the Children’s Scholarship Fund-Portland help elementary children from lower-income families choose the school that is right for them.

This summer I attended a luncheon at Central Catholic High School to honor graduating seniors with athletic scholarships to college. I was invited by a young man who began to be sponsored by the Children’s Scholarship Fund-Portland when he was in grade school. One of Central Catholic’s star basketball players, he will attend Portland State and play for the Vikings. He was able to attend private schools because of scholarship assistance from caring Oregonians.

“I have learned that nothing’s going to be handed to you and that you’ll succeed through hard work,” he told me. “[Private school] was challenging, but it has gotten me ready for college and life.”

The Children’s Scholarship Fund-Portland helps lower-income Oregon children get a hand up early in life through a quality elementary education. That simple step puts kids with limited choices on a path to success that can change the rest of their lives. To see how you can help a child reach his or her potential through this program, visit the Children’s Scholarship Fund-Portland.