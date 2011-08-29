In the next couple weeks, students everywhere return to school. Have you ever thought of how important it is where a child goes to school? After their family, the greatest influence on growing children is usually their school.
Private scholarship programs like the Children’s Scholarship Fund-Portland help elementary children from lower-income families choose the school that is right for them.
This summer I attended a luncheon at Central Catholic High School to honor graduating seniors with athletic scholarships to college. I was invited by a young man who began to be sponsored by the Children’s Scholarship Fund-Portland when he was in grade school. One of Central Catholic’s star basketball players, he will attend Portland State and play for the Vikings. He was able to attend private schools because of scholarship assistance from caring Oregonians.
“I have learned that nothing’s going to be handed to you and that you’ll succeed through hard work,” he told me. “[Private school] was challenging, but it has gotten me ready for college and life.”
The Children’s Scholarship Fund-Portland helps lower-income Oregon children get a hand up early in life through a quality elementary education. That simple step puts kids with limited choices on a path to success that can change the rest of their lives. To see how you can help a child reach his or her potential through this program, visit the Children’s Scholarship Fund-Portland.
Kathryn Hickok is Director of the Children’s Scholarship Fund-Portland, which provides partial tuition scholarships to Oregon elementary students from lower-income families.
Pingback: look at here now()
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: homepage besuchen()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: phone number for state farm insurance()
Pingback: dui attorney()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: tacfit commando()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: groupon deals()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: best brand of raspberry ketones()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: car service to newark airport from nyc()
Pingback: pret ecograf()
Pingback: Leaflet template()
Pingback: curso de detetive particular()
Pingback: stained concrete()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak leo()
Pingback: drain clearing()
Pingback: Copper Mug()
Pingback: Employment law()
Pingback: licensed plumber()
Pingback: plumber service()
Pingback: LLaveros personalizados()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: professional dog grooming()
Pingback: apple shooter()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: window tint austin()
Pingback: auto detailing()
Pingback: bidding sites()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: diabetes center()
Pingback: finest ayurvedic hospitals in kerala()
Pingback: history of names baby()
Pingback: plumbing repair Austin()
Pingback: Look At This()
Pingback: Top Hip Hop Music()
Pingback: italian boy names()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: Bev Schnader()
Pingback: Probiotic()
Pingback: cheat hungry shark evolution()
Pingback: my singing monsters free diamonds()
Pingback: Penginapan Murah Di Depok()
Pingback: http://www.allareaoverhead.com/()
Pingback: top apartment locator austin()
Pingback: pest control live oak tx()
Pingback: Penginapan Murah Di Depok()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: drain clearing tarrytown()
Pingback: Probiotics Supplements()
Pingback: HD()
Pingback: surveillance cameras()
Pingback: surveillance cameras()
Pingback: Serina()
Pingback: http://qualityfoundationrepairaustin.com/()
Pingback: carpet cleaning austin tx()
Pingback: walking with dinosaur costume()
Pingback: Erect on Demand()
Pingback: Quickbooks support()
Pingback: How To Get A Girl To Like You()
Pingback: need money now()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract with 10% forskolin()
Pingback: anastasiadate()
Pingback: facts()
Pingback: online marketing houston()
Pingback: buy spy camera pen()
Pingback: how to make money on internet()
Pingback: electro mix()
Pingback: CHEAP AUTO INSURANCE()
Pingback: Boston Voiceover()
Pingback: liquor stores near me()
Pingback: seo singapore()
Pingback: San Diego Personal Training()
Pingback: cold room doors()
Pingback: sticky notes application windows()
Pingback: real estate brokerage tampa bay()
Pingback: highend romper()
Pingback: punta cana santo domingo()
Pingback: How to get my ex back()
Pingback: EN1434 and RHI compliant meters()
Pingback: Credit rating()
Pingback: detox los angeles()
Pingback: Peter()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: australias worst bank()
Pingback: caddy rï¿½cksitz organizer()
Pingback: quantum vision()
Pingback: Business Speaker()
Pingback: Cooling()
Pingback: http://kwel.me/132e10()
Pingback: cooling()
Pingback: conditioning()
Pingback: Home Business Success Kit()
Pingback: grosir sprei murah()
Pingback: lease luxury apartment austin tx()
Pingback: dpstream streaming gratuit()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: lifestyle()
Pingback: hadoop training()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: Does Wealthy affiliate work?()
Pingback: flight simulator 2017()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: toenail fungus treatment()
Pingback: ecommerce seo experts()
Pingback: Buy Isagenix Cheap()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: Gym Shorts()
Pingback: Podcast()
Pingback: rent an apartment()
Pingback: Doubld D Armory()
Pingback: Your Inner Vibe()
Pingback: best forex ea()
Pingback: Does Qmee works?()
Pingback: Network Marketing Start Up()
Pingback: Nona()
Pingback: Word Search Puzzles()
Pingback: washing()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: InstallShield v InstallAware()
Pingback: online casinos()
Pingback: Eating()
Pingback: Junchuang-Lock()
Pingback: property in titwala()
Pingback: g spot dildos()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: forex strategy()
Pingback: regal assets()
Pingback: jailbreak ios 9.3 untethered()
Pingback: pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Austin best stained concrete flooring()
Pingback: asea water reviews()
Pingback: how to send bulk sms in whatsapp()
Pingback: Clash Royale Hack Android()
Pingback: good business ideas()
Pingback: dog sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Paris City to Disneyland Van Hire()
Pingback: Medieval Ages()
Pingback: voice lessons sing your style()
Pingback: fußreflexzonenmassage regensburg()
Pingback: The Notebook Quotes by Nicholas Sparks()
Pingback: residual income()
Pingback: davidwygant()
Pingback: funny jokes()
Pingback: she said()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: Fanclubdenhaag()
Pingback: Forex course south Africa()
Pingback: jet porn()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: dog walkers naples fl()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: Truth About Cancer()
