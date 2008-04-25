Oregonian Endorses Lindland in House 52

Press Release by Matt Lindland campaign.
Oregonian Endorses Lindland in House District 52 Primary:
“We suspect district Republicans will be hungry
for the kind of resolve Lindland brings to the race”
Matt Lindland, Republican candidate for House District 52, earned the endorsement of The Oregonian last Friday over his primary opponent. The Oregonian recognized Lindland as a “true conservative who thinks state government takes too much out of the pockets of families and generally interferes too much in their lives.”
“This is an endorsement that I was surprised to received, but appreciative of. I stood firm on my principles as a conservative, and advocating for less government intrusion not more, and their endorsement only reaffirms those beliefs to the voters in my district,” stated Lindland.
The Oregonian succinctly summarized the conservative versus moderate primary bid for House District 52: “We think district Republicans will be hungry for Lindland’s grit.”
“I agree” stated Lindland, “which is why I’ll continue to work hard to reach voters with my principled message of accountability and responsibility.”
House District 52, formerly held by Representative Patti Smith includes portions of Sandy, Cascade Locks and Hood River. Lindland is a Mixed Martial Arts fighter and small business owner. He and his wife, Angela and their two children reside in Eagle Creek.
###
READ FULL ENDORSEMENT”¦
Four for three seats in the House
Send Garrett, Kahl, VanOrman and Lindland to the general election
Friday, April 18, 2008
The 52nd District, which takes in Sandy, Cascade Locks and Hood River, is wide open after the retirement of Republican Patti Smith of Corbett. Registration is roughly evenly divided between Democrats, who will choose between educator Suzanne VanOrman, 68, and lawyer and peace activist Steve Richkind, 53, and Republicans, who face a choice between bed-and-breakfast owner Phyllis Thiemann, 53, and mixed-martial-arts fighter, promoter and former Olympic wrestler Matt “The Law” Lindland, 37.
On the Democratic side, VanOrman is the most credible choice. Richkind is campaigning with no money on a platform of peace and decency. He is a very likable guy, but no match for VanOrman, a longtime head of the Mid-Columbia Children’s Council who built up the Head Start program in the area. She almost defeated Smith the last time around and will have another chance to capture the seat in the fall.
The Republicans have a fascinating choice between the athlete, Lindland, who is better known around the world than he is in his own district, and Thiemann, the bed-and-breakfast owner. Lindland, who is making his first run for public office, is a conservative who thinks state government takes too much out of the pockets of families and generally interferes too much in their lives. After a slow start to his campaign, he has shown signs of the resolve and discipline that made him a medal-winning amateur wrestler. Thiemann, while very pleasant and interested in some district issues, makes a less compelling argument for her election. We think district Republicans will be hungry for Lindland’s grit.
