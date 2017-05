Past BOLI & IRS claims against Cornilles’ company in the news

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

Willamette Week and The Oregonian are reporting that Game Face, the company owned by GOP CD-1 candidate Rob Cornilles, had an IRS tax lien of $83,000 filed in 2007. The Oregonian reports that it was paid off three months later, and the explanation from Cornilles was “an inexperienced bookkeeper who failed to pay federal payroll taxes for nine months, then hid the late notices from the IRS in her desk drawer.”

Willamette Week also brought up the 2003 Forest Grove News-Times report on Cornilles’ company settling “Bureau of Labor and Industries complaints by three Game Face trainees who alleged they’d worked hundreds of hours without being paid. Cornilles denies wrongdoing, but he paid the three about $9,000 to avoid litigation.”

Both Willamette Week and The Oregonian have endorsed Rob Cornilles as the GOP candidate in the CD-1 special election primary to replace David Wu.