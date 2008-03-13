Radio Host, Victoria Taft, Democrat for a Day idea gathers attention

by In the news



Radio host Victoria Taft of KPAM-860AM has made a call for voters to be a Democrat for a Day. Taft urges voters to vote for Hillary to keep the Democrat race going right into Puerto Rico this summer. Taft’s crusade has now been picked up by KATU-TV and the Willamette Week.

Can such a plan work? Should it work? A brilliant idea or an abuse of the system? Oh Victoria what have you done? : )