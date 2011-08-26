1 in 5 Oregonians is on food stamps

by In the news

A Reuters article this week highlighted how the US has become a “Food Stamp Nation”. 15% of the people in the US are now on food stamps. That’s roughly 1 in 7 people on food stamps nationally.

Here in Oregon, the number’s even higher. 20% of Oregonians are on food stamps, or 1 in 5 Oregonians. A May 2011 article in the Huffington Post showed that Oregon has the second highest use of food stamps in the nation, behind only Mississippi.