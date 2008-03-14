Back to Home Page

Portland-Milwaukie Light Rail Project

Friday, March 14. 2008

Wednesday, March 19, 2008
6:00 pm to 8:30 pm
Milwaukie High School Commons
11300 SE 23rd Ave., Milwaukie

Join the Portland-Milwaukie Light Rail Project community process and discuss the trade-offs between potential light rail station locations in the North downtown Milwaukie.

Come help design the light rails stations for the Portland-Milwaukie light rail line that the voters voted against! We have $1.4 billion dollars to replace the Milwaukie bus lines with light rail but can’t seem to find any money to repair the Sellwood bridge. The State of Oregon led by the Democrats sent $250 million dollars to this project. The federal government is expected to pony up $750 million in gas taxes once they approve it.

