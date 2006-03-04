Back to Home Page

LIVE ISSUE RESULTS!!! â€“ Issue Three – Toll Roads

Resolved: Oregon shall institute toll roads on newly constructed roads to fund new statewide road construction.

Yes – 38% (75 Votes)

No — 62% (135 Votes)

