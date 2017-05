Lars Larson…Count Every Vote

by In the news

How about we count every vote and every petition signature in Oregon?

I think that ordinary Oregonians who have registered to vote should be embarrassed. They should be angry about what the Secretary of State has done. The Secretary of State has decided to count out some petition signatures because there is a statistical system for determining how many signatures are bad.

Statistics are not good enough. Under this system, Bill Bradbury, the Secretary of State of Oregon, has determined that if he finds one duplicate signature, that must mean about 400 other signatures are suspect. Without actually finding the suspect ones, they just count out 400 signatures and drop them off the petition.

Those are Oregonians who have registered to vote and their signatures should be counted but the Secretary of State has determined that because of statistics you can simply throw those signatures away.

It’s dead wrong and it’s got to change.

“For more Lars click here”