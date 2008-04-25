Oregonian Endorses Lindland in House 52

by In the news

Press Release by Matt Lindland campaign.

Oregonian Endorses Lindland in House District 52 Primary:

“We suspect district Republicans will be hungry

for the kind of resolve Lindland brings to the race”

Matt Lindland, Republican candidate for House District 52, earned the endorsement of The Oregonian last Friday over his primary opponent. The Oregonian recognized Lindland as a “true conservative who thinks state government takes too much out of the pockets of families and generally interferes too much in their lives.”

“This is an endorsement that I was surprised to received, but appreciative of. I stood firm on my principles as a conservative, and advocating for less government intrusion not more, and their endorsement only reaffirms those beliefs to the voters in my district,” stated Lindland.

The Oregonian succinctly summarized the conservative versus moderate primary bid for House District 52: “We think district Republicans will be hungry for Lindland’s grit.”

“I agree” stated Lindland, “which is why I’ll continue to work hard to reach voters with my principled message of accountability and responsibility.”

House District 52, formerly held by Representative Patti Smith includes portions of Sandy, Cascade Locks and Hood River. Lindland is a Mixed Martial Arts fighter and small business owner. He and his wife, Angela and their two children reside in Eagle Creek.

###

