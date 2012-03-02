Can We Really Trust the O&C Trust Act?

by Margaret Goodwin
The timber industry appears to be supporting the O&C Trust, Conservation, & Jobs Act, sponsored by Congressmen DeFazio, Schrader, and Walden. It seems they don’t have many options. Since the adoption of the Northwest Forest Plan (NWFP), our timber industry has been choked into submission by environmental litigation, and is now a faint whisper of the driving economic force it once was in rural Oregon.
The O&C lands are unique among federal lands because they were dedicated by Congress in 1937 to “permanent forest production” for the purpose of contributing to the economic stability of the O&C counties. In these counties, the vast majority of land is owned by the federal government. Federal land is exempt from property tax, and there’s not enough private land that can be developed or put into production to sustain a local economy.
Congress initially made “payments in lieu of taxes” to these counties, but later determined it was more cost-effective to dedicate the O&C lands (a mere 7.4% of the federal lands in Oregon) to permanent sustained-yield timber production, providing revenues to county governments and supporting productive industries that drive local economies and create jobs.
In 1994, the O&C lands were subjected to the NWFP, to be managed as critical habitat for the Northern Spotted Owl. Since then, environmental activist organizations have litigated nearly every O&C timber sale into oblivion. The environmental litigants don’t even have to win, they just delay and drive up costs until the sale is abandoned because the costs of litigation exceed the revenue from the sale.
Under the O&C Trust, Conservation, & Jobs Act, approximately half of the O&C lands would be put into a trust, managed under the Oregon Forest Practices Act rather than the NWFP. The O&C Trust would be managed by a board of trustees appointed by the governor, with 50% of the revenues going to the O&C counties. It’s important to note, however, that the bill doesn’t specify any minimum harvest levels, or minimum annual revenues or distributions.
In theory, at least, this would allow half of the O&C lands to be used as all of them were mandated to be used in the O&C Lands Act. From the perspective of the dying timber industry, and the O&C counties that are teetering on the brink of insolvency, half is better than nothing. If the lands continue to be managed as they are today, the timber industry in Oregon will soon be completely destroyed.
However, the hopes of the timber industry, and of the O&C counties, to restore even 50% of what is legally due us under the O&C Lands Act may be overly optimistic. If Governor Kitzhaber’s recent appointment of an environmental activist to the Oregon Forestry Board is any indication, he’s likely to stack the deck on the O&C Board of Trustees with like-minded people as well.
Another consideration is that the environmental litigants have already claimed the O&C Trust won’t provide enough “protections” for these lands. They haven’t targeted the Oregon Forest Practices Act in the past, but nearly 1.5 million acres of public land makes it a much bigger target. And, when they train their lobbying and litigation guns on that, it will put private timber lands in the crosshairs, too. They are very well-funded, and have a long track record of success in blocking timber production.
The bargaining chip that has been promised the environmental lobby to enlist their support for the bill is that it also sets aside about 5% of the O&C lands to be designated Wilderness and/or Wild & Scenic. Those lands would be permanently withdrawn from any production of any kind, as well as from recreational pursuits that require vehicle access.
The travesty here is that the vast majority of lands this bill designates as Wilderness or Wild & Scenic don’t even meet the federal criteria for those designations. In 2007, the BLM listed all O&C lands that meet federal criteria for Wilderness and Wild & Scenic Rivers. Fewer than 10% of the lands this bill designates as Wilderness meet the federal criteria for Wilderness. Fewer than 20% of the creeks this bill designates as Wild & Scenic Rivers meet federal criteria for Wild & Scenic designation. To allow the federal government to conveniently ignore its own criteria for the sake of political expediency sets a very dangerous precedent.
The bill would transfer the remainder of the O&C lands from BLM to US Forest Service jurisdiction, where they would be managed for “old growth,” as defined by a panel to be appointed by the governor.
If existing law were followed, all of the O&C lands would be managed for permanent, sustained-yield timber production, and would be exempt from the NWFP. The litigation arises because the NWFP designates these lands as critical habitat for the Northern Spotted Owl. However, the Endangered Species Act (ESA) states that economic impact must be taken into consideration before specifying any area as critical habitat, and that any area may be excluded from critical habitat if the benefits of exclusion outweigh the benefits of including it.
