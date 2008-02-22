Steve Griffith announces run for empty McPherson seat

Press Release fromSteve Griffith for Representative 2-21-08:
REPUBLICAN STEVE GRIFFITH ANNOUNCES RUN FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 38
Building Bridges and Celebrating Differences Cornerstone of Campaign
Long-time district resident and community leader, Steve Griffith has officially announced his run for Oregon House District 38 (Lake Oswego and SW Portland). Stating that building bridges and celebrating differences will be a cornerstone of his campaign, Griffith says that using all minds and talents is the only way to address the challenges we face in our schools and for our children, with the economy and the environment, and in our delivery of affordable health care.
“District 38 is a wonderful incubator of progressive people and ideas,” Griffith says. “I believe there is a role for responsible government composed of legislators who show integrity, independence and grit – just like most Oregonians.”
Griffith served two terms on the Portland School Board, including four times as Board Chair. Since 2000, he has been volunteer coach for Lincoln High School’s course on the US Constitution, including taking the team to the national “We The People” competition in Washington, DC.
Griffith’s passion for environmental issues has led to extensive personal time spent fighting for common sense, Earth-friendly organizations. He served on the board of directors of the Oregon League of Conservation Voters for six years and the governing council of The Wilderness Society for six years.
Griffith wants to tap the civic spirit of Oregonians, which he considers “our greatest resource”. “The people of this state are proud of Oregon, generous to a fault with their time and are at their best working together,” Griffith says. “They don’t enjoy partisanship, and they don’t elect grown-ups to act like children. I will work hard to change that reality by embracing my colleagues in a spirit of mutual respect and open-minded dialogue.”
His roots run deep in the area with over 28 years of experience as an attorney at Stoel Rives LLP. He also served as legal counsel to the Oregon House Judiciary Committee during the 1981 legislative session. He holds a Juris Doctorate from Stanford Law School, a Master of Philosophy in Politics from Oxford University, and a Bachelor’s degree from Harvard College.
An experienced mountain climber, Griffith says that the very traits he will bring to the legislature he has used in spades on difficult climbs. “Independence, teamwork and dedication have served me well on the Matterhorn, the Grand Teton, Mount Hood, and on Mount Vinson in Antarctica last month,” states Griffith.
The public is welcome to help Griffith celebrate the start of his campaign with a kick-off event on March 5 at the Lakeshore for the Arts in Lake Oswego (368 S. State Street), from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
