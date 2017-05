Oregon Catalyst added to Politics in Stereo

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

Oregon Catalyst is now on Politics in Stereo for the “From the Right” perspective for Oregon.

Politics in Stereo shows the latest political news by state, with a view from the left, a non-partisan (but not necessarily non-biased!) view and a view from the right, to let readers get the full picture of what’s happening.

Nathan Gonzales is Founder and Publisher of Politics in Stereo. He’s also Deputy Editor of The Rothenberg Political Report and a Contributing Writer for Roll Call, the Capitol Hill newspaper. Gonzales has also worked at CNN and with ABC News and, in his words, he’s “been involved in the media long enough to realize that people don’t trust it.”