If any lands qualify for exclusion from critical habitat based on economic impact, the O&C lands do. The reason the O&C counties have been receiving federal subsidies is because O&C timber receipts declined to the point of insignificance after the NWFP was imposed. With the subsidies now gone, and no O&C timber revenues to replace them, many of our counties are facing imminent insolvency. That’s a significant economic impact.
The real solution is to comply with the O&C Lands Act, and to exclude all O&C lands from critical habitat according to the applicable provisions in the ESA. There are plenty of other federal lands available to designate as wilderness. The O&C lands are already dedicated by Congress to permanent forest production for the economic stability of the O&C Counties. What part of “permanent” doesn’t Congress understand?
Reference: OSU map of O&C lands
Pingback: prediksi bola()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: DIRECTV for your company()
Pingback: Direct TV vs Cable TV()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: read this()
Pingback: electrician apprenticeship ma()
Pingback: via()
Pingback: plumbing contractors in chennai()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: electrician jobs in dublin ga()
Pingback: ionizer payment plan()
Pingback: ionizer payment plan()
Pingback: visit site()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: pure silk()
Pingback: security melbourne()
Pingback: promo code for papa john's()
Pingback: werken bij islive()
Pingback: Car Hire Bonaire()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: amazon()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: hop over to these guys()
Pingback: zubin medora()
Pingback: plumbing repair Allandale()
Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt()
Pingback: email validation service()
Pingback: Wiki links()
Pingback: ejakulasi dini()
Pingback: deepthroat essay compilation()
Pingback: Full Article()
Pingback: Kinder()
Pingback: emc test system()
Pingback: Digital signage()
Pingback: wedding ring denver()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: window tint austin()
Pingback: trump()
Pingback: Adipex()
Pingback: hair loss prevention()
Pingback: Bail Tampa()
Pingback: reviewed()
Pingback: Water filters in Barrie Ontario()
Pingback: dog transport()
Pingback: Вольт шоп()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: toko sprei()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: sales training singapore()
Pingback: Probiotics Supplements()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: water heater repair circle c()
Pingback: Learning Photography in Chandigarh Nipun()
Pingback: house leveling austin texas()
Pingback: Austin Steam IT()
Pingback: Textr Messenger()
Pingback: Erect on Demand()
Pingback: Fuel Tank()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com()
Pingback: Banheiras()
Pingback: how to get rid of parasites()
Pingback: How To Get A Girl To Like You()
Pingback: flat belly overnight program()
Pingback: php penny auction()
Pingback: GPS Tracker()
Pingback: how to get rid of bags under eyes()
Pingback: exclusive dating()
Pingback: trip expriences()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: real estate brokerage spring hill()
Pingback: dart board supplies baton rouge()
Pingback: tv antennas with amplifier()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: bathroom scale at walmart()
Pingback: car accessories baton rouge la()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: punta cana actividades()
Pingback: ABANICOS PERSONALIZADOS()
Pingback: SalesEnvy()
Pingback: fundraising()
Pingback: Sean Treacy()
Pingback: louisville roofer()
Pingback: dog training()
Pingback: strength and conditioning()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: grand menage a st-hubert()
Pingback: party light tubes()
Pingback: latest gadgets()
Pingback: Canon Compatible CLI-251XL High Yield Black()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: fitness connection()
Pingback: guest posting services()
Pingback: hard drive destruction()
Pingback: Beach PC Repairs()
Pingback: Charity()
Pingback: actï¿½e ahora()
Pingback: accessories()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Review()
Pingback: globe bar light()
Pingback: Gym Shorts()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Gutschein()
Pingback: canli casino oyna()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: property()
Pingback: Erin()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: daily dog walkers naples fl()
Pingback: dog walking naples florida()
Pingback: InstallShield vs InstallAware()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: narcotics anonymous online meetings()
Pingback: Doug Cotter()
Pingback: Drones for sale()
Pingback: iOS 9.3 Jailbreak()
Pingback: Singorama()
Pingback: Tao of Badass Joshua Pellicer()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: john persons()
Pingback: lawnmower repair()
Pingback: Cindie()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: hoer()
Pingback: Homepage()
Pingback: residual income()
Pingback: davidwygant()