Pingback: free psychic reading online()
Pingback: cerrajero valencia()
Pingback: footy()
Pingback: professional permanent makeup studio austin()
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: junk car Austin()
Pingback: Austin interior house painters()
Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap()
Pingback: Kids art classes mansfield()
Pingback: mrskin.datingwomen.top()
Pingback: bra clear()
Pingback: black hat tools()
Pingback: instrumental background music for videos()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: UAN Status()
Pingback: Fitness clothing()
Pingback: Wbearings.com()
Pingback: plumbers portland or()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: Mexican Restaurant()
Pingback: deck building Austin()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: bandar klik4d indonesia()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: Massage Austin()
Pingback: Numbers()
Pingback: avast key()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: foundation repair Austin()
Pingback: Rugby Live Stream()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: colors()
Pingback: Comprar online()
Pingback: fornir()
Pingback: iv therapy dayton()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: Email advertising in USA()
Pingback: Online Reviews()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: car key replacement()
Pingback: my website()
Pingback: Whatsapp Marketing Campaings()
Pingback: 游戏点卡充值()
Pingback: Rental()
Pingback: tweewieler kopen()
Pingback: inspirational quotes()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: Football()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond()
Pingback: Low cost dedicated server()
Pingback: Cross Wireless usa()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: New Yelawolf Songs()
Pingback: Bianco Carrara()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Interracial Porn()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Brandi Love Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Bowling Store()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: fast cash now()
Pingback: check pnr status()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: peppa pig finger family nursery rhymes()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: poker indonesia()
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi()
Pingback: Arkadas()
Pingback: Limo Vancouver BC()
Pingback: coloring book()
Pingback: Casey Veggies type instrumental()
Pingback: flood damage cleanup Austin()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: car stereo Austin()
Pingback: bitter melon diabetes()
Pingback: da xuyen sang nhan tao()
Pingback: bromley()
Pingback: lam nhôm trang tri´()
Pingback: Best Rated Bankruptcy Law Firm McKinney Texas()
Pingback: opciones binarias()
Pingback: http://bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: video company China()
Pingback: Best birthday wishes()
Pingback: walkthrough commentary()
Pingback: fast proofreading()
Pingback: shower curtain hooks()
Pingback: coin shop()
Pingback: stained concrete floors Austin()
Pingback: stained concrete floors Austin()
Pingback: dog groomers Austin TX()
Pingback: fence repair Austin()
Pingback: owner financed commercial property()
Pingback: nitrile gloves()
Pingback: australia sex toy()
Pingback: laser()
Pingback: Chance The Rapper Type Beat 2016()
Pingback: moviestarplanet hack()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!()
Pingback: luxury apartment villa plot for sale Marbella()
Pingback: BC Media GRP - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es!()
Pingback: Randi ko chowdne k nuqsanat()
Pingback: competitive seo packages()
Pingback: first page seo packages()
Pingback: memory workshop()
Pingback: nick scott()
Pingback: china-tradekey.com 3()
Pingback: Agen Fiforlif Semarang()
Pingback: National Portal - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es()
Pingback: android battery saver()
Pingback: Pokemon go android()
Pingback: full report()
Pingback: cheap viagra ohio()
Pingback: qq online()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: poker terpercaya()
Pingback: Forest Woods()
Pingback: brainsmart()
Pingback: science tutor()
Pingback: kitchen tools()
Pingback: softball rules()
Pingback: More about the author()
Pingback: sell online()
Pingback: tumblr blog()
Pingback: Younire SEO Tools()
Pingback: wholesale used tires by container()
Pingback: Computer()
Pingback: Melanotan 2()
Pingback: find this()
Pingback: Preventivo edile Roma()
Pingback: phen375 where to buy()
Pingback: www.google.com()
Pingback: Sneaker Outlet()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Free seo tools()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: embroidery()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pompano Beach()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Wilton Manors()
Pingback: the best vegan cheese()
Pingback: pet headstone()
Pingback: buy twitter followers()
Pingback: mill pepper salt wooden large white black()
Pingback: how to get my ex back()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coral Springs()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning installation()
Pingback: qq poker online()
Pingback: espanhol online()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Tamarac()
Pingback: Pendants()
Pingback: vòng tay đá mắt hổ()
Pingback: buy facebook likes()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Pallet Truck()
Pingback: Best Grow Tent()
Pingback: bowls()
Pingback: masturbation tips()
Pingback: Ubud Villa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: business line of credit()
Pingback: http://traybit4.tblogz.com/internet-marketing-and-advertising-what-it-takes-to-transfer-forward-is-a-little-education-1664609()
Pingback: tactical flashlight()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: zlapio game()
Pingback: Electrostatic air cleaners()
Pingback: live by night (zip or rar)()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: auto body repair lewisville()
Pingback: how to toilet train a puppy()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: Relógio Calvin Klein Clássico Preto()
Pingback: plumber Melbourne()
Pingback: bombfell()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans for 2018()
Pingback: edible mushroom()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning prices()
Pingback: vegas slots()
Pingback: Grow()
Pingback: film()
Pingback: Custom home builders()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: qq poker online()
Pingback: situs judi bola online legal()
Pingback: Caregivers - Los Angeles()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: gute uhrenmarke()
Pingback: novelty gadgets()
Pingback: alat bantu sex()
Pingback: secretos de da vinci()
Pingback: Landscape Designer()
Pingback: Rekvalifikace()
Pingback: Instamate 2.0 Review()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: browse around this site()
Pingback: plumber()
Pingback: Fujitsu air conditioning()