Pingback: rocket portuguese language()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Best Shave()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: chlamydia informatie()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: twpornstars.adultcafe.pw()
Pingback: psychic reading for free()
Pingback: top hair transplant clinic()
Pingback: www.cerrajerosvalenciaprecio.es()
Pingback: whatsapp channels provider()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/Os6SG()
Pingback: southafricascholarships.net()
Pingback: Summer art camps()
Pingback: instrumental background music for videos()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: Massage Austin()
Pingback: Austin foundation repair()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop()
Pingback: radar detectors austin()
Pingback: teeth whitening Cedar Park()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: iv fluid therapy side effects()
Pingback: organic beauty products()
Pingback: casillero en usa()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: Socialr()
Pingback: Business information()
Pingback: Original Product For Sale()
Pingback: cedr()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: modrzew()
Pingback: best coffee maker with grinder()
Pingback: samsonite carry on()
Pingback: Detroit Lions NFL Preview()
Pingback: love quotes()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: call the girl()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: website()
Pingback: Cine Latino castellano Descargar()
Pingback: Lead Paint()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: used copiers Austin TX()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: plus size lingerie on sale()
Pingback: Levitra opinie()
Pingback: what causes cellulite()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: Jeanene()
Pingback: Baker()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Deangelo Rayman()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: Dreamlife Beats()
Pingback: gymnastic floor mat()
Pingback: water damage Austin()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: health information()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: North Sydney Ducted Air Conditioning()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: rust resistant shower curtain rings()
Pingback: dog groomers Austin()
Pingback: gopro battery bacpac()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: official website()
Pingback: proofreading()
Pingback: Laptop recycling()
Pingback: Neuromodulation Device()
Pingback: Barnes()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-cheap-uk-real/()
Pingback: seo package india()
Pingback: keyword seo packages()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: battery saver()
Pingback: ï»¿Go pokemon()
Pingback: Electrical Projects()
Pingback: cheap viagra ohio()
Pingback: brainsmart()
Pingback: nike malaysia wholesale()
Pingback: ecommerce investment()
Pingback: Minions Toys()
Pingback: how to sell on amazon()
Pingback: david sammon pueblo()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-ERHNk2fGE()
Pingback: Younire SEO Tools()
Pingback: forgot windows 7 password()
Pingback: vertu phones()
Pingback: hasil bola()
Pingback: how to make money easy and fast()
Pingback: natural enlargement penis()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: http://gossiponthis.com/2008/06/30/collection-plate-interesting-reads-blogroll/()
Pingback: For Honor Intro()
Pingback: seminyak villa()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pembroke Pines()
Pingback: mobdro download()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: Lean Belly Breakthrough()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lazy Lake()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Cooper City()
Pingback: cleaning kilimani()
Pingback: women's shoes()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Memorabilia()
Pingback: dome tent rental()
Pingback: Domme()
Pingback: Buy Twitter Followers()
Pingback: internet radio()
Pingback: Read Full Article()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Gangbang()
Pingback: contact us()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: ï»¿travaux de renovation()
Pingback: Indie Book Promotion()
Pingback: Kelowna mortgage broker()
Pingback: forex steam myfxbook()
Pingback: samochody uzywane - tylko w samochody.io()
Pingback: pron()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: las vegas()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: australia zoo discount tickets()
Pingback: WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF YOU PUT A HUMAN IN A MICROWAVE()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: Landscape Designer Omaha()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: washwiserebate.com()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: China Purchase Agent()
Pingback: purathrive()
Pingback: zobacz()
Pingback: wedding flowers in june()
Pingback: webinar()
Pingback: xanaina willian monteiro()
Pingback: dehydrated food for dogs()
Pingback: cartoon animation()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: how to make a sign()
Pingback: 원피스 우솝 견문색()
Pingback: royal canin()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Irvine Eye Doctor()